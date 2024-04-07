Our Top Steam Cleaner Picks for 2024

Our Top Picks

We know that cleaning can feel like a constant battle. You scrub and scrape, only to be left with sore muscles and questionable results. There's got to be a better way, right? Enter the steam cleaner – your secret weapon against everyday grime!

This handy gadget uses the power of super-heated steam (ready in seconds, not minutes!) to tackle those stubborn stains and baked-on messes that plague our kitchens and bathrooms. Imagine effortlessly cleaning your stovetop, making your shower tiles gleam, or even refreshing your kid's favorite stuffed animal.

After putting multiple contenders through the wringer, we've identified the top picks that tick all the boxes – durability, value, and pure cleaning versatility. So get rid of the frustration and explore our selection of steam cleaners! We're confident you'll find the perfect weapon to conquer your cleaning battles.

1 PurSteam Steam Cleaner PurSteam Steam Cleaner View on Amazon This steam cleaner from PurSteam comes in as our overall best pick. Our love for this steam cleaner is not unreasonable – without going beyond your budget, it delivers powerful performance. What comes out of its nozzle is completely pure heated steam – no chemicals whatsoever – and is completely safe to use around kids and pets. When it comes to cleaning the surfaces, it quickly heats up (in just 30 seconds) and gets the job done, no matter how dirty the surface is or how tough the stains are. You don’t need different cleaners to clean different spaces in your home. It is fully customizable and maneuverable. Its detachable handheld feature is ideal for cleaning countertops, sinks, and even upholstery. For tight corners – as they always require sweating over – you have a flexible mop head that swivels 360 degrees and makes cleaning a breeze. There is a small yet effective secret behind its ability to sanitize tiles and clean hard surfaces. Unlike other steamers with long hoses that require steam to travel a long distance, its nozzle is attached directly to the steamer which helps produce powerful steam necessary for deep cleaning. That’s why we suggest you try it on your vehicle tires to remove every bit of dirt and grime they have gathered. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 10-in-1 functionality ✙ Detachable handheld cleaner ✙ Works on tile and hardwood – Cord is on the shorter side

2 Phueut Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner Phueut Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner View on Amazon This steam cleaner unleashes a torrent of vapor so forceful, it could almost send Fido scrambling for cover (don't worry, it's pet-safe... mostly!). This power is exactly what you need to tackle tough messes, but cleaning a home also requires constant movement – from hard surfaces to countertops, and from hard-to-reach corners to your tables and sofas. Luckily, this steam cleaner comes with 12 accessories that transform cleaning into a breeze. With its powerful steam technology, it delivers excellent results on a wide range of surfaces, from floors to upholstery, grout, and even your car. Lastly, we are fans of the ergonomic design, which allows for easy maneuverability and comfortable handling during extended cleaning sessions. It is highly portable and lightweight, which means you can go on a cleaning spree with this steam cleaner. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile for multiple surfaces ✙ Easy to use ✙ Comes with 12 accessories – Frequent refills needed

3 KOITAT Steam Cleaner KOITAT Steam Cleaner View on Amazon You liked the previous option but left it behind because it was too expensive? No worries, we have our next pick – an exact replica of what you just left behind – and it won’t hurt your pocket too much either. It comes with 10 accessories that you can use to target different spots for deep cleaning. The steam it gives out is powerful enough to blow away oil, dust, and stains. The steam cleaner is equipped with a safety lock feature, ensuring that you can clean with peace of mind. Also, you don’t need to clean this steam cleaner regularly. It saves you extra time by providing a fast cleaning service. Plus, you don’t need to wait long for it to heat up – it takes only 3 minutes to fully heat, and then your cleaning process starts! Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multipurpose cleaning abilities ✙ Comes with 10 accessories ✙ Safety lock feature – Loud operation

4 Bissell Power Steam Cleaner Bissell Power Steam Cleaner View on Amazon Our next pick comes from BISSELL – a brand that has been making the cleaning process easy and untiring for over 100 years. Yes, it comes with a higher price point, but the investment is worth it for the superior cleaning power and versatility it offers. Its powerful cleaning capacity makes it a perfect option for both indoor and outdoor use. Just turn it on, and you'll see dirt, grime, grease, stains, and mold being blasted away by its powerful steam. It is a 3-in-1 multipurpose steam cleaner – depending on your requirements, you can convert it into either an extended reach cleaner or a handheld cleaner. This maneuverability lets you get rid of whatever comes your way, be it bacteria, tough stains, or even paint. It does not stop there: you can also control and adjust the intensity of the steam. It comes with 29 accessories, which means you have everything you need to clean whatever you have, whether it is the hard-to-reach corners of your walls, the dirty floor of your garage, or your kitchen. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile 3-in-1 design ✙ Can be used indoors and outdoors ✙ Powerful steam cleaning – Pricier than competitors

