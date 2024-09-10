Reviewing the Best Heated Blanket of 2024

Our Top Picks

It’s chilly outside but you can wrap yourself in a toasty cocoon of warmth –sounds like a dream, right? Not anymore. You can make this a reality and get your hands on the best heated blankets before the weather calls for it. These blankets are not just a luxury, they’re the perfect companion you can opt for in cold weather. Curl up on the couch for a movie marathon or just pre-warm your bed before you dive in, this blanket will keep you warm and cozy like never before. With all the options on Amazon, finding the best one can feel a little overwhelming, but no worries! We’ve rounded up the top picks for the coziest, most feature-packed heated blankets out there. So without further ado, let’s dive right in.

1 Bedsure Heated Blanket Bedsure Heated Blanket View on Amazon This heated blanket is soft, cozy, and absolutely reliable. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense blanket that would keep you warm on chilly nights, this could be your perfect match. We love that it comes with a variety of heat settings as well as time settings, so you can easily adjust the warmth to your liking. Plus, the flannel and sherpa combination makes it ultra-soft on both sides—it's like wrapping yourself in a fluffy cloud. What’s even better? It has an automatic shut-off feature, so no worries if you doze off. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 6 heat settings for customizable warmth ✙ Built-in safety with 4 time settings ✙ Machine washable – Twin size is quite snug

2 BOMOVA Heated Blanket BOMOVA Heated Blanket View on Amazon If you and your partner have different preferences when it comes to warmth, this one is indeed one of the best heated blankets you can get. With dual controllers, each side of the blanket can be set to its own temperature, making it perfect for couples. The 10 heat levels and automatic shut-off feature give you full control of the coziness, while the ultra-soft flannel ensures a comfy and warm feel throughout the night. And yes, it's machine washable, so cleaning is super easy. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dual control for customized warmth ✙ 10 heat levels with wide temperature range ✙ Automatic shut-off for safety – Colors may be too dark or bright for different preferences

3 Westinghouse Heated Blanket Westinghouse Heated Blanket View on Amazon Now if a regular heated blanket doesn’t work for you, especially if you want to stay warm while moving around, this wearable heated blanket could be your best bet. It’s what ultimate comfort looks like. This heated blanket comes with cozy sleeves and a foot pocket, so you can snuggle up while keeping your hands free for reading, TV, or even gaming. The best part? It heats up to 6 different levels and has a timer that can be set from 2 to 10 hours, making it perfect for long, lazy evenings. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cozy design with sleeves ✙ 6 heating levels with adjustable time ✙ Ultra-soft and cozy – Plug location at the bottom can be inconvenient

4 SEALY Heated Blanket SEALY Heated Blanket View on Amazon This heated blanket will instantly become your ultimate snuggle buddy on those cold winter nights. It features ultra-soft double-sided Sherpa that wraps you up in cozy warmth while the 6 heating levels let you adjust to the perfect temperature. Plus, the built-in safety features, like overheat protection and auto shut-off, give you peace of mind as you relax. The best part? You can’t even feel the wires thanks to its U-shaped coil structure! Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Double-layered sherpa on both sides ✙ 6 fast heating levels ✙ Energy-efficient and eco-friendly – LCD on controllers do not have backlight

5 Homemate Heated Blanket Homemate Heated Blanket View on Amazon This heated blanket is all about delivering comfort and warmth without sacrificing safety. With its thick, durable flannel and sherpa fabric, you’ll feel cozy even without turning on the heat. But when you do, there are 5 heat levels to choose from and a handy auto shut-off feature after 4 hours for safety. Plus, it’s energy-efficient and adjusts automatically based on the temperature around you—saving you money while keeping you warm all winter long. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Advanced safety features ✙ 5 heat levels ✙ Energy-saving with intelligent temperature adjustment – Awkward cord and controller placement

6 EHEYCIGA Heated Blanket EHEYCIGA Heated Blanket View on Amazon Now if you need the warmth without compromising on luxury, this heated blanket won’t disappoint you. No wonder, it is considered one of the best heated blankets you can get your hands on. It boasts plush faux fur on one side and cozy Sherpa on the other and wraps you in comfort while providing fast and efficient heating. You can choose from 9 heating levels and enjoy the peace of mind with the 10-hour auto shut-off feature. Whether you're lounging on the couch, reading, or working, this throw keeps you snug and warm. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Luxurious faux fur and sherpa ✙ 9 heating levels with fast heating ✙ Heavier fabric that stays in place – Not suitable for infants or pets due to their sensitive skin

7 Sunbeam Heated Blanket Sunbeam Heated Blanket View on Amazon If you love cozying up on chilly nights, this heated blanket will be your new best friend! This one is perfect for personalizing your warmth while you relax or sleep – thanks to its 12 heat settings and a 12-hour auto shut-off feature. The soft, microplush fabric feels luxurious and lightweight, making it easy to fold and store when not in use. Plus, it’s machine washable and dryer-safe for convenient cleaning. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 12 heat settings ✙ Soft and lightweight microplush fabric ✙ Long cord for easy reach – Heating wires more noticeable

FAQ

Q: Can heated blankets help reduce energy costs in the winter?

A: Yes, heated blankets can be a cost-effective way to stay warm while lowering your overall energy usage. Instead of cranking up the thermostat to heat an entire room or house, a heated blanket provides targeted warmth. This allows you to stay cozy without having to heat areas that aren't in use, which can help reduce your energy bill. Using a heated blanket, especially during the night, can be a great alternative to space heaters or central heating, making it both energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Q: Are heated blankets safe to leave on overnight?

A: Most modern heated blankets come with built-in safety features like automatic shut-off timers, which typically range from 2 to 12 hours. These features ensure the blanket doesn't stay on all night, preventing overheating and reducing the risk of fire or burns. However, it's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions, including recommendations on how long the blanket should be used continuously. As a general rule, choosing a blanket with ETL or UL safety certifications adds another layer of reassurance.

Q: Can I wash a heated blanket in the washing machine?

A: Many heated blankets are machine washable, but it’s crucial to follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. Typically, you’ll need to detach the control unit before washing and use cold or lukewarm water with a gentle cycle. Avoid using bleach or fabric softeners as they can damage the heating elements. After washing, it's recommended to air-dry or tumble dry on a low setting to maintain the blanket’s quality and functionality.

Q: Do heated blankets help with muscle aches and joint pain?

A: Yes, heated blankets can provide relief for muscle aches and joint pain, especially when used regularly. The gentle warmth helps to improve blood circulation, which can soothe sore muscles and stiff joints. For people with conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia, the consistent heat from a blanket can offer comfort and reduce pain, especially in colder months when symptoms may flare up. However, heated blankets should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment.

Q: Are heated blankets safe for pets?

A: Heated blankets are generally not recommended for use with pets, particularly because pets can have sensitive skin and may not respond to heat in the same way humans do. Some blankets also have small wires that can be damaged by claws or teeth, posing a safety hazard. Instead, pet-specific heated beds or pads are designed with animal safety in mind and are a better option if you want to provide warmth to your furry friends.

