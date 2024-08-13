Stay Toasty with the Best Portable Electric Heaters on Amazon

Our Top Picks

Whether you’re trying to create a cozy ambiance in your small bedroom or giving your current heating system a little boost, a portable electric heater always comes in handy. These compact powerhouses offer a quick, convenient, and cost-effective solution to keep you cozy without cranking up the central heating. They’re easier to move around and adjust according to specific preferences, and come packed with safety features to give you peace of mind. We’ve researched through hundreds of models, comparing their top features, pros, and cons, to come up with the list we share in this guide. So, without further ado, let’s find a portable electric heater that fits your needs and keeps you warm all winter long.

1 Ontel Portable Electric Heater Ontel Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon We’re totally smitten with our first portable electric heater for this list. This tiny but mighty little heater turns your chilly space into a cozy nook. We also love that you can dial in the perfect temp – anywhere from 60 to 90 degrees. Plus, it’s smart! You can set a timer so it turns off when you're asleep or out. And guess what? This heater doesn’t just warm you up, it’s also kind to your skin. The ceramic tech keeps the air from getting too dry, so no more itchy winter skin! Safety is a big deal too. This portable heater’s got a cool exterior and an auto-shutoff, so you can relax. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact design perfect for small spaces ✙ Customizable heating with adjustable thermostat ✙ Moisture retention technology prevnts dryness – Limited heating range

2 Dreo Portable Electric Heater Dreo Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon Forget slow warm-ups. Our next portable electric heater is a heat-seeking missile that blasts warmth into your space in record time. Thanks to its Hyperamics 1500W PTC system, you'll feel the difference almost instantly. But apart from speed, this heater is also offers unparalleled safety with its tilt-detection sensor and flame-retardant materials. Plus, with customizable heat settings, a whisper-quiet motor, and handy features like a timer and child lock, this heater is worth checking out. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ceramic system for powerful heating ✙ Advanced safety features ✙ Multiple modes and timer options to suit different needs – Buttons may not be clearly visible

3 ToLife Portable Electric Heater ToLife Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon On number three, we have this amazing portable electric heater that will warm your space within seconds, thanks to some fancy tech. Perfect for those tiny rooms that need a quick pick-me-up. Don't worry about it being a fire hazard because this one’s got all the safety stuff locked down. In case of overheating, it'll shut itself off. Plus, you can choose from different heat settings, so you're always in control. Another interesting feature is its compact size, which means it’s super easy to stash away when you don’t need it. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rapid heating with PTC ceramic technology ✙ Multiple modes with adjustable temperature settings ✙ Wide-angled oscillation – Heater's noise level may be noticeable

4 Aikoper Portable Electric Heater Aikoper Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon With this portable electric heater in the option, now you can invest in your personal heatwave. This heater is a turbocharged warmth machine that blasts away the cold in seconds. So no matter how chilly the weather is, you can cozy up to instant heat without the wait. With its advanced PTC ceramic tech and high-speed fan, this heater delivers heat like a pro. Get ready to say goodbye to shivering and hello to pure comfort. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Energy-efficient with fast heating capabilities ✙ Three heat settings and a fan-only mode ✙ Compact and lightweight design – Fan speed control may initially require troubleshoot

5 BLACK+DECKER Portable Electric Heater BLACK+DECKER Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon Our next little portable electric heater is a big deal. Known for durability, this brand offers the ultimate in convenience, and this heater is no exception. Weighing in at just 2.8 pounds, you can easily carry it around the house or anywhere without struggle. As for the features, it has two heat settings, so you can choose your perfect cozy level. Plus, it's got safety features to keep you worry-free. This heater is your new go-to for on-the-go warmth. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Excellent heater + fan combo ✙ Lightweight with a convenient carry handle ✙ Equipped with overheat protection and an auto tip-over shutoff – Heater can be a bit noisy