5 Steamify Handheld Steam Cleaner Steamify Handheld Steam Cleaner View on Amazon Fifth on the list is this handy handheld steam cleaner! Sure, it might not be the most expensive option but don't underestimate its cleaning power. This little guy is like your cleaning sidekick, ready to tackle those everyday messes that get you down. Imagine you finally muster the energy to clean the oven, but that baked-on grime just won't budge. Or maybe the shower grout is looking a little...well, less than stellar. This steam cleaner cuts through that gunk like butter, thanks to its super-hot steam (we're talking 230°F!). Plus, it heats up in just a few minutes, so you don't have to wait around forever to get started. No harsh chemicals here, which means it's safe to use around kids, pets, and even those with allergies. Plus, the safety features give you peace of mind while you're battling grime warriors. This lightweight steamer packs a powerful punch. The long cord lets you move freely around the room, and when you're done conquering those cleaning challenges, it stores away easily without taking up too much space. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-temperature steam cleaner ✙ Fast heating ✙ Safety lock included – Lid hard to open to add water

6 Shark Steam Cleaner Shark Steam Cleaner View on Amazon This nifty mid-priced steam cleaner from Shark harnesses the power of super-heated steam to tackle everyday messes on your hard floors. No more wrestling with greasy spills or stubborn grime – just a quick whoosh of steam, and your floors will be sparkling like new. It heats up in a flash, ready to work its magic in just 30 seconds. Plus, it uses only water, so you can ditch harsh chemicals and cleaning solutions that leave behind residue. Imagine saying goodbye to backaches from lugging around heavy buckets – the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is lightweight and comfortable to maneuver, with a soft-grip handle that makes cleaning a breeze. Two washable microfiber pads trap dirt and dust deep within their fibers, leaving your floors hygienically clean without the mess of traditional mops. Plus, the quick-release cord makes storage a cinch. Whether you're tackling everyday spills in the kitchen or giving your entire living area a refresh, the steamer is your one-stop shop for effortless, chemical-free hard floor cleaning. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Swivel steering ✙ Double sided cleaning ✙ 2 Washable and reusable pads – No on/off switch

FAQ

Q: Can I use a steam cleaner on all surfaces?

A: No, steam cleaners are not suitable for all surfaces. They work best on hard, non-porous surfaces like tile, sealed hardwood, and metal. Avoid using them on delicate materials like silk, velvet, and unsealed hardwood.

Q: Can I add cleaning solutions or detergents to the steam cleaner?

A: No, you should not add cleaning solutions or detergents to your steam cleaner. Most steam cleaners are designed to work with plain water. Adding any chemicals can damage the machine and potentially void the warranty. The high temperature of the steam itself is effective at cleaning and sanitizing surfaces. If you need extra cleaning power, it's best to pre-treat the area with a suitable cleaner and then use the steam cleaner with water only to finish the job.

Q: Can steam cleaners remove pet stains and odors?

A: Yes, steam cleaners can effectively remove pet stains and odors. The high-temperature steam penetrates deep into the fibers, breaking down stains and neutralizing odors without the need for harsh chemicals. This makes it safe for use around pets and children. For best results, use the steam cleaner on fresh stains and follow up with a dry cloth to absorb excess moisture. It's a great way to keep your home clean and odor-free.

Q: Can I use tap water in my steam cleaner?

A: It is recommended to use distilled water in steam cleaners to avoid mineral buildup and prolong the life of the machine. However, some models may have a filtration system that allows for the use of tap water. Check the manufacturer's instructions for the specific model you have.

Q: How do I descale my steam cleaner?

A: To descale your steam cleaner, mix equal parts water and white vinegar. Fill the water tank with this solution. Turn on the steam cleaner and let it heat up. Run the steam cleaner for a few minutes to allow the solution to work through the system. Turn off the machine, let it cool, then empty the tank and rinse thoroughly with clean water. This helps remove mineral buildup and keeps your steam cleaner running efficiently.

