Review of the Best Battery Powered Lawn Mowers

Considering how busy life gets, especially when you’re caring for an entire household, the pressure to maintain a pristine lawn can feel overwhelming. Enter the battery-powered lawn mower, a convenient alternative to gas models that offers the perfect mix of power and portability. It’s ideal for homeowners looking to save time while also reducing their carbon footprint. This guide explores some of the best battery-powered lawn mowers and dives into their unique benefits. So, don’t wait any longer—scroll down to find your new favorite lawn-care machine!

1 WILD BADGER POWER Battery Powered Lawn Mower WILD BADGER POWER Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon If maintaining machines isn’t your thing, this battery-powered lawn mower is perfect for you. It requires no oil changes, spark plugs, or air filters that you'd have to worry about. This way, you’ll save time, money, and effort on maintenance, all while having a picture-perfect lawn. This mower's 40V batteries give you a solid thirty minutes of runtime with a one-hour recharge time, while its brushless motor goes up to 3400 RPM to help you cut the grass quickly and evenly. It also offers five cutting height options, so you can choose the perfect trim from 1.5 to 3.5 inches to make your lawn look exactly as you like it. And for added convenience, it has an 11-gallon collection bag to collect all the waste from a trim and a quick-fold design that lets you store it in seconds without wasting any of your precious time. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful brushless motor ✙ Adjustable cutting height options ✙ Quick folding – Battery life may be short for big areas

2 EGO Power+ Battery Powered Lawn Mower EGO Power+ Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon Modern battery-powered lawn mowers come with impressive battery lives, which allows you to cover large areas on a single charge. This one, for example, includes two batteries and has a runtime of up to sixty-five minutes! Using its variable-speed self-propel function, you can adjust your pace anywhere from 1.3 to 3.1 MPH, so you can mow the lawn as slowly or quickly as you like, even over different terrains. It also gives you six adjustable cutting heights and three different cutting styles, including mulching, bagging, and side discharge. This gives you the freedom to make your outdoor space look exactly the way you want it to. But wait, there's more! LED headlights, a quick push-button start, and weather-resistant construction make this lawn mower not just practical but also perfect for all times of day and any conditions. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes two 4.0Ah batteries ✙ 65 minute runtime ✙ Rapid charger for quick use – Doesn’t mulch leaves as efficiently as other lawn mowers

3 Greenworks Battery Powered Lawn Mower Greenworks Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon Imagine a lawn mower that knows just how thick or thin the grass is as it goes. This battery-powered lawn mower uses smart technology to sense the grass and automatically adjusts its power to match. This gives you a perfectly even cut without having to stop and change settings or adjust your pace. It gives you plenty of time to mow large areas using its 4.0Ah battery, while the durable steel deck and brushless motor handle even the toughest patches quietly and efficiently. Not only that, but it’s self-propelled and lets you pick your own speed, so you get a great grip on the grass and maneuverability without breaking a sweat. And since it’s maintenance-free and easy to store upright, you can be done with mowing your lawn in just under an hour instead of wasting a whole morning! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Auto-adjusting power ✙ Self-propelled for easy use ✙ Rapid 60-minute charging – Battery removal lever can be a bit stiff

4 LawnMaster Battery Powered Lawn Mower LawnMaster Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon Wanting a conveniently well-maintained lawn doesn't mean you should empty your entire wallet. This battery-powered lawn mower gives you all the benefits of a cordless mower without the hefty price tag. It comes with features designed to make mowing as easy as possible, such as the one-touch height lever that lets you choose from five cutting positions with no need to adjust each wheel. It also comes with a 24V battery and powerful 3700 RPM engine, which gives you a clean and even cut every single time. And the best part is that it’s incredibly lightweight, so it’s easy to steer around your yard, and when you’re done, simply fold up the handle and stow it away! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Lightweight ✙ Easy to maneuver – Small cutting width

