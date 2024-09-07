Reviewing Internet's Most Reliable Splatter Screens of 2024

Our Top Picks

Cooking can be a joyful and rewarding experience, but it often comes with the pesky side effects of grease and oil splatters. If you've ever spent more time scrubbing your stovetop than savoring your culinary creations, it's time to consider a splatter screen. Investing in a quality splatter screen is like giving your kitchen a protective shield. These handy gadgets fit over your pans, catching grease and oil before they can turn your stove into a sticky disaster zone. But not all splatter screens are created equal. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top splatter screens available on Amazon, highlighting their unique features and benefits. So, let’s dive into the best options that combine practicality with peace of mind.

1 U.S. Kitchen Supply Splatter Screen U.S. Kitchen Supply Splatter Screen View on Amazon We chose this set of 3 professional-grade splatter screens as our first product because they are incredibly versatile and durable and a must-have in any kitchen. The screens are perfect for any cooking task, whether frying, boiling, or simmering. Made from high-performance stainless steel, they feature a rust-proof fine wire mesh screen with a double-thick twill weave, ensuring they can catch finer particles and resist denting. The ergonomic design includes a solid stainless steel wire handle with a comfortable grip, securely attached to four points under the rim for maximum stability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Professional-grade ✙ Stainless steel construction ✙ Rust-proof fine wire mesh – A bit clunky

2 BergKoch Splatter Screen BergKoch Splatter Screen View on Amazon The second product on our list is a 15-inch stainless steel grease splatter guard that’s perfect for sizzling bacon, cooking fried chicken, or even making popcorn. This splatter screen securely joins to the handles of your cookware, protecting your hands from painful burns and eliminating the need for potholders or oven mitts. It’s designed to keep your stove, cabinets, and countertops clean, saving you time on post-cooking cleanups. Crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel with an extra fine mesh, it fits most pots, pans, and skillets, allowing steam to escape while stopping 99% of splatter. Unlike silicone alternatives, it is not flimsy over flames and provides robust protection. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning and remains rust-free. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Protects from spitting oil ✙ Fits most uses ✙ Made from heavy-duty stainless steel – Grease buildup may require deep cleaning over time

3 Classic Cuisine Splatter Screen Classic Cuisine Splatter Screen View on Amazon Our next splatter screen set includes small, medium, and large splatter screens to ensure you always have the right size for every pot, pan, or skillet. Crafted from beautiful, rust-resistant stainless steel, these screens are durable and easy to care for. The fine mesh on each screen helps prevent grease, oil, sauce, and other liquids from splashing out onto your stovetop, keeping your kitchen cleaner and reducing post-cooking cleanup time. With long looped handles, these screens are convenient to hang for storage, keeping them out of the way yet easily accessible. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes in three sizes for versatile use ✙ Long looped handles ✙ Affordable and good value for the set – May wear out over time with heavy use

4 KitchenAid Splatter Screen KitchenAid Splatter Screen View on Amazon This splatter screen goes above and beyond with its patented activated carbon filter, which effectively absorbs unwanted cooking odors. Crafted from durable stainless steel, this splatter screen features a grated design that releases steam, preventing your food from getting soggy. It's a fantastic tool for ensuring your meals come out perfectly cooked without the mess. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. While its tightly woven design is excellent at containing splatters, it may trap steam, requiring some adjustments to maintain optimal airflow. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable construction ✙ Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup ✙ Comes with a 1-year hassle-free replacement – May require adjustments for optimal performance

5 OXO Splatter Screen OXO Splatter Screen View on Amazon Our next recommendation is this robust and versatile splatter screen designed to fit frying pans up to 13 inches wide. This one is crafted from perforated stainless steel, making it easier to clean and more durable than mesh screens. The concentric rings on the screen help to center and secure it on your frying pan, ensuring it stays in place while you cook. The soft, comfortable handle rests conveniently over the frying pan handle, and it folds flat for compact storage. While this splatter screen excels at preventing splatters and is easy to clean, it’s not ideal for smaller pans (under 12 inches) due to its weight and balance. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits frying pans up to 13 inches wide ✙ Concentric rings help secure the screen ✙ Folding handle allows for storage – Not suitable for smaller pans

