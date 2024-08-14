Reel It In: The Best Power Reel Mowers of 2024

Our Top Picks

Tired of the noise, fumes, and hassle that come with traditional lawn mowers? Say hello to the power reel mower—a sleek, eco-friendly solution that combines the precision of classic reel mowing with modern conveniences. These mowers offer a clean, scissor-like cut that’s gentler on your grass, all while being easier to maneuver and maintain. Whether you're aiming for that perfectly manicured lawn or just want a quieter, greener way to keep your yard in check, a power reel mower could be your new best friend. We've done the homework for you and rounded up the top power reel mowers on the market, making your choice as effortless as the mowing itself. Let's dive in and find the perfect fit for your lawn care needs!

1 Great States Power Reel Mower Great States Power Reel Mower View on Amazon For those seeking an eco-friendly, low-maintenance way to keep their lawn looking sharp, this reel mower is a fantastic choice. It features a 5-blade system that delivers a clean, precise cut, promoting healthier grass without the need for gas or electricity. The adjustable cutting height lets you tailor the length of your lawn to your liking, and the 16-inch cutting width strikes a great balance for small to medium yards. Weighing just 20 pounds, it's lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it a breeze to use around obstacles. The mower’s quiet operation is a major plus, allowing you to mow early or late without bothering the neighbors. With durable construction and minimal maintenance required, it's a reliable tool for anyone who values simplicity and environmental responsibility. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Eco-friendly ✙ zero-emission design ✙ 5-blade system for a precise cut ✙ Adjustable cutting height – Not ideal for very large lawns

2 Earthwise Power Reel Mower Earthwise Power Reel Mower View on Amazon If you're looking for a manual lawn mower that offers precision and ease of use, this model stands out with its 7-blade cutting reel. The extra blades ensure a clean, even cut, especially on denser grass, giving your lawn a well-manicured appearance. The 18-inch cutting width is perfect for medium to large lawns, allowing you to cover more ground quickly. Adjusting the cutting height is a breeze, with settings ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 inches, so you can customize your lawn’s look. Assembly is simple and tool-free, and the durable steel construction means this mower is built to last. Plus, it’s lightweight, quiet, and eco-friendly, making it an excellent choice for those who value both the environment and a neatly trimmed lawn. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy ✙ tool-free assembly ✙ Eco-friendly with zero emissions ✙ Durable steel construction – Requires more physical effort

3 American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Mower American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Mower View on Amazon For those with small to medium-sized lawns looking for an eco-friendly mowing option, this reel mower is a solid choice. The 4-blade reel system offers a clean, precise cut, and the 14-inch cutting width is perfect for maneuvering around tight spaces and edges. The adjustable cutting height, ranging from 0.5 to 1.75 inches, gives you control over how short you keep your grass. Weighing just 20 pounds, it's lightweight and easy to push, making mowing less of a chore. With durable, heat-treated blades and simple, low-maintenance design, it’s built to last. Plus, it’s quiet and requires no gas or electricity, so you can mow whenever you want without disturbing the peace. If you’re after a cost-effective, eco-friendly mower that gets the job done, this one is worth considering. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and easy to maneuver ✙ Ideal for small to medium lawns ✙ Adjustable cutting height – Occasional blade sharpening required

4 Fiskars Power Reel Mower Fiskars Power Reel Mower View on Amazon For those who want a powerful yet eco-friendly lawn mower, this model is a standout choice. It features patented InertiaDrive™ technology, which gives it twice the cutting power of standard reel mowers, making it easy to tackle thicker grass and small twigs. The cutting system keeps the blades sharper for longer, so you spend less time on maintenance. With an 18-inch cutting width, it’s efficient for medium to large lawns, and the adjustable cutting height, ranging from 1 to 4 inches, offers great flexibility. The advanced ergonomic design, including a cushioned handle and chain-drive system, makes it comfortable and easy to maneuver. Quiet, efficient, and environmentally friendly, this mower is perfect for those looking to maintain a lush lawn without the noise and fumes of a gas-powered machine. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable cutting height ✙ Ergonomic handle with cushioned grip for comfort ✙ Easy to use – May struggle with very thick or overgrown grass

