Reviewing the Best Packing Cubes of 2024

If you’re still following the old-school methods by rolling your clothes and praying your suitcase will close, it’s time for an upgrade. We bring you an ultimate travel hack that will make packing a breeze. Meet packing cubes! These space-saving devices are a must-have for anyone who’s tired of digging through messy luggage and squeezing in that “just one more thing.” Packing cubes are just perfect when it comes to saving space, keeping everything organized, and even making unpacking a total breeze. We’ve done the digging to bring you the best options available on Amazon that actually live up to the hype. Let’s dive in!

1 Dot&Dot Packing Cubes Dot&Dot Packing Cubes View on Amazon Organize your luggage and pack like a pro with these packing cubes. The space-saving and lightweight design is here to make your life easy with a set that’s all about stress-free travel. Not only are these cubes lightweight and roomy, but are also perfect for organizing all your essentials. It doesn’t matter whether you’re going for a long adventure or just a weekend getaway, all your stuff will be neatly packed and safe from dirt and debris. What makes it all the more interesting is the mesh top. It gives you a peek inside without opening and airport security checks become a breeze. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight yet spacious ✙ See-through mesh top for easy identification ✙ Reduces the risk of overpacking – Limited size variety

2 Thule Packing Cubes Thule Packing Cubes View on Amazon Maximize your packing game and organize in style with this packing cube set. This one’s designed for travelers who crave efficiency and style. This two-piece set includes a small and medium cube that are perfect for keeping everything from socks to jeans organized. The standout feature? The durable compression zipper that squeezes out excess air and leaves you with more space in your luggage. Plus, the semi-transparent fabric lets you sneak a peek inside without fully revealing your items. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Semi-transparent fabric for discreet visibility ✙ Ideal size for luggage organization ✙ High-quality and compact – Size may run a little small

3 Amazon Basics Packing Cubes Amazon Basics Packing Cubes View on Amazon This set of packing cubes allows stress-free packing and easy organizing that makes traveling a breeze. No more juggling with all kinds of items in one suitcase anymore! This 4-piece set is perfect for travel lovers who want an easy way to organize their suitcases and neatly pack everything for easy and quick access. The double zipper pulls and mesh top panels keep everything in place while giving you a clear view of what’s inside. Another plus point is that they’re made from durable and lightweight polyester, fit snugly in suitcases, and are even great for organizing your closet at home. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy double zippers and reinforced seams ✙ Mesh top panel ✙ Versatile sizes perfect for organizing – May not be the most attractive design

4 Veken Packing Cubes Veken Packing Cubes View on Amazon For those needing a little extra from their packing cubes, this one comes in a pack of six and organizes everything to make your travel stress disappear. This set has everything you need for a perfectly organized suitcase with six versatile sizes from extra-large to small. The durable twill polyester fabric and smooth metal zippers mean these cubes are built to last. Plus, the breathable mesh panels let you easily see what’s packed inside, so you can easily and quickly locate what you’re looking for. These packing cubes are great for any type of luggage, and keeps your clothes neatly separated and wrinkle-free. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes in four different sizes ✙ Mesh panels for easy visibility ✙ Can be used as storage organizers – Requires hand washing for proper care

5 TravelWise Packing Cubes TravelWise Packing Cubes View on Amazon The best part about this set of five packing cubes is the variety in sizes. This means you can pick the smallest size for your smaller items and organize your clothes and other large items in the largest packing cube. This way, you can easily separate clothing and accessories just like mini drawers in your suitcase. Plus, these are made from lightweight yet durable nylon and keep your items safe without adding bulk. The breathable mesh top lets you see what’s inside, while the two-way zippers make packing and unpacking a breeze. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes a variety of sizes ✙ Two-way zippers for smooth and easy access ✙ Breathable mesh design – Not ideal for heavy packing

6 OlarHike Packing Cubes OlarHike Packing Cubes View on Amazon Give your packing game a serious upgrade with this set of packing cubes. This 6-piece set includes three different sizes – small, medium, and large – to fit all your travel essentials effortlessly. The best feature is that these are made from tear-resistant fabric with reinforced double seams, so you can pack them up heavy without hesitance. These cubes are built to handle your packing needs trip after trip. The durable metal zippers glide smoothly, and the side handles make lifting a breeze. These are also perfect for carry-ons and suitcases, and help you save space and stay organized. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Three versatile sizes for flexible packing ✙ Tear-resistant fabric ✙ Side handles for easy grab and go – May not compress as tightly

7 BAGSMART Packing Cubes BAGSMART Packing Cubes View on Amazon Do not struggle with overstuffed suitcases anymore. These high-compression packing cubes come in a set of six pieces and let you pack double the amount without sacrificing style or space. With sizes for everything from bulky jackets to delicate underwear, these cubes have an extra compression zipper that works like a mini vacuum sealer by squashing down your clothes. The lightweight fabric won’t weigh you down, and the handy ID tag pockets make it easy to remember what’s where. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compression zippers maximize luggage space ✙ Includes ID tag pockets ✙ Includes a laundry bag – Compression feature may take some effort

FAQ

Q: Can I use packing cubes for carry-on luggage only, or do they work for checked bags too?

A: Packing cubes are versatile and work well for both carry-on and checked luggage. In a carry-on, they help you fit more into a smaller space and keep items easily accessible. For checked bags, packing cubes prevent your clothes from shifting around and becoming wrinkled during transit. They also help you stay organized if you need to unpack quickly or repack for multiple destinations.

Q: Are compression packing cubes worth the investment?

A: Compression packing cubes are a great option if you want to maximize space. They have an extra zipper that compresses your clothes even further, almost like using a vacuum seal. While they may require a bit more effort to zip up, the space saved is worth it, especially for long trips or bulky clothing like sweaters and jackets. However, if you tend to pack lightly, regular packing cubes may work just fine.

Q: Can packing cubes help with airport security checks?

A: Yes, packing cubes can make airport security checks easier. Since they keep your items neatly organized, it’s simpler to find what you need without digging through a messy suitcase. Plus, many packing cubes have mesh tops that provide a clear view of what’s inside, which can help speed up security inspections. This is especially helpful when traveling with electronics or toiletries that need to be easily accessible.

Q: How do I clean my packing cubes?

A: Most packing cubes are easy to clean. Nylon and polyester cubes can usually be hand washed with mild soap and warm water. Avoid putting them in the washing machine, as the seams and zippers can get damaged. Instead, soak them gently, scrub any stains with a soft brush, and air dry them completely before storing them. Some brands also offer machine-washable cubes, so check the care instructions.

Q: Can I use packing cubes in a backpack instead of a suitcase?

A: Absolutely! Packing cubes are perfect for backpacks, especially for hiking trips, weekend getaways, or even daily commuting. They help compartmentalize your gear, making it easy to access specific items without unloading the entire backpack. Plus, they keep your belongings compressed, leaving more room for other essentials like a water bottle or snacks.

