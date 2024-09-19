Suck It Up: A Guide to Good Vacuums

Our Top Picks

Finding a good vacuum can be a real game changer when it comes to keeping your home clean. Whether you’re dealing with pet hair, dust, or everyday messes, having the right vacuum makes the job so much easier. But with so many options out there, how do you know which one’s actually worth it? Don’t worry—we’ve done the legwork for you. In this guide, we’ll break down the best vacuums available to help you find the one that fits your needs. Ready to make cleaning less of a chore? Let’s dive into our top picks!

1 Eureka PowerSpeed Good Vacuum Cleaner Eureka PowerSpeed Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This good vacuum cleaner combines strong suction with a lightweight, user-friendly design, making it a solid choice for those looking for an all-around household cleaner. One of its standout features is its powerful motor, which allows it to pick up dirt, debris, and even stubborn pet hair from both carpets and hard floors with ease. Despite being an upright vacuum, it's surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to push around and carry upstairs. The extra-large dust cup holds more dirt, reducing the need for frequent emptying during longer cleaning sessions. It also comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool and upholstery brush, adding versatility for cleaning furniture, tight spaces, and above-floor areas. The washable filter keeps maintenance costs low, and the bagless design makes it convenient to use. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Strong suction ✙ Lightweight design for easy maneuvering ✙ Extra-large dust cup – Cord length could be bigger

2 Eureka WhirlWind Good Vacuum Cleaner Eureka WhirlWind Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner offers a great blend of power and convenience, making it perfect for homes with hard floors and carpets. One of its standout features is the cyclonic filtration system, which provides powerful suction while keeping the air cleaner by trapping dust and debris. Being bagless, it eliminates the hassle of buying replacement bags, and the easy-to-empty dust cup with a one-button release is a user-friendly touch. Its lightweight design—under 8 lbs—makes it a breeze to carry up and down stairs, and its compact build allows for easy storage. The integrated 2-in-1 crevice tool and dusting brush are built right into the handle, so there’s no need to worry about losing attachments. Plus, the washable filter helps keep maintenance costs low. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable option ✙ Washable filter ✙ Bagless design – Not ideal for thick – high-pile carpets

3 Eureka Airspeed Good Vacuum Cleaner Eureka Airspeed Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum cleaner has an innovative airflow system that directs suction straight to the surface, resulting in a deep clean despite its lightweight design. What makes it so different from other good vacuums is its unique multi-surface cleaning nozzle, which easily moves between carpets and hard floors without requiring any manual adjustments. Another thing that sets it apart is its minimalist design, which, despite weighing only 7.7 pounds, houses an extra-large dust cup that requires less frequent emptying, allowing for more continuous cleaning. Its washable filter is also meant to be used for a long time, saving money on replacements and making it an eco-friendly choice. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ The filter can be rinsed and reused ✙ Ideal for upholstery and windows – Requires removal of multiple screws to clean

4 Levoit Cordless Good Vacuum Levoit Cordless Good Vacuum View on Amazon If you're fed up with vacuum cleaners getting clogged with pet hair, it's time to upgrade to a good vacuum for hardwood floors. It has a tangle-free brush head, which is perfect for pet owners—it sucks pet hair without getting clogged. It has both Eco and Turbo power modes, which let you switch between quiet, everyday cleaning and stronger suction for tougher messes. Another big plus is the five-step filtration system, which traps particles as small as 0.3 microns to improve air quality while you clean. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tangle-free brush ✙ Five-step filtration system ✙ 50-minute runtime – Costs more than other options

5 Bissell CleanView Good Vacuum Cleaner Bissell CleanView Good Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon This vacuum isn’t just about powerful cleaning—it’s also about making a difference. With every purchase, you’re helping support homeless pets while buying a super-effective machine. The Triple Action Brush Roll is a game-changer for picking up pet hair, and the swivel steering makes navigating around furniture a breeze. For pet owners, this tool is perfect for removing pet hair and debris from upholstery and stairs. Plus, the scatter-free technology ensures no mess gets left behind on hard floors. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Triple brush for deeper clean ✙ Large capacity dust cup ✙ Speacialized for pet cleanup – Does not include light

