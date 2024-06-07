Our Honest Review of the Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2024

Our Top Picks

When summer heatwaves hit and your central air conditioning system is as effective as a fan made of paper, you might find yourself longing for your own personal arctic oasis. The solution: the best portable air conditioner. We've seen these frosty wonders transform sweltering, uncomfortable spaces into pleasant, chilled retreats. After poring over countless customer reviews, technical specs, and energy efficiency ratings, we've narrowed down the seemingly endless options to a select few that truly stand out from the rest. Each one is unique, catering to different needs—whether you're seeking a compact model for a cozy studio apartment or a powerful unit to cool down a spacious living room. So, brace yourself, because below, you'll find our top picks for the best portable air conditioners that promise to keep you cool when the weather gets hot and heavy.

1 SereneLife 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner SereneLife 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon With a cooling power of up to 10,000 BTUs, this portable AC unit can easily cool rooms up to 450 sq ft, making it perfect for your bedroom, living room, or home office. But that's not all - this unit also comes equipped with a built-in dehumidifier which ensures that the air in your space stays fresh and dry. And when temperatures start to drop, this unit can even provide heat to keep you warm and cozy during colder months. Plus, with its easy-to-use remote control and window mount exhaust kit, installation and operation are a breeze. With its sleek and modern design, this portable air conditioner is not only an effective cooling and heating solution but also a stylish addition to your home decor. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable ✙ 4 modes ✙ Comes with window mount exhaust kit – Not suitable for larger rooms

2 SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon This compact and powerful unit can cool rooms up to 350 sqft, making it perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and small offices. With its WiFi app and remote control, you can easily control the temperature and fan speed from anywhere in the room. Plus, the window mount exhaust kit ensures easy installation and a secure fit. But what really sets this portable AC unit apart is its built-in dehumidifier, which can remove up to 2.3 pints of moisture per hour. This not only helps to keep your room cool and comfortable, but it also helps to prevent mold and mildew growth. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built-in dehumidifier ✙ Easy manoeuvrability ✙ WiFi and remote control – May not cool large rooms

3 LG Portable Air Conditioner LG Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon With the ability to cool up to 250 sqft., this unit is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. The LCD remote makes it easy to adjust the temperature and fan speed from across the room, so you can stay comfortable without getting up from your seat. Plus, the window installation kit is included, so you can have it up and running quickly. This air conditioner's quiet operation is a standout feature, making it ideal for bedrooms or home offices. You won't have to worry about loud humming or buzzing sounds disrupting your work or sleep. And with its 115V power source, you can use it in any standard electrical outlet. Say goodbye to hot and stuffy rooms and hello to the cool and refreshing air provided by the LG portable air conditioner. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great cooling capability ✙ Easy installation ✙ Remote control – May be bulky to move

4 BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon This 8,000 BTU unit is the perfect size for rooms up to 350 sqft, making it a great choice for small apartments, bedrooms, or offices. With its sleek white design and compact size, this air conditioner will easily fit into any space without taking up too much room. The easy-to-use remote control allows you to adjust the temperature and fan speed from across the room, while the LED display shows you the current settings at a glance. The 24-hour timer lets you set the unit to turn on or off automatically, so you can come home to a perfectly cooled room every day. The washable and reusable air filter helps to reduce bacteria, odors, and airborne particles, ensuring that you and your family can breathe easily. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Remote control ✙ Easy to move ✙ Easy installation – Can be noisy

5 Whynter Portable Air Conditioner Whynter Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon This 14,000 BTU dual hose portable AC unit is designed for rooms up to 500 sqft, making it the ideal choice for homes, offices, and even server rooms. With its advanced auto-drain technology, this portable air conditioner can efficiently remove up to 101 pints of moisture per day to keep your space dry and comfortable. The unit comes with a washable pre-filter and an activated carbon filter that helps keep indoor air fresh and clean. Additionally, the ARC-14S features three operational modes - AC, fan, and dehumidifier - and three fan speeds, allowing you to customize your cooling preferences. The included storage bag makes it easy to store the unit when not in use, and the sleek platinum and black finish ensures it will complement any decor. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual hose for efficient cooling ✙ Dehumidifier function ✙ Includes storage bag – Costs more than other options

6 COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon With a cooling capacity of 10,000 BTU, this AC unit is perfect for rooms up to 350 sqft, making it ideal for small apartments, bedrooms, and living rooms. Equipped with a 24-hour programmable timer, you can set it to turn on or off at specific times, ensuring that your home is always at the perfect temperature. The included remote control allows you to adjust the temperature, fan speed, and mode from across the room, while the sleep mode ensures that you can sleep soundly without any interruptions. Additionally, the unit comes with a window venting kit, making it easy to install and use. The sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any room and will complement any decor. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly ✙ Suitable for small-medium rooms ✙ Includes 24h timer – Slightly larger in size than most options

7 Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner View on Amazon With its powerful cooling capabilities and compact design, this portable AC unit is guaranteed to keep you comfortable all summer long. It features a 24-hour timer, allowing you to program it to turn on and off at your convenience. The built-in dehumidifier removes excess moisture from the air, creating a more comfortable living environment. Plus, the included remote control makes it easy to adjust the settings from anywhere in the room. We found that it cools rooms up to 400 sqft. with ease. Whether you're using it in your bedroom, living room, or apartment, this portable AC unit is a solid choice. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy installation ✙ Ideal for bigger rooms ✙ Includes dehumidifier and fan – Can be slightly loud

FAQ

Q: What is the best portable air conditioner for a small room?

A: The best portable air conditioner for a small room is one with a low BTU rating, like the Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner. It's compact, easy to move, and can effectively cool rooms up to 350 square feet.

Q: Can a portable air conditioner cool a large room?

A: Yes, a portable air conditioner can cool a large room, but you need to choose one with a high BTU rating. The Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a great option, powerful enough to cool rooms up to 500 square feet.

Q: How much noise do the best portable air conditioners make?

A: Noise levels vary, but the best portable air conditioners are designed to operate quietly. Look for models with a decibel rating of 50 or lower, such as the LG LP0817WSR 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.

Q: Are portable air conditioners energy-efficient?

A: Yes, portable air conditioners can be energy-efficient. To ensure efficiency, choose a model with a high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER). An EER of 10 or higher indicates better efficiency, like the hOmeLabs 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.

Q: Do I need to vent a portable air conditioner?

A: Yes, all portable air conditioners require venting to release the hot air they generate. Most models come with a window kit for venting through a sliding window or door. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper venting to ensure optimal performance.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.