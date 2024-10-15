Reviewing The Best Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke

Our Top Picks

Air purifiers can be a game-changer for anyone dealing with lingering cigarette smoke in their home or workspace. Whether you’re a smoker or simply trying to clear secondhand smoke, these devices go beyond just masking odors—they help remove harmful particles, leaving the air fresher and healthier to breathe. With the right purifier, you can tackle stubborn smoke smells, filter out pollutants, and reduce allergens in the air. If you're on the hunt for air purifiers designed specifically to handle cigarette smoke, you’re in the right place. This guide covers some of the top models, featuring advanced filtration systems, odor-eliminating technology, and smart sensors to keep your air clean around the clock.

1 MORENTO Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke MORENTO Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon This air purifier makes clean air effortless with its smart Wi-Fi capabilities and high-efficiency filtration system. Whether you're dealing with dust, pollen, or other airborne particles, its multi-layer HEPA filters work from both sides to purify the air faster, covering large spaces up to 1076 square feet. The real-time air quality monitoring feature, through the \"Havaworks\" app, ensures you're always informed about the air you breathe. Plus, with voice control options through Alexa or Google Assistant, adjusting settings is as simple as speaking. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet operation for sleep mode ✙ Pairs with online assistants ✙ Monitors air quality – Replacement filters are expensive

2 Medify Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke Medify Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon Cigarette smoke can be a bother if it's filling up shared spaces. Enjoy fresher air in spaces up to 470 sq ft in just an hour with this air purifier that's great for homes, bedrooms, nurseries, or offices. The True HEPA H13 filtration captures 99.9% of particles like allergens, pet dander, smoke, and pollen down to 0.1 microns, ensuring a clean environment. A straightforward control panel offers fan speed settings, sleep mode, and a night light, with a handy indicator for easy filter replacement. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Covers small to medium rooms ✙ Quiet sleep mode ✙ Energy efficient design – Filter needs frequent replacement

3 PuroAir Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke PuroAir Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon Tired of stuffy indoor air? This purifier refreshes rooms up to 1,115 sq ft, making it ideal for homes and offices. It captures 99% of dust, pollen, and smoke particles down to 0.1 microns. Smart sensors monitor air quality and automatically adjust to keep your space fresh. With a timer, sleep mode, and child lock, it’s safe and easy for families with kids and pets. The best part is that this air purifier is very portable and can be setup in any space without impacting its ambiance. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatically adapts to air quality ✙ Has a child lock ✙ Very quiet operation – Slow action

4 HATHASPACE Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke HATHASPACE Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon One of the major reasons for watery eyes and rashes is airborne allergens like pollen, dust, and cigarette smoke. A good air purifier can help pluck these from the environment so you can breathe cleaner air. This air purifier handles smoke, VOCs, and pollen with a carbon filter and H11 HEPA filter. It's portable, with multiple fan settings and a smart sensor that tracks air quality in real-time. Plus, the remote and touch-screen display make operation simple, whether you’re in the kitchen, office, or bedroom. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Great for reducing allergies ✙ Has multiple fan settings ✙ Touch-screen display – Ionizer needs careful handling

5 Afloia Europa Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke Afloia Europa Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon You never know when someone who can't stand cigarette smoke shows up at your house. That's why you need an air filter that works fast and gets rid of as much air pollution as possible. This purifier circulates air five times per hour in 320 sq ft and takes just one hour to refresh larger spaces up to 1,280 sq ft. Equipped with a laser sensor, it gives more precise air quality readings. In auto mode, it adjusts fan speed based on air quality and signals changes with yellow or red lights. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Works rapid cycles ✙ Has 3-stage filters ✙ Great for pet dander – Not for humid conditions

6 AROEVE Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke AROEVE Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon Ever walk into a room and just feel the difference in the air? This purifier refreshes spaces up to 1,095 sq ft every hour, offering a healthier environment all day long. With dual air treatment, filtration, plus light technology, you’ll get an extra layer of purification. The built-in PM2.5 sensor keeps tabs on air quality, adjusting the fan speed to tackle pollutants fast. You can easily control the speed at which your air is purified, giving you better air that meets your standards. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ PM2.5 automatic sensor ✙ Works in open spaces ✙ Doesn't take too much power – Tends to heat up

7 MOOKA Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke MOOKA Air Purifier For Cigarette Smoke View on Amazon Feel like your air could use a refresh? This purifier covers up to 1,076 sq ft, circulating air six times an hour in smaller rooms. The 3-stage filtration system (H13 HEPA filter, pre-filter, and carbon filter) captures pet hair, dust, smoke, and even tiny particles down to 0.3 microns. It’s super quiet at just 20dB, so you won’t even notice it running while you sleep or work. Safe for homes with kids and pets, thanks to a handy child lock, it also saves energy by operating efficiently on low power. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Three filter setup ✙ Includes a night light ✙ Long-lasting buttons – Requires manual switching

FAQ

Q: How do air purifiers remove cigarette smoke?

A: Air purifiers use HEPA filters to trap smoke particles, while activated carbon filters absorb odors and harmful chemicals. Some models also use ionizers or UV light to break down smoke components, providing cleaner air by neutralizing both particles and smells.

Q: Can all air purifiers remove cigarette smoke effectively?

A: Not all purifiers are equally effective against smoke. Look for models with HEPA filters and high-quality activated carbon filters, as they target fine particles and odors. Purifiers designed for large spaces with higher CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) perform better at filtering smoke.

Q: How often should the filters be replaced in an air purifier for smoke?

A: Filters dealing with cigarette smoke may need replacement every 3-6 months, depending on usage and smoke levels. Activated carbon filters can get saturated faster. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations for optimal performance and keep an eye on any filter change indicators.

Q: Can an air purifier eliminate the health risks of cigarette smoke?

A: While air purifiers help reduce exposure to harmful particles, they cannot eliminate all health risks associated with cigarette smoke. They improve air quality but should be used alongside other smoke control methods, like ventilation or reducing smoking indoors.

Q: How long does it take for an air purifier to remove cigarette smoke from a room?

A: The time depends on room size, purifier power, and smoke levels. A high-efficiency purifier with a strong CADR can refresh the air in 20-60 minutes. Models with automatic sensors adjust fan speed to clean the air faster when smoke levels rise.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.