6 Shark Navigator Good Vacuum Shark Navigator Good Vacuum View on Amazon If you’re dealing with tight spaces and different floor types, this good vacuum stands out with its lift-away functionality. You can detach the pod to reach under furniture or clean stairs and upholstery with ease. The powerful suction digs deep into carpets while also switching smoothly to bare floors with the brushroll shutoff feature. It’s also great for allergy sufferers thanks to the HEPA filter and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology, keeping dust and allergens locked inside. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lift-away design for versatile cleaning ✙ HEPA filter seals allergens and dust ✙ Swivel steering improves maneuverability – Vacuum is not cordless

7 Shark Rocket Good Vacuum Shark Rocket Good Vacuum View on Amazon If you need something lightweight yet powerful for quick cleanups, this is a solid choice. Its 2-in-1 design allows seamless switching from a stick vacuum to a handheld unit. This makes it versatile enough for cleaning floors, stairs, and even your car. The best part of this stick vacuum cleaner is its 30-foot power cord that allows extended cleaning without interruptions. Also, the vacuum’s compact design, paired with a simple wall mount, makes storage a breeze. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 2-in-1 design. Delivers powerful suction on carpets and hard floors ✙ 30-foot cord – Canister may need frequent emptying

FAQ

Q: What features should I look for in a good vacuum?

A: When shopping for a good vacuum, there are a few key features to keep in mind. Strong suction is a must for deep cleaning, especially if you have carpets or pets. HEPA filters are great for trapping dust and allergens, making them a smart choice for allergy sufferers. Look for a vacuum with adjustable suction or brush roll settings if you have mixed flooring. Cordless models offer convenience, but consider battery life and charging time. Finally, attachments like crevice tools, upholstery brushes, and pet hair tools add versatility and make it easier to clean furniture, stairs, and tight spaces.

Q: How do I know if a vacuum has good suction power?

A: Suction power is usually measured in watts or air watts (AW). The higher the number, the stronger the suction. Vacuums with at least 100 AW are good for basic cleaning, but if you have thick carpets or a lot of pet hair, look for a vacuum with at least 200 AW. Keep in mind that the overall design of the vacuum also affects performance—good airflow and a well-sealed system help maintain strong suction. Reading user reviews or watching demo videos can also give you a real-world sense of how well the vacuum performs.

Q: Are upright or canister vacuums better for home cleaning?

A: Both types have their advantages. Upright vacuums are typically better for deep-cleaning carpets because they have strong suction and large brush rolls. They’re also easier to store because of their upright design. Canister vacuums, on the other hand, are more versatile. They’re great for hardwood floors, stairs, and tight spaces because you can maneuver the hose and wand easily. Canisters also tend to be quieter and lighter to move around. Ultimately, the best type for you depends on your home’s layout and your cleaning needs—if you have lots of carpet, go upright; if you need flexibility, go canister.

Q: How important is a vacuum's filtration system?

A: A vacuum’s filtration system is essential, especially if you or your family have allergies or asthma. HEPA filters are the gold standard because they trap 99.97% of small particles, including dust mites, pollen, and pet dander. This prevents allergens from being released back into the air while vacuuming. Standard filters work for general cleaning but might not be as effective for removing fine particles. Additionally, some vacuums have washable filters, which are convenient and eco-friendly. Always check the filter type before purchasing to ensure it meets your specific needs, particularly if air quality is a priority in your home.

Q: How often should I replace or clean the vacuum filter?

A: The frequency of cleaning or replacing your vacuum filter depends on the type and how often you use the vacuum. For most vacuums with HEPA or other high-efficiency filters, it’s recommended to clean or replace the filter every three to six months. If your vacuum has a washable filter, you can rinse it under cold water every few weeks, depending on usage. If you vacuum frequently or have pets, you might need to clean or replace the filter more often. A clogged filter can reduce suction power, so regular maintenance is key to keeping your vacuum running efficiently.