5 Sun Joe Battery Powered Lawn Mower Sun Joe Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon Battery-powered lawn mowers are generally lighter, which means they’re easier to push, even on hilly or uneven terrain. This one, for example, is made especially lightweight to make your mowing experience as quick and easy as possible. Don’t be fooled by its low weight, though. The 670-watt brushless motor lasts longer and runs cooler to give you a reliable and consistent cut each time. The sharp steel blade slices a clean 17-inch path in one go, and a 6-position height adjustment makes it easy to get whatever type of cut you're going for. And, thanks to the two 4.0 Ah batteries, you’ll get up to 25 minutes of runtime, so it’s absolutely perfect for smaller lawns or quick touch-ups! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight for easy mobility ✙ Includes dual batteries ✙ Six-position height adjustment – Lacks self-propelling feature

6 WORX Battery Powered Lawn Mower WORX Battery Powered Lawn Mower View on Amazon Ever spent a painstaking amount of time cleaning grass clumps jamming up your mower? Thankfully, this battery-powered lawn mower has a smart vented design that improves air volume in the cutting deck to make sure grass flows smoothly instead of clogging up. This smart airflow system not only keeps your mower from getting bogged down, but also improves the quality of each cut without any extra passes. And here’s where it gets even smarter—its IntelliCut technology automatically adjusts cutting speed when you hit thicker patches of grass to save battery life and giving you a perfect cut all around your property. It allows you to switch effortlessly between mulching, bagging, or side discharge, depending on what your lawn needs that day. And once you’re done, the fully collapsible handle makes it easy to store it vertically, so it takes up minimal space in your garage! Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features smart vented design ✙ Auto-adjusting performance ✙ 7-position height adjustment – Small grass bag requires frequent emptying

FAQ

Q: What types of terrain can a battery-powered lawn mower handle effectively?

A: Battery-powered lawn mowers are designed to handle mostly flat, even lawns, but many can also manage moderate slopes and mildly uneven terrain. Their lightweight build makes them easier to push or maneuver across small hills or gentle inclines. While they can handle thicker grass types like Bermuda or St. Augustine, tall or wet grass can strain the battery and motor, potentially requiring more frequent recharges. For rough, rocky, or heavily sloped lawns, battery-powered mowers may struggle or need more frequent maintenance.

Q: How often should I sharpen the blades on a battery-powered lawn mower?

A: Blade sharpening for a battery-powered lawn mower typically depends on how often you use it and the type of grass you’re cutting. In general, sharpening the blade at the start of each mowing season and once more halfway through should keep it performing well. For regular or heavy-duty use, blades may need sharpening every 20-25 hours of mowing.

Q: How does a self-propelled feature impact battery life on a battery-powered lawn mower?

A: The self-propelled feature on battery-powered mowers does drain the battery more quickly since it uses extra power to push the mower forward. If you’re mowing on flat terrain and don’t need the assist, turning off the self-propelled feature can help extend battery life. On hilly or sloped yards, the self-propelled option can be a lifesaver, making it easier to push while saving your energy. Just know that with self-propelled turned on continuously, you might get slightly less runtime overall, so keep that in mind for larger lawns where you’ll need more power.

Q: What is the expected lifespan of the battery on a battery-powered lawn mower?

A: With regular care, the battery on a battery-powered lawn mower typically lasts between 3 to 5 years or about 500 to 1,000 charge cycles. The lifespan depends on factors like the battery type, how often it’s used, and proper storage practices. Over time, batteries may gradually lose capacity, meaning they’ll hold less charge.

Q: How weather-resistant are battery-powered lawn mowers?

A: Battery-powered lawn mowers are generally built to withstand light exposure to weather, such as light rain or morning dew, but they’re not fully waterproof. Most have weather-resistant casings to protect the battery and motor from moisture, but it’s best to avoid using them in wet conditions to prevent damage or corrosion. While a few models are more rugged, most battery-powered mowers will perform best and last longer when kept dry and clean.

