The 6 Best Bath Towels of 2024

Not many people tell you this, but bath towels are a fairly tricky purchase. Buying the wrong bath towel can leave you feeling unsatisfied after your bath, or your dryer full of lint. And figuring these things out while shopping at the grocery store can be almost impossible. To make your life easier, we decided to review some of the best bath sheets available on Amazon. Most of these towels are quick-absorbent, easy to clean, and leave minimal to no lint in the dryer. So, if you want to save yourself the hassle of looking for the best options, check out our picks below.

1 Hawmam Bath Towels Hawmam Bath Towels View on Amazon If you're looking for everyday towels that do a great job, these are the ones to get. These bath towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton, known for its durability and plush feel. Turkish cotton also helps them dry faster than normal cotton, all the while being super lightweight - at only 600 GSM (Grams per Square Meter). In terms of cleaning, the towels are machine washable and specially processed to require less drying time to save both energy and time. They also remain soft and fluffy after each wash, though the initial laundering may produce some lint. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Turkish cotton ✙ Lightweight ✙ Machine-washable – Produces lint after initial wash

2 Martha Stewart Bath Towels Martha Stewart Bath Towels View on Amazon Luxurious bath towels may feel nice, but they're not very absorbent and take up time to dry. That's why these towels by Martha Stewart use pure cotton that excels at absorbing water quickly and leaves you dry and comfortable after every use. Not to mention, cotton is also popular for being super breathable and hypoallergenic for those with sensitive skin. Finally, the bath towel set also comes two hand towels and two washcloths to keep things more hygienic. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pure cotton ✙ Quick drying ✙ Elegant textured design – Not very plush

3 White Classic Bath Towels White Classic Bath Towels View on Amazon Removing laundry lint is something nobody looks forward to. Fortunately, with these bath towels, you don't have to. They are designed to release minimal lint, even after the first wash, to maintain their clean and neat appearance. In fact, they fluff up beautifully after each wash and become even softer with use. Despite being so easy to maintain, the towels are made with 700 GSM long-staple combed cotton that provides a thick and ultra-soft feel. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lint-free ✙ 700 GSM ✙ Long-lasting – Thicker than you'd expect

4 Utopia Bath Towels Utopia Bath Towels View on Amazon These jumbo bath sheets are perfect if you love wrapping up in a big cozy towel. They measure 35x70 inches so they cover you completely. Their 100% ring-spun cotton provides extra softness and durability by using longer, stronger fibers, ensuring a smooth, plush texture that is gentle on the skin. Plus, they're made using only the most natural and organic materials to make them safe for regular use, even for those who struggle with sensitive skin. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra large size ✙ Natural materials ✙ Ring-spun cotton – Color may differ slightly from photos

5 Gilden Tree Bath Towels Gilden Tree Bath Towels View on Amazon What caught our eye about these bath towels is their unique texture. They feature a gorgeous waffle weave that shrinks into deep “honeycombs” after washing. This honeycomb structure gives them moisture absorption (40% faster than traditional terry cloth towels) and a subtle exfoliating effect on the skin. Plus, being naturally thin, they take up very minimal space, whether you wish to use them at home or carry them in a gym bag, suitcase, or RV. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quick-drying waffle texture ✙ Naturally thin ✙ Snag-free – Tend to shrink after wash

6 Amazon Basics Bath Towels Amazon Basics Bath Towels View on Amazon On a tight budget? Not to worry. These bath towels by Amazon Basics will fit your budget and your needs. Despite being priced at only under $24, these towels are made entirely from cotton, tear-resistant, and super gentle on the skin. They're designed to quickly absorb moisture and their lightweight nature makes them easy to handle. Moreover, for further peace of mind, the towels are certified by OEKO-TEX, meaning they are free from harmful substances and produced under environmentally friendly and socially responsible working conditions. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Affordable ✙ Lightweight ✙ OEKO-TEX certified – Fairly thin

FAQ

Q: What does GSM mean for bath towels?

A: GSM stands for \"grams per square meter\" and measures how thick and dense a towel is. In simple terms, it tells you how heavy and absorbent the towel will feel. Towels with lower GSM (300-400) are lightweight, dry quickly, and are perfect for the gym or travel. Towels with higher GSM (600-900) are thicker, softer, and more absorbent, making them ideal for luxury use, like in a bathroom or spa. However, higher GSM towels may take longer to dry.

Q: Why do some bath towels shed so much lint?

A: Bath towels shed lint because of loose fibers left over from the manufacturing process. During production, especially with new cotton towels, small bits of fiber aren't fully locked into the fabric. When you wash or dry them for the first few times, these loose fibers release as lint. Towels with a thicker, plush weave—like terry cloth—tend to shed more since they have more surface fibers.

Q: What are the differences between Turkish, Egyptian, and standard cotton bath towels?

A: Turkish, Egyptian, and standard cotton bath towels each have unique qualities. Turkish cotton is known for being lightweight and quick-drying, which makes it great for humid environments or frequent use. It becomes softer and more absorbent over time. Egyptian cotton has longer fibers, resulting in thicker, ultra-soft towels that absorb water well, making them ideal for those who want a plush, spa-like experience. However, they take longer to dry. Standard cotton towels are a good everyday option—affordable, decently soft, and durable, though they may not feel as luxurious or absorbent as Turkish or Egyptian cotton.

Q: Are organic and OEKO-TEX-certified bath towels better for sensitive skin?

A: Yes, organic and OEKO-TEX-certified towels are better for sensitive skin. Organic towels are made from cotton grown without harmful chemicals or pesticides. They’re a great choice if you prefer natural products or have sensitive skin. OEKO-TEX certification ensures that the towels are free from toxic substances like dyes or chemical residues that can cause allergic reactions. These towels go through rigorous testing to meet safety standards, making them skin-friendly and safe even for babies.

Q: What size bath towel should I get?

A: That depends on your specific use-case. Standard bath towels (about 27 x 52 to 30 x 58 inches) are perfect for daily use, offering a good balance between absorbency and manageability. If you prefer extra coverage, especially after a shower, a bath sheet (around 35 x 70 inches) might be better, as it wraps around your body comfortably. Hand towels (about 16 x 30 inches) are ideal for drying hands, while washcloths (12 x 12 to 13 x 13 inches) are great for face cleansing.

