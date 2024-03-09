Small Vacuum Cleaners Reviewed: Top 7 Picks

Our Top Picks

In the world of household appliances, size doesn’t always determine strength. Small vacuum cleaners have proven this time and again by delivering impressive power in a compact package. Whether you live in a cozy apartment, need a quick cleanup tool for your car, or simply want something lightweight and easy to store, a small vacuum cleaner can get the job done for you. So, if you’re ready to find the perfect small vacuum cleaner that fits your lifestyle, keep reading. Our review will help you make a choice you won’t regret, ensuring that your home stays clean and clutter-free with minimal effort.

1 Eureka Small Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner is on the top of our list because it has an innovative airflow system that directs suction straight to the surface, resulting in a deep clean despite its lightweight design. What makes it so different from other small vacuum cleaners is its unique multi-surface cleaning nozzle, which easily moves between carpets and hard floors without requiring any manual adjustments. Another thing that sets it apart is its minimalist design, which, despite weighing only 7.7 pounds, houses an extra-large dust cup that requires less frequent emptying, allowing for more continuous cleaning. Its washable filter is also meant to be used for long term, saving money on replacements and making it an eco-friendly choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with useful tools ✙ The filter can be rinsed and reused ✙ Ideal for upholstery and windows – Requires removal of multiple screws to clean

2 ThisWorx Small Vacuum Cleaner ThisWorx Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Built specifically for cars, this small vacuum cleaner comes with an advanced filter, that catches even the smallest particles and allergens from car interiors, assuring a clean environment. An LED light is also there to illuminate the tightest corners and under-seat spaces, where dirt can gather unnoticed. And that's not it, this vacuum's ergonomic handle is designed for a long-time comfort, and the integrated charging base also serves as a storage option to save you from the hassle. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Plugs directly into the car's cigarette lighter ✙ Includes various nozzle attachments ✙ Simple assembly and operation – Limited battery life

3 Bissell Small Vacuum Cleaner Bissell Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Continuing our list with this small vacuum cleaner that comes with its unique scatter-free technology that is designed especially to stop trash from spreading on hard flooring during cleaning. Homes with young children or dogs would especially benefit from this one since litter and crumbs are somewhat common. Besides, the OnePass Technology of the vacuum guarantees that most surfaces are cleaned on the first pass, which would obviously save time and effort. For those with allergies, its lightweight, small shape is matched with a multi-level filtering technology that not only catches more fine dust and allergens but also prolongs the life of the filter. And its Easy Empty dirt tank lets you dispose the collected debris without the need for a bag. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Has long cord ✙ Easy to carry and maneuver – Requires manual effort to push

4 Homeika Small Vacuum Cleaner Homeika Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Thanks to its six flexible attachments, this one is a 6-in--1 is a multi-functional small vacuum cleaner that meets a wide range of cleaning needs. Unlike some cordless variants, this one is suitable for floor, ceiling, and everything in between since it is highly flexible and easily converts between handheld and stick modes. Supported by its detachable, quick-swap battery system, which lets one non-stop clean when coupled with another battery, one of its most unusual features is the prolonged run of up to 50 minutes on a single charge. The vacuum is also equipped with a powerful digital motor that works at a lower noise level compared to other models, making it just right for use in homes where peace and quiet are a priority. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable wand height ✙ Three power settings ✙ Includes a scented disc for a fresh aroma – The vacuum cannot stand on its own

5 eufy Small Vacuum Cleaner eufy Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Designed for automatic cleaning, this one is a sleek and ultra-thin vacuum cleaner. This model cannot go unnoticed because of its Boost IQ Technology, which, when extra vacuuming strength is required—auto boosts suction power within 1.5 seconds. Though it performs powerfully, is also one of the quietest robotic vacuums available since it runs at a noise level similar to a microwave. Measuring just 2.85 inches, its slim profile lets it slip under furniture and reach areas where standard vacuums cannot go. Its big wheels also let it to easily roll over carpets and climb over door sills, so it is useful in different types of home. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatically returns to its charging dock ✙ Good for pet hair ✙ Fine customer support – Manual intervention required for errors

6 BLACK+DECKER Small Vacuum Cleaner BLACK+DECKER Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This Smart Charge method of this small vacuum cleaner significantly extends the lifetime of the battery by letting the vacuum cleaner charge using up to 50% less energy. Particularly useful in confined or tricky areas, this vacuum cleaner also features a spinning thin nozzle designed to provide extra reach and a variety of cleaning angles. Designed for simple disassembly and cleaning, the translucent, bagless dirt bowl makes it easy to see when the vacuum cleaner needs to be emptied. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact charging base ✙ Easy maintenance ✙ Comes with an extendable nozzle and brush – Confusing charging light

7 Dyson Small Vacuum Cleaner Dyson Small Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon Driven by Dyson's V7 digital motor, especially built for quick, deep clean-ups, this vacuum cleaner comes with a powerful suction. What truly differentiates this vacuum is its combination of tools, including a mini motorized tool for tough tasks, a combination tool for versatile cleaning, and a crevice tool for precise edge cleaning. A major advance in hygiene and convenience, the special hygienic dirt ejector of the vacuum is meant to remove dust and trash in one action, therefore saving the dirt from being touched. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient for upholstery ✙ Sleek aesthetic design ✙ The vacuum charges relatively quickly – No detachable battery

1. How do the filtration systems in small vacuum cleaners differ from larger models? Small vacuum cleaners often use a multi-layer filtration system, including a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and sometimes a carbon filter. The pre-filter captures larger debris, the HEPA filter traps fine dust and allergens, and the carbon filter can absorb odors. In contrast, larger vacuums might have more extensive or more powerful filtration systems, but small vacuums are optimized for efficiency in compact designs.

2. How does the battery life of cordless small vacuum cleaners compare to that of larger cordless models? Battery life in small vacuum cleaners is generally shorter due to their compact size, with most offering between 15 to 30 minutes of run time on a full charge. Larger cordless models might offer up to 60 minutes or more. However, many small vacuums feature fast-charging capabilities and swappable batteries to extend usage time.

3. What are the common maintenance requirements for small vacuum cleaners? Maintenance for small vacuum cleaners typically includes regular emptying of the dustbin, cleaning or replacing filters, and checking for blockages in the hose or brush roll. Some models have washable filters, which should be cleaned every few months, while others require periodic replacement. Regular maintenance helps ensure optimal performance and extends the life of the vacuum.

4. Are small vacuum cleaners as durable as full-sized models? While small vacuum cleaners are generally durable, their lifespan can be shorter than full-sized models due to the more compact components and frequent use in high-traffic areas. However, choosing a model from a reputable brand and following recommended maintenance can enhance durability. Look for vacuums with strong warranties as an indicator of durability.

5. What are the most common materials used in the construction of small vacuum cleaners? Small vacuum cleaners are typically constructed from a combination of ABS plastic, polycarbonate, and aluminum. ABS plastic provides durability and impact resistance, while polycarbonate is often used for clear dustbins due to its toughness. Aluminum may be used in the vacuum’s wand or other structural components to reduce weight while maintaining strength.

