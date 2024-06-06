Reviewing The Best All Purpose Cleaner of 2024

Our Top Picks

When life throws a mess your way, having an all purpose cleaner on hand can feel like having a superhero in a spray bottle. From kitchen counters to bathroom tiles, it saves the day by efficiently tackling grime, dirt, and stains. But with so many cleaners fighting to be your champion, finding your ultimate dirt-busting companion can be daunting. That's where we come in. We've looked into the world of all purpose cleaners, searching through the countless options. We've considered ingredients, cleaning power, scent, and eco-friendliness. We've done the hard work, so you don't have to. And we're excited to say we've found some real gems!

1 Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner Unscented Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner Unscented View on Amazon Looking for a versatile cleaning solution that can tackle all your household cleaning needs? Then this unscented all-purpose cleaner is just what you need. Whether you're cleaning your kitchen counters, bathroom tiles, or even your floors, this cleaner is safe to use around kids and pets, giving you peace of mind as you clean. With a 32 oz bottle, you'll have plenty of solution to last you for multiple cleaning sessions, and the unscented formula means you won't have to deal with any overpowering or unpleasant smells while you clean. The powerful formula cuts through dirt and grime, leaving your surfaces looking clean and fresh. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safe around kids and pets ✙ Unscented ✙ Multipurpose – May not be as effective

2 Puracy Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate Lemongrass Puracy Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate Lemongrass View on Amazon Looking for an all purpose cleaner that not only cleans but also leaves a refreshing scent? Look no further than this multi-surface cleaner concentrate! With its organic lemongrass formula, this cleaner effectively cleans any surface in your home and leaves behind a subtle, invigorating aroma. With the ability to make one gallon of cleaning solution from just 16 ounces of concentrate, this cleaner is cost-effective and eco-friendly. Plus, its streak-free formula ensures that your surfaces are left spotless without any residue or streaks. Whether you need to clean your kitchen counters, bathroom tiles, or any other surface in your home, this all purpose cleaner is the perfect solution. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Natural ingredients ✙ Versatile use ✙ No streaks – Strong scent

3 Seventh Generation All Purpose Cleaner Seventh Generation All Purpose Cleaner View on Amazon This pack of four 23-oz bottles is a game-changer in the world of all-purpose cleaners. The biodegradable formula is safe for the environment and your family. The free and clear formula is free from harsh chemicals or fragrances, making it ideal for those with allergies. It effortlessly cuts through grease and grime, making cleaning tasks a breeze. It also features a spray nozzle for easy application. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Biodegradable formula ✙ Clear formula ✙ Scent-free – Spray nozzle may be challenging to use

4 Method Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner Spray Bamboo Method Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner Spray Bamboo View on Amazon Looking for an all purpose cleaner that not only cleans but also kills household germs effectively? Then you need to try this incredible spray. Its innovative formula makes it the perfect companion for anyone who wants to keep their home clean, safe, and fresh. This spray boasts a powerful bamboo scent that will leave your home smelling amazing. This pack of four 28 fl oz bottles is perfect for stocking up or sharing with friends and family. Not only does it clean effectively, it also kills 99.9% of household germs, making it a must-have for anyone who wants a clean and healthy home. Plus, its unique, eco-friendly packaging makes it an excellent choice for anyone who cares about the environment. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Antibacterial ✙ Kills 99.9% germs ✙ Bamboo scent – May contain chemicals

5 Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner Spray Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner Spray View on Amazon With a pack of three 30-32-ounce bottles, you'll have plenty of cleaning power to tackle even the toughest messes. This powerful disinfectant spray is specially formulated to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including those that cause colds, flu, and COVID-19. Unlike other bathroom cleaners, it's bleach-free, making it safe for use on various surfaces, including sealed granite, stainless steel, and plastic. Whether you're cleaning your shower, sink, or toilet, this all purpose cleaner is up to the task. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Disinfects surfaces effectively ✙ Bleach-free formula ✙ Can be used on multiple surfaces – Strong chemical smell