6 Antarctic Star Portable Electric Heater Antarctic Star Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon If you need a quick heat fix, our next portable electric heater won’t disappoint you. This small heater warms up your space in just a few minutes, providing you with instant heating benefits. As for portability, this electric heater weighs less than a bag of sugar, so you can take it anywhere – bedroom, office, or even the garage. With two heat settings and a fan mode, you've got options. Plus, it's got safety features to keep you cozy and worry-free. For a quick burst of warmth, this little heater is a total champ. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Enhanced safety features ✙ Versatile settings with fan-only mode ✙ Compact design with instant heating – Limited heating capacity for larger rooms

7 Elevoke Portable Electric Heater Elevoke Portable Electric Heater View on Amazon Last but not least, this portable electric heater utilizes PTC ceramic heating and a high-speed fan to generate warmth in a mere three seconds. Its unique 90-degree adjustable angle ensures maximum heat distribution, transforming cold spots into cozy corners. With multiple heat settings, including a natural wind mode for year-round comfort, this heater offers unparalleled versatility. The compact design promotes portability and makes it ideal for small to medium-sized spaces. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Warms your space in just 3 seconds ✙ Features a 90° adjustable angle ✙ Multiple heat settings for different needs – Lacks an automatic shutoff feature if knocked over

FAQ

Q: Can a portable electric heater be used in a bathroom?

A: Yes, but with caution. Bathrooms are high-moisture environments, and not all portable electric heaters are designed to handle the humidity safely. When using a heater in a bathroom, you should look for a model that is specifically labeled as \"bathroom-safe\" or \"moisture-resistant.\" These heaters are usually equipped with additional safety features like GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) plugs, which reduce the risk of electric shock in wet conditions. It’s also crucial to keep the heater away from water sources and to use it only when you’re present to avoid any potential hazards. If you’re unsure, always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines to determine if your heater is suitable for bathroom use.

Q: How does the energy efficiency of portable electric heaters compare to central heating systems?

A: Portable electric heaters can be more energy-efficient than central heating systems, but it depends on how they are used. Central heating warms up the entire house, which can be unnecessary if you’re spending most of your time in just one or two rooms. A portable heater allows you to heat only the spaces you’re using, potentially lowering your energy bills. However, portable heaters generally have a higher cost per unit of heat produced compared to central heating systems, especially if they are used to heat large areas for extended periods. To maximize energy efficiency, it’s best to use portable heaters as a supplement to your central heating, focusing on specific areas where you need extra warmth.

Q: Are ceramic heaters safer than other types of portable electric heaters?

A: Ceramic heaters are often considered safer than other types of portable electric heaters because of their design. They use ceramic plates to produce heat, which doesn’t reach the high temperatures that metal coils or other heating elements might. This lower operating temperature reduces the risk of fire or burns if the heater is accidentally touched or comes into contact with flammable materials. Additionally, many ceramic heaters come with built-in safety features like tip-over protection and overheat sensors, further enhancing their safety profile. However, it’s important to note that no heater is completely risk-free, and proper use and maintenance are essential to ensure safety regardless of the type of heater you choose.

Q: Can I leave a portable electric heater on all night?

A: Leaving a portable electric heater on all night is generally not recommended due to the potential fire hazards, even though many modern heaters come with safety features like overheat protection and automatic shutoff. If you must use a heater overnight, it’s crucial to ensure it has these safety features and to place it in a location where it’s unlikely to tip over or come into contact with flammable materials, such as curtains or bedding. Additionally, setting the heater on a lower heat setting or using a timer can help reduce risks. However, the safest practice is to turn off the heater before you go to sleep and use blankets or a heated mattress pad to stay warm through the night.

Q: How long do portable electric heaters typically last?

A: The lifespan of a portable electric heater varies based on the quality of the heater, how often it’s used, and how well it’s maintained. On average, a well-maintained portable electric heater can last anywhere from 5 to 10 years. Higher-end models with better build quality and more durable components tend to last longer than cheaper, less robust options. Regular cleaning, avoiding overuse, and following the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines can extend the life of your heater. Over time, even the best heaters will experience wear and tear, so it’s important to monitor for any signs of malfunction, such as strange noises, a burning smell, or inconsistent heating, which may indicate it’s time for a replacement.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.