Revive Your Patio With The Best Outdoor Rugs of 2024

Our Top Picks

It's easy to forget that our patios and porches need some love too, just like our living rooms. And what's a better way to spruce up these outdoor spaces than with a great rug? We think the best outdoor rugs should be durable enough to handle the weather but stylish enough to enhance your outdoor decor. So, we've done the digging and explored the world of outdoor rugs. We focused on weather resistance, design variety, and easy maintenance. Whether you're into minimalist looks or boho vibes, we've found some awesome options that can turn your outdoor space into a cozy alfresco haven. Check out our top picks below!

1 SAND MINE Outdoor Rug SAND MINE Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranked first, this reversible outdoor rug is a stylish and practical choice for any outdoor setting. Made from 100% virgin polypropylene, it's durable and soft, perfect for your patio, RV, or backyard. The reversible feature offers two looks in one, giving you flexibility in style. Its UV stabilization protects against sun damage, keeping the colors vibrant even after exposure to harsh sunlight. Plus, it's easy to clean—just hose it down and let it dry. The rug's breathable material won't harm grass or scratch decks, and it comes with a handy carrying bag, making it ideal for picnics or camping trips. This rug is a fantastic addition to any outdoor space, combining durability and style effortlessly. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reversible design ✙ UV resistant ✙ Easy to clean – Lightweight

2 MontVoo Outdoor Rug MontVoo Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranked second, this waterproof outdoor rug offers a versatile and stylish addition to any space. Made from durable plastic straw, it features a reversible design with a boho-inspired geometric pattern, perfect for adding a touch of personality to patios, balconies, and more. This rug is not only visually appealing but also highly functional—it's stain-resistant, quick-drying, and easy to clean with just a hose or broom. The UV coating helps prevent fading, ensuring the colors stay vibrant over time. Despite being lightweight, it provides a soft, comfortable surface that's great for yoga or lounging. Ideal for picnics, camping, or as a permanent outdoor decor piece, this rug combines durability with a high-end look and feel. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reversible design ✙ Stain-resistant ✙ Soft and comfortable material – No carrier bag included

3 JONATHAN Y Outdoor Rug JONATHAN Y Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranking third, this Moroccan geometric rug is perfect for adding a stylish touch to both indoor and outdoor spaces. The key feature of this rug is its low-pile synthetic fibres, making it durable and ideal for high-traffic areas like kitchens, mud rooms, or patios. It’s made from polypropylene, ensuring it's both stain-resistant and pet-friendly. The machine-made weave ensures the fibres stay put, and it's easy to maintain—just wash with a mild soap mixture and hose it down. The natural and black color scheme complements a variety of decors, from bohemian to rustic and Scandinavian styles. It's a great choice for those looking for a practical yet chic addition to their home or outdoor areas. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stain-resistant ✙ Pet-friendly ✙ Easy to clean – Costs more than other options

4 Kalafun Outdoor Rug Kalafun Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranked fourth, this outdoor plastic straw patio rug offers a durable and versatile solution for various outdoor spaces. The key feature of this rug is its reversible design, allowing you to use both sides for an extended lifespan. Made from 100% virgin polypropylene, it’s UV-stable and abrasion-resistant, making it perfect for withstanding dog claws and daily wear and tear. It’s also easy to clean—just rinse with water and let it air dry. Ideal for patios, RVs, porches, and more, this rug adds a stylish black and white pattern to any setting. Lightweight and foldable, it's perfect for camping trips or picnics. Its soft texture is comfortable underfoot, making it a great addition to any outdoor area. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable ✙ Easy to clean ✙ UV stable – Can have initial creases

5 Jonathan Y Medallion Textured Outdoor Rug Jonathan Y Medallion Textured Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranking fifth, this medallion textured rug is an excellent choice for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The key feature is its vibrant red and taupe color scheme, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to any patio, deck, or entryway. Made from 100% polypropylene, the rug is durable and well-suited for high-traffic areas. Its low-pile construction makes it pet-friendly and resistant to dirt accumulation, while also being easy to clean—simply spray with a mild soap solution and rinse. This flat-woven rug is machine-made, ensuring the fibers stay put, and it's designed to withstand UV fading, making it a practical and stylish addition to your home. Whether you're looking to refresh your indoor or outdoor space, this rug offers both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stain-resistant ✙ Pet-friendly ✙ Easy to maintain – Limited size options

6 wikiwiki Outdoor Rug wikiwiki Outdoor Rug View on Amazon This outdoor rug, positioned sixth on our list, is perfect for those looking to add a touch of style to their space. Its standout feature is the eco-friendly polypropylene material, which provides durability and a thick feel due to its double-weave construction. The classic blue and beige design offers a modern aesthetic that fits well on patios, balconies, and decks. This rug is also waterproof and resistant to fading, making it a great choice for all-weather use. Cleaning is a breeze; simply wipe with a damp cloth or rinse with a hose. Ideal for picnics, camping, or just relaxing outdoors, this reversible rug combines practicality with elegance. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable double-weave ✙ Fade-resistant ✙ Budget-friendly option – Limited cushioning

7 JONATHAN Y Floral Outdoor Rug JONATHAN Y Floral Outdoor Rug View on Amazon Ranked seventh, this modern floral outdoor rug is a stylish and functional addition to any space. A key feature is its vibrant navy and green floral design, which instantly enhances the look of your patio, deck, or porch. Made from durable polypropylene, this rug is built to withstand high-traffic areas and resist UV fading, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The low-pile, machine-woven construction ensures it won’t accumulate dirt, and spills are easy to clean—just hose it down. Its pet-friendly design and quick-drying nature add to its practicality. While its smaller size might not cover large areas, this rug is perfect for creating cozy, visually appealing spots in your home or outdoor living space. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stain-resistant ✙ Pet-friendly ✙ Easy to clean – Smaller size

FAQ

Q: How long does an outdoor rug last?

A: The lifespan of an outdoor rug depends on the material and how well it’s maintained. Typically, a high-quality outdoor rug can last anywhere from 3 to 7 years. Factors like UV exposure, rain, and proper care play significant roles in determining its durability.

Q: What material is best for an outdoor rug?

A: Polypropylene is one of the best materials for outdoor rugs because it is durable, resistant to moisture, and easy to clean. Other good options include polyester and nylon, which are also known for their durability and weather resistance. Natural fibers like jute or bamboo can be used, but they require more care and are less weather-resistant.

Q: Are outdoor rugs hard to maintain?

A: Outdoor rugs are generally easy to maintain. Most are made from synthetic materials that resist moisture and mildew, making them simple to clean with a hose and mild detergent. Regular sweeping or vacuuming helps remove dirt and debris, while occasional spot cleaning can take care of stains. It's also recommended to dry the rug thoroughly to prevent mold growth.

Q: Can outdoor rugs survive rain?

A: Yes, most outdoor rugs are designed to withstand rain and other elements. They are typically made from water-resistant materials that dry quickly and resist mold and mildew. However, it's advisable to lift or roll up the rug after heavy rainfall to facilitate drying and extend the rug's life.

Q: What is the purpose of an outdoor rug?

A: An outdoor rug serves multiple purposes. It adds comfort underfoot, protects deck or patio surfaces, and helps define different outdoor spaces. Beyond functionality, outdoor rugs also enhance the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor area, offering a variety of styles and colors to suit your decor.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.