6 FOXEL Splatter Screen FOXEL Splatter Screen View on Amazon Lastly, we bring you this amazing splatter screen that features a stainless steel outer ring and a micro-mesh screen that keeps grease and oil contained within the pan. This splatter guard fits most pan sizes, thanks to its clever design with three levels of notches, making it compatible with 9-inch, 10-inch, and 11-inch frying pans, cast iron skillets, deep fryers, and steamers. The folding heat-resistant silicone handle not only makes it easy to handle but also allows for compact storage. Built to last, this splatter screen is sturdy and well-constructed, promising durability and reliable performance. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits most pan sizes ✙ Sturdy and well-built ✙ Dishwasher safe and easy to clean – May not extend enough for larger skillets

FAQ

Q: Can a splatter screen be used for purposes other than preventing grease splatters?

A: Yes, splatter screens are surprisingly versatile tools in the kitchen. Besides preventing grease and oil splatters, they can also be used for draining pasta and vegetables, thanks to their fine mesh design. When you need to quickly strain something but don't have a colander handy, a splatter screen can serve the purpose effectively. Additionally, they can act as a makeshift cooling rack for baked goods like cookies and cupcakes, allowing air to circulate freely around your treats. Some cooks also use them to steam vegetables by placing them over a pot of boiling water, which lets the steam rise through the mesh and cook the vegetables evenly.

Q: Can splatter screens help reduce kitchen odors, and if so, how?

A: Certain splatter screens, like those with activated carbon filters, are specifically designed to help reduce kitchen odors. The activated carbon works by absorbing and neutralizing odors from cooking, such as those from frying fish or bacon. This feature can be particularly beneficial in small kitchens or apartments where cooking smells can linger. Even without activated carbon, using a splatter screen helps to contain food particles and grease, which can contribute to odors when they burn on the stovetop. By keeping these particles contained, splatter screens can indirectly help maintain a fresher-smelling kitchen.

Q: What are the differences between mesh and perforated splatter screens, and which one should I choose?

A: Mesh and perforated splatter screens serve the same basic purpose but have different designs and benefits. Mesh screens are made from a fine wire mesh that traps very small particles of grease and food, offering superior splatter protection. They are excellent for preventing even the smallest splatters but can be harder to clean as food particles can get stuck in the mesh. Perforated screens, on the other hand, are made from solid metal with small holes punched through. These screens are easier to clean and more durable, but they might not catch as many small splatters as mesh screens. Your choice depends on your cooking habits: if you frequently fry foods that produce fine splatters, a mesh screen is ideal. For easier maintenance and durability, a perforated screen might be better.

Q: Are there any safety tips I should follow when using a splatter screen?

A: Yes, there are several safety tips to keep in mind when using a splatter screen. First, always use a screen that fits your pan properly to prevent it from tipping over. Ensure that the handle is securely in place and not in direct contact with the heat source, as this can cause it to become hot and potentially burn you. When removing the screen, do so slowly and carefully to avoid splatters from hot oil or food. It’s also important to regularly check the screen for any damage or wear, as a compromised screen can fail to protect you adequately. Lastly, when cooking with high heat, be mindful of the screen's position and avoid placing it too close to open flames to prevent the handle from melting or becoming damaged.

Q: Can a splatter screen be used in the oven, and if so, under what conditions?

A: Some splatter screens can be used in the oven, but it's important to check the manufacturer's guidelines first. Screens made entirely of stainless steel without any plastic or silicone parts are generally safe for oven use. They can help prevent splatters when roasting or baking greasy foods. However, be cautious with screens that have plastic or silicone handles, as these materials can melt or degrade at high temperatures. If you plan to use a splatter screen in the oven, ensure it can withstand the cooking temperature and avoid using it under a direct broiler, as this can cause damage.

