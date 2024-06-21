Our Review: The Best Ice Machines of 2024

Our Top Picks

Ever held a party where you ran out of ice mid-way through the evening and were forced to make that awkward run to the nearest store? We've all been there. This is where an ice machine can save the day. It is a game-changer for those of us who understand the value of a well-chilled beverage. To help you avoid any future ice-related catastrophes, we've decided to find the best ice machines on the market. We've sifted through heaps of data and analysed factors like speed, capacity, durability, and of course, the quality of ice produced. So, whether you're a cocktail enthusiast, a party host extraordinaire, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of a frosty drink, our top picks below are tailored to meet your icy needs. Dive in and let's chill together with the best ice machines!

1 Iceman Ice Machine Iceman Ice Machine View on Amazon With a 3lb capacity and the ability to produce 26 lbs of ice in just 24 hours, this machine is perfect for any occasion. Its waterline-compatible design means that you never have to worry about running out of water, while the self-cleaning feature ensures that maintaining your ice machine is a breeze. Made from durable stainless steel and complete with a handy scoop, this ice machine is the perfect addition to any kitchen or home bar. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Makes soft chewable ice ✙ Waterline-compatible ✙ Self-cleaning feature – More expensive than other options

2 Iceman Dual-Size Ice Machine Iceman Dual-Size Ice Machine View on Amazon With the ability to create two different sizes of ice cubes in just six minutes, this machine is perfect for any occasion. Whether you're hosting a party or want to keep your drinks chilled on a hot day, this ice machine has got you covered. With a large 1.3 lb. capacity, you can make up to 26 lb. of ice in just 24 hours, ensuring that you'll never run out of ice again. And with a self-cleaning scoop included, you can keep your ice machine clean and hygienic at all times. Made from durable stainless steel, this ice machine is built to last and will make a stylish addition to any kitchen or bar area. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual-size cubes ✙ Fast ice production ✙ Self-cleaning – May make a slow noise

3 Silonn Ice Machine Silonn Ice Machine View on Amazon This countertop ice maker is perfect for those who need a quick and efficient way to make ice at home, in their office, or at a party. With a capacity of up to 26 lbs in 24 hours, this self-cleaning ice machine can provide enough ice for any occasion. The machine comes with an ice scoop and basket, making it easy to collect and store the ice. The bullet-shaped ice cubes come in two different sizes, allowing you to choose the perfect size for your drink. The compact design of the ice machine makes it easy to store on your countertop, without taking up too much space. The black color of the machine gives it a sleek and modern look, perfect for any kitchen or office. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast ✙ Self-cleaning feature ✙ Makes two sizes of ice – Plastic scoop may not be durable

4 Crzoe Ice Machine Crzoe Ice Machine View on Amazon With the ability to produce 27 lbs of ice per day and 9 pieces of ice in just 6 minutes, this machine can handle even the busiest of households or offices. And thanks to its convenient handle, you can easily move it from countertop to table for any occasion. But what sets this machine apart from the rest is its self-cleaning feature, making maintenance a breeze. Plus, with its included ice basket and scoop, you'll have everything you need to start enjoying fresh ice right away. So whether you're hosting a party, working from home, or just need a refreshing drink, this ice machine has got you covered. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable ✙ Fast ice-making time ✙ Easy to use – The ice may melt quickly

5 COWSAR Ice Machine COWSAR Ice Machine View on Amazon With its impressive 26.5lbs/24hrs ice-making capacity, it can produce up to 9 bullet-shaped ice pieces in just 6 minutes, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen, home, office, or party. The self-cleaning feature ensures that your ice stays fresh, while the included ice scoop and basket make it easy to serve and store. Its compact and portable design means you can take it wherever you go, ensuring that you never run out of ice again. With its black finish, it not only looks good but is also easy to clean and maintain. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying a cold drink on a hot day, this ice machine is the perfect companion. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact ✙ Quick ice-making ✙ Good value for money – May be noisy

6 Silonn Countertop Ice Machine Silonn Countertop Ice Machine View on Amazon With the ability to produce 9 ice cubes in just 6 minutes, this machine is ideal for any home kitchen, office, bar, or party setting. The self-cleaning feature ensures that the ice maker stays hygienic, making it a great choice for those who prioritize cleanliness. The ice scoop and basket easily collect and transfer ice to your desired location. Additionally, the machine can produce up to 26 lbs of ice in just 24 hours, and with the option of two sizes of bullet ice, you can customize your ice to suit your specific needs. The sleek black design of the machine adds a touch of sophistication to any setting, making it a stylish addition to your countertop. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast ice production ✙ Self-cleaning feature ✙ Quiet function – Ice melts quickly

7 EUHOMY Countertop Ice Machine EUHOMY Countertop Ice Machine View on Amazon This portable ice machine can produce up to 25.5 lbs of ice in just 24 hours, with 9 ice cubes ready in as little as 6 minutes. Plus, the auto-cleaning feature ensures that your ice is always fresh and free from unwanted odors or tastes. With a sleek black design, this ice machine is perfect for use in any home, kitchen, camping trip, or RV adventure. The included basket and scoop make it easy to collect and serve your ice, while the handle provides added convenience for easy transport. Whether you're hosting a party or need a reliable source of ice for everyday use, this countertop ice maker machine is the perfect choice for any ice lover. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Countertop friendly ✙ Easy to use ✙ Self-cleaning – Ice may stick together

FAQ

Q: How long does it take for an ice machine to make ice?

A: Ice production time varies by machine size and type, typically ranging from 20 minutes to an hour per batch.

Q: Can an ice machine be used for commercial purposes?

A: Yes, ice machines are often used in commercial settings like restaurants, bars, and hotels to meet high ice demands.

Q: How much ice can an ice machine produce per day?

A: Daily ice production varies: small machines produce 50-100 pounds, while larger machines can produce up to 1,000 pounds or more.

Q: What type of ice does an ice machine produce?

A: Ice machines produce various ice types, including cube, flake, and nugget ice, depending on their design and intended use.

Q: Can an ice machine be installed outside?

A: Some ice machines are designed for outdoor use. Ensure you select a machine built for outdoor conditions, with durable materials to withstand the elements.