6 Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Lavender View on Amazon Looking for an all purpose cleaner that can tackle any mess? Look no further than this concentrated lavender-scented gem. With a 2x concentration, this pack of 6 bottles of cleaner will surely last you through even the toughest cleaning tasks. The long-lasting scent of lavender will leave your home smelling fresh and clean for days. It is effective on floors, walls, and countertops and can also be used to clean dishes and laundry. The powerful formula cuts through grease and grime, leaving surfaces sparkling clean without any residue. Plus, the convenient size of each bottle makes it easy to store and use whenever you need it. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2x concentrated ✙ Multi-purpose ✙ Pleasant lavender scent – Strong scent

7 Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray Pink Grapefruit Method All-Purpose Cleaner Spray Pink Grapefruit View on Amazon Looking for an all-purpose cleaner that's tough on dirt but gentle on the environment? Look no further than this plant-based and biodegradable formula from a trusted brand. With a refreshing pink grapefruit scent, this cleaner is perfect for tackling most surfaces, including counters, tiles, stone, and more. The 28 oz spray bottles are convenient and easy to use, and with a pack of four, you'll have plenty of cleaning power on hand. What sets this cleaner apart is its plant-based formula, which means you can feel good about using it in your home. Plus, the biodegradable formula means it won't harm the environment when you're done with it. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plant-based and biodegradable ✙ Effective on various surfaces ✙ Pleasant grapefruit scent – May not work on tough stains

8 Zep All Purpose Cleaner Zep All Purpose Cleaner View on Amazon Looking for an all purpose cleaner that will make cleaning a breeze? Look no further than this powerful cleaning solution. With its degreasing and deodorizing formula, this cleaner is perfect for almost any surface in your home or workplace. Whether you need to tackle tough stains on your kitchen countertops or want to freshen up your bathroom tiles, this cleaner is up for the task. Not only does it clean effectively, but it also leaves behind a refreshing scent that will leave your space smelling clean and inviting. This case of four bottles means you will have plenty of cleaner for all your cleaning needs. Plus, the 32-ounce size is perfect for those big cleaning jobs where you need extra cleaning power. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cleans almost any surface ✙ Comes in a case of 4 ✙ Effective all-purpose cleaner – Strong chemical smell

FAQ

Q: Can I use all purpose cleaner on all surfaces?

A: While all purpose cleaners are generally safe on most surfaces, it's important to check the label and instructions to ensure they suit the specific surface you're cleaning. Some surfaces may require a gentler or specialized cleaner for best results.

Q: Is all purpose cleaner safe for pets and children?

A: All purpose cleaners can contain harsh chemicals, so keeping them out of reach of children and pets is important. Make sure to read the label and follow all safety precautions, such as wearing gloves and keeping the area well-ventilated during use.

Q: Can all purpose cleaner be used on greasy surfaces?

A: Yes, all purpose cleaners are great for cutting through grease and grime on surfaces like stovetops, countertops, and floors. Look for a cleaner specifically labeled as \"degreaser\" for tougher grease stains.

Q: Can all purpose cleaner be used to remove stains on clothing?

A: While some all purpose cleaners may be effective at removing stains on clothing, it's best to use a cleaner specifically designed for laundry if possible. All purpose cleaners can cause discoloration or damage to certain fabrics.

Q: Can all purpose cleaner be used as a disinfectant?

A: Some all purpose cleaners may have disinfectant properties, but it's important to check the label and make sure they are effective against the specific germs you're trying to kill. For best results, use a cleaner specifically labeled as a disinfectant.

Article Contributors

Caden Lindblom

Caden Lindblom is a freelance editor and writer specializing in the travel and outdoor recreation industries. When he’s not exploring the world around him, you can find him at home relaxing with his pets and researching new ways to deliver insightful content to clients across the globe.