Reviewing the Internet’s Favorite Water Heaters of 2024

Few things are as distressing as a sudden icy shower on a chilly morning. That's when you realize the importance of a reliable water heater in your home. But with so many options out there, finding the right water heater can feel overwhelming. That's where we come in. We've spent countless hours sifting through the internet's favorite water heaters, analyzing performance, energy efficiency, longevity, and most importantly, user satisfaction. So, whether you're looking for a compact unit for your tiny apartment or a robust system for a bustling family home, our top choices below have got you covered. Check out our top picks—they're ready to turn every morning shower into a warm, welcoming experience.

1 GE Point of Use Electric Water Heater GE Point of Use Electric Water Heater View on Amazon Imagine never waiting for hot water again, even in the coziest corners of your home. You can install this water heater right where you need it most, bringing instant warmth to kitchens, bathrooms, and even tucked-away spaces like RVs and sheds. It boasts a generous 10-gallon capacity, perfect for providing hot water for a variety of applications. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, you can easily customize the temperature of your water to suit your needs. And with its sturdy stainless steel construction, this water heater is built to last. Plus, the drain valve allows for easy maintenance and cleaning. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable thermostat ✙ Stainless steel construction ✙ Easy to install – Relatively expensive

2 WANPRECL Electric Immersion Water Heater WANPRECL Electric Immersion Water Heater View on Amazon If you're looking for an affordable, portable water heating solution that's energy-efficient, consider this immersion water heater. With a powerful 1000W-110V design, it's ideal for heating up to 5 gallons of water in a bucket or container. Its heavy-duty submersible coil ensures fast and efficient heating, perfect for travel, camping, or outdoor activities. Plus, its compact, portable design makes it easy to store and transport. Whether you're camping in the wilderness or simply need hot water on the go, this water heater is the perfect companion for any adventure. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Portable and easy to use ✙ Handy dual power plug ✙ Quality thick copper wire – Specific water level required for optimal heating

3 DROMIX EWH-01 Water Heater Kit DROMIX EWH-01 Water Heater Kit View on Amazon If you're tired of cold showers or inconsistent water temperatures, this electric water heater tune-up kit is exactly what you need. With two water heater thermostats and two 4500W 240V heating elements in T-O-D style, this kit is designed to provide reliable and efficient performance for your water heater. The thermostats are compatible with most models, ensuring versatility for any homeowner. Installation is quick and easy, with included instructions that make it simple to do yourself. With this kit, you'll enjoy hot showers and consistent water temperatures hassle-free. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes two thermostats and heating elements ✙ Suitable for 4500W 240V water heaters ✙ T-O-D style thermostat for accurate temperature control – Plastic thermostat housing may degrade over time

4 EcoSmart Water Heater EcoSmart Water Heater View on Amazon This water heater from EcoSmart is perfect for small households due to its compact size and energy efficiency. Featuring patented self-modulating technology, it adjusts power consumption based on hot water demand, ensuring optimal energy efficiency. Operating at 240 volts, it is suitable for most residential electrical systems. The compact and sleek design not only adds aesthetic appeal but also allows installation in tight spaces. With its excellent performance and energy-saving features, this electric tankless water heater is the perfect choice for all your hot water needs. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Electric tankless water heater ✙ Self-modulating technology ✙ Saves space – Installation can take time

5 HAIYEATBNB Electric Water Heater HAIYEATBNB Electric Water Heater View on Amazon This is another budget-friendly option on our list. With its adjustable thermostat, dry running protection, and anti-scalding features, this electric bucket heater offers convenience and safety all in one. Its built-in thermostat allows you to easily control and maintain the desired water temperature. Additionally, the dry running protection feature prevents the heater from operating when there is no water present, ensuring the longevity of the device. The anti-scalding feature provides an extra layer of safety, allowing you to use the heater without worrying about accidental burns. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stainless steel housing ✙ water-level detection ✙ Drain hole design – Takes time to warm up a large volume of water

6 Bosch Tronic Water Heater Bosch Tronic Water Heater View on Amazon Last on our list, this water heater—with its 2.5-gallon capacity—can be easily mounted on a shelf, wall, or floor, making it a versatile choice for any space. It features a sleek and modern design, with a temperature range of 65-145°F, allowing you to customize the water temperature to your preference. The glass-lined tank provides excellent insulation, ensuring that water stays hot for longer periods. Additionally, it is equipped with a pressure relief valve, a temperature and pressure relief valve, and a durable, long-lasting element, making it a reliable and efficient choice for your hot water needs. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick hot water ✙ Easy to install ✙ Flexible installation options – Wire could be longer

FAQ

Q: Are there any safety concerns with water heaters?

A: Yes, water heaters can pose risks like scalding, carbon monoxide poisoning from gas models, and pressure build-up leading to explosions. To stay safe, regularly check the temperature setting, ensure proper ventilation, and install a temperature-pressure relief valve to prevent excessive heat or pressure buildup.

Q: What impact does hard water have on a water heater and how can I mitigate it?

A: Hard water can lead to mineral buildup in your water heater, reducing its efficiency and lifespan. To mitigate this, consider installing a water softener system to filter out the minerals before they reach your heater. Regular flushing of the tank can also help clear out any accumulated deposits.

Q: What are common problems with water heaters and how can I troubleshoot them?

A: Common water heater issues include no hot water, strange noises, leaks, and water that's too hot or cold. Check the thermostat, pilot light, and circuit breaker first. For leaks or noise, inspect for sediment buildup and flush the tank. When in doubt, consulting a professional is a safe bet.

Q: Can I install a water heater myself?

A: It is recommended to have a licensed professional install your water heater to ensure it is done correctly and safely. DIY installation can lead to safety hazards and potentially void your warranty.

Q: How often should I flush my water heater?

A: It is recommended to flush your water heater at least once a year to remove any sediment buildup that can affect its efficiency and lifespan. If you have hard water, you may need to flush it more often.

