Reviewing the Best Pruning Shears of 2024

Pruning shears might just be the most sought-after tool of your gardening toolkit. Having the right pair of pruners can make all the difference in keeping your plants healthy and happy. Think of them as a personal hairstylist for your garden, perfect for giving those unruly branches a trim and helping flowers, shrubs, and trees look their best year-round. But with so many options out there, finding the perfect pair can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That’s where we play our part. So before you get all overwhelmed with the variety, let's dive in and find the shears that’ll make your garden the envy of the block.

1 DEWALT Pruning Shears DEWALT Pruning Shears View on Amazon Tired of switching tools for different pruning tasks? The DEWALT pruning shears is a highly versatile tool that makes garden work a breeze. It boasts powerful and non-stick coated blades that glide through branches effortlessly. What sets them apart is the convenience of quick blade changes using the included tool. This means you can go ahead with non-stop trimming with no downtime. Plus, the built-in LED light ensures you can work even in dim conditions without missing a cut. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Effortless cutting ✙ Quick blade changes ✙ LED work light for visibility – A bit bulky

2 Felco Pruning Shears Felco Pruning Shears View on Amazon These pruning shears are built to last and feature ultra-durable forged aluminum handles with precision-hardened steel blades for clean cuts every time. These are designed for medium-sized hands excel at small pruning tasks like grapevines, shrubs, and young trees. Their ergonomic revolving handle ensures extra comfort, while the cushioned shock absorber softens the impact of every cut. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features forged aluminum handles ✙ Ergonomic design ✙ Precise cutting with additional features – Initial setup instructions can be confusing

3 TONMA JP Pruning Shears TONMA JP Pruning Shears View on Amazon The highlight of these pruning shears is that it’s crafted from premium Japanese SK5 steel. This offers a perfect blend of power and precision for your gardening tasks. These 8-inch pruners are sharp and sturdy, effortlessly trimming branches up to 1 inch in diameter. The ergonomic handles reduce hand fatigue and make long pruning sessions more enjoyable. The Japan-precision safety lock adds peace of mind, keeping the blades securely in place. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features sharp Japanese SK5 steel blades ✙ Tight and secure safety lock ✙ Ergonomic handles for comfortable grip – Size may be small for large branches

4 Fiskars Pruning Shears Fiskars Pruning Shears View on Amazon When you need a reliable pair of pruners that can handle tough jobs, these pruning shears are up to the task. With a forged steel blade that’s both durable and replaceable, these shears offer lasting sharpness and rust-resistant performance. Their Softgrip touchpoints make pruning comfortable even during extended use. And the low-friction coating ensures smooth cuts through branches up to 1 inch thick. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable forged steel construction ✙ Softgrip handles ✙ Wide handle opening – Not suitable for small hands

5 Corona Pruning Shears Corona Pruning Shears View on Amazon This one’s a sturdy and reliable choice for tackling branches and stems up to 1 inch thick. No wonder, they’re considered one of the best pruning shears for their durable steel construction, which ensures durability and a longer-lasting sharp edge. It also boasts dual arc bypass blade that efficiently slices through both green and dry growth. It features a non-slip grip suited for medium- to large-sized hands and is designed keeping your comfort in mind. With a self-cleaning sap groove to keep cuts smooth and a resharpenable blade for extended use, this pruner makes pruning tasks easier and more eco-friendly. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable forged steel for lasting performance ✙ Suitable for green and dry branches ✙ Hand-matched hook and blade – A bit heavy

6 gonicc Pruning Shears gonicc Pruning Shears View on Amazon Experience a smooth and sharp cutting experience with this pruning shears, perfect for trimming branches up to 3/4 inches thick. This one’s made from premium titanium steel with ultra-fine polishing and are built to last and resist rust. The ergonomic and lightweight handles provide a comfortable grip for effortless pruning, while the sap groove design prevents sticking during use. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium titanium steel blade ✙ Ultra-fine polishing technology ✙ Sap groove prevents sticking – Not ideal for very thick branches

7 Haus & Garten Pruning Shears Haus & Garten Pruning Shears View on Amazon These pruning shears are a gardener’s dream – thanks to its high-carbon Japanese steel construction. This one promises razor-sharp precision cuts that promote healthy growth. With titanium-coated blades and an anodized aluminum body, these shears resist rust and corrosion for long-term use. The ergonomic design features cushioned grips and shock-absorbing pads to reduce hand fatigue, making them ideal for smaller hands or anyone dealing with wrist strain. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Deliver clean ✙ precise cuts ✙ Titanium-coated blade resists rust ✙ Ergonomic design with cushioned grips – Not the best choice for heavy-duty use

FAQ

Q: Can pruning shears be used for cutting materials other than plants?

A: While pruning shears are designed specifically for gardening tasks like trimming branches, shrubs, and flowers, they can occasionally be used for other purposes. For example, some high-quality pruning shears with strong blades can cut through light wire, rope, or thick plastic packaging in a pinch. However, using them regularly on materials other than plants may dull the blade faster or even damage the shears. It's best to reserve pruning shears for garden use and use proper tools for other materials to ensure their longevity.

Q: What’s the difference between anvil and bypass pruning shears?

A: Anvil pruning shears feature a single straight blade that cuts against a flat surface (anvil), which makes them better suited for cutting dry, dead branches. On the other hand, bypass pruning shears have two curved blades that slide past each other, similar to scissors. This design is ideal for live branches, as it results in a cleaner cut that causes less damage to the plant. If you need to trim both living and dead branches, it's helpful to have both types in your toolkit.

Q: Why do some pruning shears have a sap groove?

A: A sap groove is a small channel on the blade of pruning shears designed to prevent sticky sap from building up during use. When cutting sappy or resinous plants, the groove helps divert sap away from the blade, keeping it cleaner and reducing the need for frequent maintenance. This feature is especially useful if you often prune fruit trees, pine, or other plants that produce a lot of sap.

Q: Are there pruning shears designed specifically for left-handed users?

A: Yes, some pruning shears are designed for left-handed users to ensure comfort and effective cutting. These left-handed pruners have reversed blade configurations and ergonomic handles that provide a natural grip for left-handers. While many pruning shears are ambidextrous, left-specific options can help reduce hand fatigue and improve control. If you’re left-handed and do a lot of pruning, it's worth investing in a pair made for left-handed use.

Q: Can pruning shears help prevent plant diseases?

A: Yes, proper pruning with clean, sharp pruning shears can help prevent the spread of plant diseases. By removing diseased, damaged, or dead branches, you reduce the chances of pests and fungi infecting healthy parts of the plant. It's important to disinfect the blades with rubbing alcohol or a bleach solution after cutting diseased plants to avoid transferring pathogens to other plants.

