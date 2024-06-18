The 7 Best Butter Crock of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Freshly churned, creamy butter is hard to resist. And it’s even more delectable when it’s soft and easy to spread on your favorite bread, pancakes, or waffles. Forget about dealing with the rock-hard chunks straight from the fridge, because we bring you a butter crock, which might just be your new favorite kitchen tool. And if you’re overwhelmed with the plethora of options, we’ve come to your rescue. We bring you butter crocks that will help you achieve the perfect consistency, ready to spread at a moment's notice. Ready? Let’s slip in!

1 Roman Ventures Butter Crock Roman Ventures Butter Crock View on Amazon Now our first product wouldn’t only let you store butter in a butter crock, but also help you make it from scratch. This butter making and storing set brings the charm and taste of homemade butter right into your kitchen. With just heavy whipping cream, you can easily churn your own batches of delicious, slow-churned butter. The set includes an exclusive butter crock, a recipe book, beech wood butter paddles, and a premium cheese cloth. All these accessories are perfect for straining out residual buttermilk and extending the shelf life of your creations. You’ll love the complete control this churner offers, allowing you to customize your butter with various fat contents, herbs, salts, and spices. This set, including a butter crock, is an excellent gift for any cooking enthusiast, making it a thoughtful addition to any kitchen. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes exclusive accessories and recipe book ✙ Comes with beech wood butter paddles ✙ Allows complete control over butter-making process – May take longer than advertised to make butter

2 Priority Chef Butter Crock Priority Chef Butter Crock View on Amazon The second butter crock on our list comes with a lid, and is a must-have for those who love the convenience of soft, spreadable butter on demand. This French butter keeper ensures your butter stays fresh for up to 10 days for unsalted butter and up to 30 days for salted butter. Setting up the butter crock is a breeze, thanks to the included illustrated instructions. Simply pack softened butter into the top section and add cold water to the container to create a natural, airtight seal. This innovative design prevents spoilage without the need for refrigeration, keeping your butter safe from dust, insects, and bacteria. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Keeps butter fresh for up to 30 days ✙ Airtight water seal maintains freshness ✙ Sized to hold 1 and 1/3 sticks of butter – Butter may get a little stiff if left for too long

3 Teapeak Butter Crock Teapeak Butter Crock View on Amazon Next, we have this amazing butter crock for those who enjoy soft, spreadable butter on demand. The innovative design includes a fill line on the inside to create an airtight seal with water, keeping your butter fresh for up to a month without the need for refrigeration. This means no more struggling with hard, cold butter from the fridge. The butter crock is incredibly easy to use. Simply pack the butter to avoid air bubbles, fill the crock with water, and you're all set. The two-piece design features a bell-shaped lid and a large mouth for easy serving and cleaning. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Keeps butter soft ✙ fresh ✙ and spreadable ✙ Easy to use and clean ✙ Made of durable ✙ high-quality porcelain – Color may vary from the picture

4 KooK Butter Crock KooK Butter Crock View on Amazon The next butter crock we recommend ensures your butter stays soft and fresh without the need for refrigeration. This butter crock is also easy to use. Just add water to the crock, pack the bell with softened butter, and place it inside. The water forms an airtight seal, keeping your butter fresh. Made from premium speckled stoneware, it is not only functional but also stylish, making it a charming addition to your kitchen decor. It accommodates approximately half a stick of butter and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. For added convenience, just lift out the bell and place the lid side down to serve. To keep the butter extra fresh, refresh the water every two to three days, adding a little vinegar or salt. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Maintains room temperature freshness ✙ Made from sturdy speckled stoneware ✙ Easy to use & dishwasher safe – Water needs to be changed regularly

5 Radicaln Butter Crock Radicaln Butter Crock View on Amazon On the fifth spot, we have this stylish and high-quality butter crock for those who appreciate the elegance of natural marble in their kitchenware. This butter keeper not only looks great but also serves its purpose of keeping your butter fresh and ready to use. The package includes one crock and one crock lid, both made from high-quality natural marble that is not too heavy to handle. It has a height of 4 inches and a diameter of 3.5 inches, with a capacity of 90 ml (3 oz), making it a compact yet practical addition to your kitchen. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from natural marble ✙ Easy to clean with a soft cloth & water ✙ Compact & stylish design – May be too small for some people

6 JSHKY Butter Crock, White JSHKY Butter Crock, White View on Amazon Designed to keep your butter fresh and ready to use at all times, this butter crock ensures that you never have to struggle with hard, cold butter again. It is crafted from high-quality porcelain, which is smooth, scratch-resistant, and free from lead and cadmium. It can hold one stick of soft butter, making it perfect for daily use. The set also includes a 304 stainless steel spreader, providing a sturdy and reliable tool for spreading your butter. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made of scratch-resistant porcelain ✙ Includes a 304 stainless steel spreader ✙ Can hold one stick of soft butter – Requires frequent water changes to maintain freshness

7 Sweese Butter Crock Sweese Butter Crock View on Amazon Rounding off this list with an elegant and practical for keeping your butter soft and spreadable at room temperature, making your morning routine much more enjoyable. The crock holds about 1 and 1/3 sticks of butter, making it highly practical for family use. It is designed from sturdy, professional-grade porcelain, which is also lead-free, non-toxic, and chip-resistant. It is also dishwasher safe, ensuring easy cleaning. The butter dish is well-made and beautifully finished with a variety of gorgeous colors, making it an attractive addition to any kitchen or table. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made of non-toxic porcelain ✙ Available in gorgeous colors ✙ Dishwasher-safe option – May not fit all butter sizes

FAQ

Q: Can I use margarine or vegan butter in a butter crock?

A: Yes, you can use margarine or vegan butter in a butter crock, although the results might differ slightly from using traditional butter. Margarine and some vegan butters contain higher water content and different fat compositions, which might affect how well they stay spreadable and fresh. It's recommended to test small amounts to see if the consistency and taste remain to your liking when using these alternatives in a butter crock.

Q: How often should I change the water in my butter crock?

A: For optimal freshness, the water in your butter crock should be changed every 2-3 days. This frequent change ensures that the water barrier remains clean and effective in keeping air and bacteria away from the butter. Adding a small amount of salt or vinegar to the water can help further prevent any microbial growth, keeping your butter fresh and safe to consume.

Q: Can I store homemade flavored butter in a butter crock?

A: Yes, storing homemade flavored butter in a butter crock is an excellent idea. You can create various butter flavors by mixing herbs, spices, or other ingredients into softened butter before packing it into the crock. The airtight seal will help preserve the added ingredients' freshness, ensuring your flavored butter remains tasty and ready to spread. Just remember to change the water frequently to maintain its freshness.

Q: What should I do if my butter crock develops mold?

A: If your butter crock develops mold, it's crucial to clean it thoroughly before using it again. Remove any butter and discard it if mold is present. Wash the crock with hot, soapy water and let it soak in a solution of vinegar or a mild bleach solution for a few minutes to kill any remaining mold spores. Rinse it well and let it dry completely before using it again. To prevent future mold growth, ensure you change the water regularly and keep the crock in a cool, dry place.

Q: Can I use a butter crock in a hot climate?

A: Using a butter crock in a hot climate can be challenging, but it's still possible. The key is to keep the crock in the coolest part of your kitchen, away from direct sunlight and heat sources. In very hot conditions, you might need to change the water more frequently to ensure it stays cool and effective at creating an airtight seal. Some users also recommend placing the crock in the fridge during the hottest parts of the day and taking it out when needed.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.