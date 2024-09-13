Pocket-Sized Power: The Best Small Vacuum Cleaners

Our Top Picks

Keeping your space clean doesn't always require a bulky vacuum. Sometimes, a small vacuum cleaner is all you need to tackle everyday messes. Whether you're working with a tight living area or just need something easy to grab for quick cleanups, a compact vacuum can make life a lot easier. But finding the right one can be tricky with so many options out there. That’s why we’ve reviewed some of the best small vacuum cleaners to help you narrow it down. We’re here to help you find the perfect vacuum that’s lightweight, efficient, and perfect for your home.

1 ThisWorx Small Vacuum Cleaner ThisWorx Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Built specifically for cars, this small vacuum cleaner comes with an advanced filter, that catches even the smallest particles and allergens from car interiors, assuring a clean environment. An LED light is also there to illuminate the tightest corners and under-seat spaces, where dirt can gather unnoticed. And that's not it, this vacuum's ergonomic handle is designed for a long-time comfort, and the integrated charging base also serves as a storage option to save you from the hassle. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plugs directly into the car's cigarette lighter ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ Simple assembly and operation – Limited battery life

2 Bwrethay Cordless Small Vacuum Cleaner Bwrethay Cordless Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Need something lightweight yet powerful for quick cleanups? This small cordless vacuum might just be the perfect fit. What really sets it apart is its slim, compact design, making it easy to store even in tight spaces. Its standout feature is the multiple suction modes, which let you adjust power based on your cleaning needs—whether it’s a light dusting or a deeper clean. The battery life runs for about 30 minutes, enough for quick room sweeps or touch-ups. It also converts into a handheld, which makes it great for cleaning cars or upholstery on the go. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable suction modes ✙ Converts into handheld ✙ Easy to store in small spaces – Limited 30-minute battery life

3 Shark Rocket Small Vacuum Cleaner Shark Rocket Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you need something lightweight yet powerful for quick cleanups, this is a solid choice. Its 2-in-1 design allows seamless switching from a stick vacuum to a handheld unit. This makes it versatile enough for cleaning floors, stairs, and even your car. The best part of this stick vacuum cleaner is its 30-foot power cord that allows extended cleaning without interruptions. Also, the vacuum’s compact design, paired with a simple wall mount, makes storage a breeze. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 design. Delivers powerful suction on carpets and hard floors ✙ 30-foot cord – Canister may need frequent emptying

4 Bissell Small Vacuum Cleaner Bissell Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This small vacuum cleaner offers a very budget-friendly convenient choice with full power but a very small size that's not a nuisance to handle. You'll love its great suction capacity which effectively cleans your space. What really stands out is the scatter-free technology that keeps dirt from flying everywhere on hard floors, so no more sweeping after vacuuming. Also, disposing of dirt is very easy with the push of a button that empties the dirt container. There's good news too if you're an animal lover and care about their rights because every purchase you make will result in donations going to Bissel Pet Foundation which takes care of homeless pets. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick release wand ✙ Scatter-free technology ✙ Easy to empty – Might be a bit noisy

5 Shark Rocket Deluxe Small Vacuum Cleaner Shark Rocket Deluxe Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Don't know how to clean the heavy rugs lying around in your home? The small vacuum cleaner excels in tackling pet hair and deep-cleaning carpets easily. The vacuum’s Pet Multi-Tool and Hard Floor Hero attachments make it ideal for homes with pets and various floor types. Another highlight is the extra-large dust cup that allows longer cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. Plus, its LED headlights help illuminate every tiny speck of dust in hard-to-reach areas like under furniture. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ LED headlights. Extra-large dust cup – Can't stand straight when not in use

6 Bissell CleanView Small Vacuum Cleaner Bissell CleanView Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This small vacuum isn’t just about powerful cleaning—it’s also about making a difference. With every purchase, you’re helping support homeless pets while buying a super-effective machine. The Triple Action Brush Roll is a game-changer for picking up pet hair, and the swivel steering makes navigating around furniture a breeze. For pet owners, this tool is perfect for removing pet hair and debris from upholstery and stairs. Plus, the scatter-free technology ensures no mess gets left behind on hard floors. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Triple brush for deeper clean ✙ Large capacity dust cup ✙ Speacialized for pet cleanup – Does not include light

7 Oreck Commercial Small Vacuum Cleaner Oreck Commercial Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon If you're after a small vacuum that packs a punch, this model shines with its lightweight build and impressive suction power. Known for its durability, it’s designed to tackle both commercial and home spaces with ease. Its standout feature? The long 30-foot power cord lets you move freely without needing to constantly switch outlets. Despite its powerful motor, it's relatively quiet and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for tight spaces or hard-to-reach spots. Plus, the compact size ensures easy storage without taking up much room in your closet. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ Powerful suction for its size ✙ Easy to store – No HEPA filtration

FAQ

Q: Are small vacuum cleaners powerful enough to clean carpets?

A: Yes, small vacuum cleaners can clean carpets, but their effectiveness depends on the model and features. For low-pile or area rugs, most compact vacuums do a good job of picking up dirt, dust, and small debris. If you have thicker carpets, look for a small vacuum with strong suction and a motorized brush roll. Some models also offer adjustable suction settings, which can be helpful for transitioning between floor types. While they may not match the deep-cleaning power of full-sized vacuums, many small vacuums are more than capable of handling everyday cleaning tasks on carpets.

Q: How often do I need to empty the dustbin on a small vacuum cleaner?

A: Since small vacuum cleaners have smaller dustbins, you’ll likely need to empty them more frequently than larger vacuums. For most models, it's a good idea to empty the dustbin after each use to maintain optimal suction power. If you're cleaning a larger area or picking up pet hair, you might need to empty the bin mid-clean. Keeping the dustbin empty helps prevent clogging and ensures the vacuum continues to run efficiently. It’s a simple, quick task that keeps your vacuum in top shape and ready for the next mess.

Q: Are small vacuum cleaners good for pet hair?

A: Yes, many small vacuum cleaners are effective at picking up pet hair, especially on hard floors and low-pile carpets. Look for models with strong suction and a brush roll or specific pet attachments designed to lift and remove hair from surfaces. Some small vacuums also come with HEPA filters, which can help trap pet dander and allergens, making them a great option for pet owners. However, because of their smaller dustbins, you’ll need to empty them more frequently, especially if your pet sheds a lot. For heavy-duty cleaning or large amounts of pet hair, a larger vacuum might be more efficient.

Q: Can small vacuum cleaners be used on multiple floor types?

A: Yes, small vacuum cleaners are versatile and can often be used on a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile, laminate, and low-pile carpets. Many models feature adjustable suction settings or brush rolls that can be turned on or off depending on the surface. For delicate floors like hardwood, it’s important to choose a vacuum with soft wheels and a brush roll that won’t scratch. For homes with mixed flooring, a lightweight vacuum with easy transitions between floor types is ideal. While small vacuums may struggle with thicker carpets, they’re perfect for everyday cleaning across most floor types.

Q: How do I maintain a small vacuum cleaner?

A: Maintaining a small vacuum cleaner is simple and helps ensure it continues to perform well. Empty the dustbin after each use to keep the suction strong, and clean or replace the filter regularly—many models have washable filters. If your vacuum has a brush roll, check for tangled hair or debris and remove it to keep the roll spinning freely. Inspect the wheels and hoses for clogs, and clean them as needed. For cordless models, make sure the battery is properly charged and store the vacuum in a dry, safe spot to prolong its lifespan. Regular upkeep keeps the vacuum running smoothly for longer.

