Reviewing The Best Cooling Bed Sheets of 2024

As summer rolls in, the battle with your warm bed sheets starts anew. You toss and turn, seeking the cold side of the pillow, but alas, comfort eludes you. Enter cooling bed sheets - your personal chill pill for those hot, restless nights. We've embarked on a journey, wading through an ocean of thread counts, weaves, and materials, to bring you the crème de la crème of cooling bed sheets. Our team has done extensive research and incorporated a sprinkle of personal experience to source the best options. In our top picks below, you'll find an array of choices, each with its unique cooling properties to cater to your specific needs. Whether you're a hot sleeper, have sensitive skin, or just prefer a cool bed, these sheets are your ticket to dreamland. Our guide is your cool breeze in the scorching heat of sheet shopping.

1 Mellanni Full Size Cooling Bed Sheets Mellanni Full Size Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon Crafted from premium quality microfiber, this 4-piece full-size sheet set is designed to provide a peaceful and restful night's sleep. The Madison Blue shade adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor. The extra soft material feels gentle against your skin and ensures a cozy and comfortable night's sleep. The deep pockets accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep, ensuring a snug and secure fit. The wrinkle, fade, and stain-resistant fabric ensures that your sheets look fresh and new after every wash. These cooling bed sheets are perfect for hot summer nights, as they regulate your body temperature and keep you cool and comfortable all night long. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, making it a great value for your money. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra soft ✙ Cooling technology for hot sleepers ✙ Stain and wrinkle resistant – May not stay on long

2 CGK Unlimited Cooling Bed Sheets CGK Unlimited Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon These luxurious cooling bed sheets are crafted with the finest materials and offer a heavenly softness that is unmatched. The breathable and cooling fabric ensures that you stay cozy and comfortable throughout the night, while the deep pockets guarantee a snug fit on your mattress. These hotel luxury bed sheets are available in a pristine white color that adds an elegant touch to your bedroom decor. The easy-fit design ensures that you can effortlessly put them on your bed, while the wrinkle-free feature means that you don't have to worry about ironing. Made with Oeko-Tex-certified materials, these sheets are free from harmful substances and are safe for you and the environment. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Breathable ✙ Deep Pockets ✙ Extra Soft – May be slightly thin

3 Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets King Size Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets King Size View on Amazon Made from 100% rayon derived from bamboo, these sheets are environmentally friendly, incredibly soft, and breathable. The deep pockets ensure a perfect fit for mattresses up to 16 inches deep, while the silky texture of the sheets provides a hotel-like feel. The cooling properties of these sheets make them a perfect choice for hot summer nights, as they wick away moisture and keep you cool and comfortable. The dark grey color adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom decor, while the included pillowcases complete the luxurious look and feel of the bedding set. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Breathable ✙ Silky and luxurious feel ✙ Deep pockets for easy fitting – Slip off easily

4 Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon These cooling bed sheets are the perfect addition to your bedding collection. Made from high-quality polyester microfiber, they offer extreme softness and keep you cool all night long. The 4-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases - designed to fit your king-size bed perfectly. The dark grey color adds a touch of luxury to your bedroom decor, while the easy-care feature saves you time and effort on laundry day. These hotel luxury king sheets are durable and wrinkle-resistant, ensuring that your bed always looks neat and tidy. The microfiber material is fade-resistant, making the sheets look as good as new even after multiple washes. With the perfect balance of softness and breathability, these sheets are ideal for those warm summer nights. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Soft and comfortable ✙ Easy to care for ✙ Pocket-friendly – Very thin

5 Mueller Ultratemp Cooling Bed Sheets Mueller Ultratemp Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon Made with super soft 1800 thread count Egyptian cotton, these cooling bed sheets are the epitome of luxury and comfort. The 18-24 inch deep pockets ensure a secure fit on any mattress, while the hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant material makes them perfect for those with sensitive skin or busy lifestyles. But what sets these sheets apart is their ability to transfer heat and breathe better, ensuring a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The 6-piece set includes everything you need to complete your bedding ensemble, while the light gray color adds a touch of sophistication to any bedroom decor. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Super soft ✙ Breathable ✙ Hypoallergenic – May not stay tucked in

6 DREAMCARE King Size Cooling Bed Sheets DREAMCARE King Size Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon These cooling bed sheets are perfect for those warm summer nights, providing a refreshing and comfortable sleeping experience. The extra deep pockets ensure that the sheets stay securely in place on your mattress, while the gray color adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor. The side pocket is a convenient addition, perfect for storing your phone, glasses, or other small essentials. Not only are these sheets incredibly soft to the touch, but they are also long-lasting, ensuring that you can enjoy them for years to come. With this 4-piece set, you'll have everything you need to complete your bedding collection. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Good value for money ✙ Side pockets ✙ Long-lasting – Side pockets may not be deep

7 Linen Market Cooling Bed Sheets Linen Market Cooling Bed Sheets View on Amazon The 4 piece queen cooling bed sheet set in light blue floral is perfect for those who want to sleep better than ever. The deep pocket fits a 16-inch mattress, ensuring the sheets stay snugly in place throughout the night. The sheets are made from high-quality microfiber material, which is fade, stain, and wrinkle-resistant. The light blue floral pattern adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your bedroom decor. The cooling bed sheets are perfect for hot summer nights, ensuring you stay comfortable and cool. The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, providing you with everything you need for a comfortable night's sleep. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-soft ✙ Deep pockets ✙ Durable – May be very thin

Q: Do cooling bed sheets really work?

A: Yes, cooling bed sheets are designed to regulate body temperature using breathable, moisture-wicking materials to keep you cool and comfortable all night.

Q: What are the best materials for cooling bed sheets?

A: The best materials are natural fibers like cotton, linen, and bamboo. These are breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking, ensuring you stay cool and dry while you sleep.

Q: How do I care for my cooling bed sheets?

A: Follow the manufacturer's care instructions. Generally, wash in cold water on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low heat. Avoid bleach and fabric softeners to preserve the cooling properties.

Q: Are cooling bed sheets suitable for all seasons?

A: Yes, cooling bed sheets can be used year-round. In winter, layer them with blankets for added warmth; in summer, use them alone to stay cool and comfortable.

Q: Can cooling bed sheets help with night sweats?

A: Yes, they are ideal for people with night sweats. The breathable, moisture-wicking materials absorb and evaporate sweat, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

