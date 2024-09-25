Pool Maintence Made Easy With 2024's Best Solar Powered Pool Skimmer

Our Top Picks

Anyone who’s used a battery-powered pool skimmer knows the struggle—long charging times, and before you know it, your electricity bill goes up just from keeping your pool clean. Waiting for your skimmer to charge can be a hassle, especially when the pool’s filling up with leaves, bugs, and debris. That’s why a solar-powered pool skimmer is so much better. They use the sun’s energy to keep running all day, so there’s no downtime waiting for a recharge. Plus, they’re better for the environment and won’t add to your energy costs. If you’re tired of high-maintenance pool gear, these solar-powered pool skimmers are an eco-friendly solution that’ll keep your pool sparkling 24/7 without the headache. Let's dive in so your pool is ready for a swim in no time.

1 Betta Solar Powered Pool Skimmer Betta Solar Powered Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Everyone enjoys a spotless pool and this solar-powered pool skimmer can keep your pool that way 24/7. Running purely on solar power, it keeps your pool clean for up to 30 hours on a single charge, even on cloudy days. With two salt chlorine-tolerant motors, it’s great for both saltwater and freshwater pools, and the UV-resistant coating means it’ll hold up even in the blazing sun. Its large, easy-to-clean debris basket makes maintenance a breeze so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your pool. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long-lasting 30-hour battery ✙ Twin salt chlorine tolerant motors ✙ UV-resistant coating – Only charges while motor is on

2 Aiper Surfer S1 Solar Powered Pool Skimmer Aiper Surfer S1 Solar Powered Pool Skimmer View on Amazon No more guessing what’s floating in your pool—this solar-powered skimmer gives you control right from your phone. You can target specific areas of your pool with manual control through the app or let it handle things automatically. The skimmer also has dual charging options, so you can rely on the sun or use the included DC adapter on cloudy days. Plus, you can even monitor your pool’s temperature in real time. Designed with ultrasonic sensors for thorough cleaning, this skimmer tackles everything from leaves to pet hair so your pool stays crystal clear with minimal effort. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Manual control with app ✙ Dual charging options ✙ Monitors pool temperature – Might struggle with freeform pools

3 Beaugather Solar Powered Pool Cleaner Beaugather Solar Powered Pool Cleaner View on Amazon Imagine a solar-powered pool skimmer that not only cleans efficiently but never gets stuck. This model’s smart navigation system automatically detects obstacles, backs up when it hits a dead end, and turns 90° when it encounters walls. Whether it’s a complex-shaped pool or just a tricky corner, the auto-escape and auto-turn features keep it moving smoothly. Powered by a durable brushless motor, it offers long-lasting performance, while the dual charging modes—solar or rechargeable—ensure you can keep your pool clean, no matter the weather. Plus, the multiple LED indicators make monitoring its status a breeze. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable brushless motor ✙ Multiple LED indicators ✙ Smart navigation to avoid obstacles – Some debris spills out if tipped while removing

4 Smonet Solar Powered Pool Skimmer Smonet Solar Powered Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Cleaning a pool can be a chore, especially if you have a freeform pool with lots of tricky corners but this solar-powered pool skimmers takes that stress away. With path optimization technology, it intelligently navigates around obstacles and tight corners to ensure the whole pool gets cleaned without getting stuck. The two speed modes let you choose between longer cleaning sessions or quick debris removal, so you don't have to wait to take a swim. Plus, with dual charging options—solar power for sunny days and a power adapter for cloudy ones—this skimmer is ready for anything. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Suitable for freeform pools ✙ Two speed modes ✙ Path optimization technology – Only suitable for saltwater pools

5 Vidapool Solar Powered Pool Skimmer Vidapool Solar Powered Pool Skimmer View on Amazon Emptying the filter bag every few hours can get old fast, but this solar-powered pool skimmer’s large filter bag saves you all that time. Its ultra-fine mesh traps everything from leaves to tiny bugs, so you won’t have to constantly empty it. It cleans all day and can continue overnight thanks to the stored power, ensuring you wake up to a spotless pool. You can even switch to manual mode with the included remote for those tricky spots that require some extra care. Plus, with smart obstacle avoidance, it navigates around walls and stairs to keep your pool clean with almost no effort. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity 10L filter bag ✙ Can clean pool overnight ✙ Remote control for manual operation – Might have trouble with very large debris

Q: Do solar-powered pool skimmers still work on cloudy days or at night?

A: Yes, most solar-powered skimmers are equipped with a backup battery that stores energy. So, while they charge during sunny hours, they can keep cleaning even on cloudy days or after the sun goes down. The battery capacity varies by model, but many skimmers can run for anywhere from 10 to 30 hours on a full charge, giving you 24/7 cleaning without relying entirely on sunlight.

Q: How much debris can a solar-powered pool skimmer hold before needing to be emptied?

A: Skimmers come with different capacities but many models feature large debris baskets, with some able to hold up to 10 liters of leaves, bugs, and other debris. That means less frequent emptying, even during fall when debris is at its worst. The fine-mesh filters capture even small particles, so your pool stays clear without constant intervention. If you have a lot of trees around, the bigger the basket, the better.

Q: How efficient is solar charging compared to regular electric-powered skimmers?

A: Solar-powered pool skimmers are incredibly efficient when it comes to energy use. As long as they’re in direct sunlight, they can run all day without needing to tap into your home’s electricity. Plus, the solar panels charge the internal battery so the skimmer can keep going even when it’s cloudy. While electric skimmers rely entirely on charging times, solar skimmers are designed to work continuously as long as the sun is shining.

Q: How often do I need to clean the solar panels on my pool skimmer?

A: Solar panels need to be clean to work at their best. Dust, pollen, or leaves on the panel can block sunlight, reducing its efficiency. It’s a good idea to check the panels every week or so and wipe them down with a soft cloth and water if needed. Regular maintenance ensures your solar-powered pool skimmer gets the most energy possible to keep it running smoothly all day long.

Q: Are manual control options important or is the automatic mode on a solar-powered pool skimmer enough?

A: Although the automatic mode captures a lot of debris, it can sometimes miss spots or tricky areas. The manual feature lets you take over the skimmer’s movement, guiding it to specific areas of the pool that need extra attention. If there's a tricky spot where debris tends to collect, you can ensure it gets cleaned thoroughly. It’s a handy feature if your pool has corners or areas that the skimmer’s automatic mode might miss.