5 Scotts Power Reel Mower Scotts Power Reel Mower View on Amazon For homeowners with small to medium-sized lawns, this reel mower offers a great combination of efficiency and ease of use. The 5-blade cutting reel ensures a clean, scissor-like cut, promoting a healthier lawn by cutting rather than tearing the grass. With a 16-inch cutting width, you can cover a good amount of ground without sacrificing maneuverability, making it easy to navigate around flower beds and edges. The adjustable cutting height, ranging from 1 to 2.5 inches, allows you to keep your lawn just the way you like it. The heat-treated alloy steel blades are built to last, staying sharp longer and requiring minimal maintenance. The dual 10-inch wheels provide smooth movement, while the cushioned T-style handle makes mowing more comfortable. Lightweight, eco-friendly, and easy to use, this mower is a solid choice for anyone looking to maintain their lawn with minimal fuss. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable ✙ Smooth operation ✙ Comfortable handle with cushioned grips – Not ideal for very large lawns

6 American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Mower American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Mower View on Amazon For those with small lawns looking for a simple, eco-friendly mowing solution, this 4-blade reel mower is a solid choice. The 4-blade cutting system provides a clean, scissor-like cut that’s perfect for fine grasses, leaving your lawn looking neat and healthy. The 14-inch cutting width is ideal for small spaces, allowing you to navigate easily around garden beds and along edges. Adjustable cutting heights from 0.5 to 1.75 inches give you control over the length of your grass. Weighing only 20 pounds, it’s lightweight and easy to push, making mowing less of a chore. The durable alloy steel blades stay sharp longer, requiring minimal maintenance, and the 8.5-inch polymer wheels ensure smooth operation across your lawn. Quiet, affordable, and environmentally friendly, this mower is a great choice for anyone wanting a straightforward, reliable way to keep their lawn in shape. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clean ✙ precise cut ✙ Lightweight ✙ Eco-friendly – Narrow cutting width

7 American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Lawn Mower American Lawn Mower Company Power Reel Lawn Mower View on Amazon This reel mower is a great option for small to medium-sized lawns. The 5-blade system offers a clean, precise cut, even on slightly denser grass. With a 14-inch cutting width, it’s easy to maneuver around garden beds and tight spaces. The cutting height is adjustable from 0.5 to 1.75 inches, so you can customize your lawn's look. At around 21 pounds, it’s lightweight and simple to push, and the cushioned T-style handle makes mowing more comfortable. The heat-treated alloy steel blades stay sharp longer, requiring minimal maintenance. Quiet, eco-friendly, and affordable, this mower is perfect for those who want a reliable, fuss-free way to maintain their lawn. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precise 5-blade cutting system ✙ Lightweight and easy to maneuver ✙ Adjustable cutting height – Limited cutting height range

Q: How does a power reel mower differ from a traditional reel mower?

A: A power reel mower combines the classic design of a manual reel mower with a motor for added ease. Unlike a traditional reel mower, which relies on your pushing power to spin the blades, a power reel mower uses an electric or battery-powered motor to assist with the cutting. This gives you the clean, scissor-like cut reel mowers are known for, but with less physical effort. It’s perfect for those who want the precision of a reel mower without the manual labor.

Q: What materials should I look for in a durable power reel mower?

A: For durability, look for power reel mowers with heat-treated steel blades, which stay sharp longer and resist wear. The frame should be made of sturdy materials like aluminum or heavy-duty plastic to keep the mower lightweight yet durable. Rust-resistant coatings on metal parts are a plus, especially in humid areas. Wheels made from tough rubber or composite materials ensure smooth movement on various terrains. Choosing a mower with these materials ensures it will last longer and perform well over time.

Q: How do you maintain a power reel mower?

A: Maintaining a power reel mower is simple but essential. After each use, clean off grass clippings and debris from the blades and wheels. Regularly check and sharpen the blades as needed to ensure a clean cut. Lubricate moving parts occasionally to keep everything running smoothly. Store the mower in a dry, sheltered place to protect it from rust and wear. Regular maintenance not only extends the mower’s lifespan but also keeps your lawn looking its best with each cut.

Q: Are power reel mowers safe to use on uneven terrain?

A: Power reel mowers can handle mildly uneven terrain, but they work best on relatively flat lawns. On rough or bumpy ground, the cut may be inconsistent, and pushing the mower could be more difficult. For uneven areas, choose a model with larger wheels and adjustable blade height to navigate the terrain more easily. However, if your lawn is very hilly or rugged, a rotary mower might be a better choice because it offers more flexibility and cutting power on challenging surfaces.

Q: How environmentally friendly are power reel mowers?

A: Power reel mowers are highly eco-friendly. They use less energy than gas-powered mowers, with many models running on electricity or rechargeable batteries, reducing your carbon footprint. They also eliminate emissions and operate quietly, reducing noise pollution. Additionally, their precise cutting action is gentler on grass, promoting a healthier lawn without the need for chemical fertilizers. Overall, power reel mowers offer a sustainable, green solution for keeping your lawn in top shape.

