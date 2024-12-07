Our Review of the Best Pet Stairs of 2024

Our Top Picks

Pets are family, and when they start to age or if they're just a little on the small side, you may notice them struggling to hop onto their favorite spots. Watching your furry loved ones strain themselves can tug at your heartstrings. You want to make life as comfortable as possible for them, and that's where pet stairs come in. Just like a trusty stepladder, pet stairs are a simple solution that can make a world of difference for your pet's accessibility and joint health. We've sifted through countless models, analyzing their sturdiness, ease of use, and comfort level to help you make the best choice. So set your worries aside, we're here to guide you to the best pet stairs that cater to different needs. Whether you own a sprightly Chihuahua or a dignified Saint Bernard, our top picks below are sure to make their lives, and yours, a little easier.

1 Best Choice Products Foldable Pet Stairs Best Choice Products Foldable Pet Stairs View on Amazon Looking for something versatile that works for all your pets? These 4-step foldable wooden pet stairs are the ultimate solution for pets of all sizes, including small, medium, and large dogs and cats. These pet stairs offer a non-slip carpeted surface to ensure your pet's safety as they climb up and down. The adjustable design allows you to customize the height of the stairs to fit your specific needs. One thing to know is that these pet stairs require no assembly, making them incredibly convenient for busy pet owners. The foldable feature allows for easy storage when not in use, saving space in your living room or bedroom. The wide wooden construction provides stability and durability and ensures these pet stairs last years. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable height ✙ Non-slip surface ✙ No assembly required – Costs more than other options

2 LE SURE Pet Stairs LE SURE Pet Stairs View on Amazon Pet stairs have never been more comfortable. These extra wide steps come in a 3-step design, making them perfect for medium to small dogs, and even older cats. The steps are made with CertiPUR-US-certified foam and ensure that your furry friend is supported by high-quality materials free of harmful chemicals. The non-slip bottom keeps the steps securely in place, while the foldable design makes for easy storage and transportation. The beige color and sleek design make these pet stairs a stylish addition to any home, while the 16.5-inch height provides easy access to high beds or couches. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra wide steps ✙ Non-slip bottom for safety ✙ Easy carry handle – May wobble with heavier dogs

3 Nova Microdermabrasion Pet Stairs Nova Microdermabrasion Pet Stairs View on Amazon If you want to treat your pup to new pet stairs without breaking the bank, this is the option for you! These foldable nonslip dog steps are specifically designed for small pet dogs and cats and come in a stylish grey color. The most attractive feature of these pet stairs is their foldable design, which allows for easy storage and transportation. The plastic material used in these stairs is durable and washable, making it ideal for pet owners who want to keep their pet's accessories clean and hygienic. The nonslip carpet on each step provides added safety, preventing pets from slipping or falling. We were very pleased with the stability of these stairs, as they can hold up to 75 lbs of weight. Additionally, they're suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making them a versatile option for pet owners. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact ✙ Non-slip surface ✙ Economical choice – More suited for carpeted floors

4 aodisman Pet Stairs aodisman Pet Stairs View on Amazon With comfortable padding and a non-slip bottom, these pet stairs are the perfect solution for small dogs and cats who struggle to reach high places. The non-slip surface ensures that your pet won't slip or fall while climbing up or down the stairs. The stairs are available in grey and come in 3, 4, or 5 steps, depending on the height of the surface you want your pet to reach. The lightweight design makes it easy to move the stairs around your home, so your pet can access their favorite spots wherever they may be. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable and cozy ✙ Easy to wash ✙ Ideal for small pets – Not suitable for large pets

5 Garnpet Pet Stairs Garnpet Pet Stairs View on Amazon Tired of protecting your pet from sharp stair edges or constantly looking for something comfortable for your short-legged pup? These 4-step dog steps are designed with small dogs and cats in mind, making it easy for them to climb up to high beds without hassle. The light grey fleece cover adds a cozy touch to these foldable pet stairs. The non-slip balanced pet steps ensure that your pet stays safe while climbing up and down, giving you peace of mind. These pet stairs are also incredibly easy to assemble and store, making them a convenient choice for any pet owner on the go. With a durable yet lightweight design, these pet stairs are sure to be a hit with both you and your furry companion. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish ✙ Non-slip ✙ Comfortable ramp – No railing support

6 Chic Threads Pet Stairs Chic Threads Pet Stairs View on Amazon Curved pet stairs not only look elegant but also provide a safe and comfortable landing for your pet, especially if they're hurt. That's why these pet stairs are the perfect addition to any home with small dogs or cats. With three non-slip stable steps, your pet can easily reach beds and couches without risking injury from jumping. The stairs are made from high-quality materials that are both durable and lightweight, and the fleece cover won't get stuck in your pet's paws! The compact design ensures that they won't take up too much space in your home, while still providing your pet with a safe and comfortable way to access high areas. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Anti-skid mesh bottom ✙ Concealed zipper for safety ✙ Easy to assemble – Too short for some beds

7 Vfrog Pet Stairs Vfrog Pet Stairs View on Amazon Want to get a plush seater for your pet so they will leave your couch alone? These 4-step pet stairs might just be what you need. Not only do they help your pet climb up, but they make for a wonderful seat with soft and velvety carpeting. With a non-slip bottom and high-density foam, these stairs are designed to keep your pet safe and comfortable. The stairs are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can easily move them around your home or take them with you on-the-go. The grey color of the stairs will fit seamlessly into any home decor, making them a stylish addition to your home. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip bottom ✙ High-density foam ✙ High steps – Could be wider

FAQ

Q: What is the weight capacity of pet stairs?

A: The weight capacity of pet stairs varies depending on the brand and model. However, most pet stairs can support up to 150 pounds, which is suitable for small to medium-sized pets.

Q: Can pet stairs be folded for easy storage?

A: Yes, many pet stairs are designed to be foldable, making them easy to store when not in use. This feature is especially convenient for those with limited space.

Q: Are pet stairs adjustable in height?

A: Yes, some pet stairs are adjustable in height, allowing you to customize them to your pet's needs. This feature is particularly useful for senior pets or those with mobility issues.

Q: How do I clean pet stairs?

A: Cleaning pet stairs is easy and straightforward. Simply wipe them down with a damp cloth or use a mild detergent if necessary. Avoid using harsh chemicals that can damage the material.

Q: Are pet stairs safe for my pet to use?

A: Yes, pet stairs are designed with your pet's safety in mind. They come with non-slip surfaces and sturdy construction to prevent accidents and falls. Always supervise your pet when using pet stairs to ensure their safety.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.