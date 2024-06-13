The 7 Best Electric Tankless Water Heater of 2024

Our Top Picks

If you're tired of running out of hot water or dealing with a bulky, inefficient water heater, it's time to consider making the switch to an electric tankless water heater. These modern heaters are designed to provide endless hot water on demand, ensuring you never have to endure a cold shower again. Not only do they offer consistent and reliable hot water, but they are also incredibly energy-efficient, helping you save on your utility bills. In this guide, we'll explore the top electric tankless water heaters available on Amazon and why this unit is a must-buy on your summer list. Get ready to enjoy the comfort and convenience of endless hot water, improved energy savings, and a more efficient home setup.

1 Eccotemp Electric Tankless Water Heater Eccotemp Electric Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon Our first electric tankless water heater is perfect for those who love the great outdoors. Whether you're camping, living off-grid, or need a reliable outdoor shower solution, this compact and lightweight unit can transform your experience. Running on a standard 20 lb. liquid propane tank and powered by 2 \"D\" cell batteries, it offers exceptional portability and convenience. The safety shut-off feature, low pressure activation, and easy garden hose connection make it incredibly user-friendly. With a hot water output of 1.5 GPM and a temperature range of 50 – 140 degrees F, it ensures you have hot water whenever and wherever you need it. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight & easy to carry ✙ Features a safety shut off for added protection ✙ Easy to connect to any standard garden hose – Requires adjustment to get the desired water temperature

2 Stiebel Eltron Electric Tankless Water Heater Stiebel Eltron Electric Tankless Water Heater View on Amazon This electric, on-demand water heater is our next product on the list, and is designed for those who seek uninterrupted hot water flow. Thanks to its Advanced Flow Control technology, you’ll enjoy consistent water temperature, even if the demand is high. Its sleek, compact design saves space and requires no venting, making it ideal for any home. This eco-friendly electric tankless water heater saves energy with auto-modulation, while the savings monitor shows your energy cost reductions. Easy to operate, it features an electronic switch, digital temperature display, and solid copper heating system. With a 7-year leakage and 3-year parts warranty, it guarantees reliability and peace of mind. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features Advanced Flow Control technology ✙ Eco-friendly & energy-efficient ✙ Offers a wide output water temperature range – LCD screen is difficult to read from certain angles

3 Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater - 18kW Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater - 18kW View on Amazon We love this electric tankless water heater for its compact design and efficient performance. This water heater stands out with its external digital thermostatic control, providing precise temperature management with an LED display. Its advanced self-modulation technology adjusts the power based on hot water demand, ensuring optimal energy use. With durable copper immersion heating elements and a flow rate of up to 4.4 GPM, it delivers reliable hot water. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features external digital thermostatic control ✙ Advanced self-modulation ✙ Threaded for easy replacement & digital temperature display – Setup may not be straightforward for some electrical systems

4 EcoSmart Electric Tankless Water Heater – ECO 13kW EcoSmart Electric Tankless Water Heater – ECO 13kW View on Amazon Here’s the fourth product on our list that delivers reliable hot water on demand. Its patented self-modulating technology ensures consistent performance and efficiency, maintaining the water temperature within one degree of the selected setting. The compact design, being 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters, allows for installation on a wall or at the point of use, making it ideal for small spaces. This electric tankless water heater is incredibly energy-efficient and heats water only when needed. It is suitable for low-flow applications like bathrooms, small sinks, and office breakrooms, providing between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons per minute. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Endless on-demand hot water ✙ Compact & space-saving design ✙ Ideal for low-flow applications – Some users may experience installation challenges

5 EcoSmart Electric Tankless Water Heater – Eco 27kW EcoSmart Electric Tankless Water Heater – Eco 27kW View on Amazon Next up, we recommend this electric unit featuring advanced technology that ensures consistent temperature control and efficient performance. The compact design allows for easy installation on a wall or at the point of use. This unit is highly energy-efficient, saving up to 50% on water heating costs. It provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons per minute, making it ideal for whole-home applications. With a Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger, and element, as well as UL-499 certification and ETL listing, you can trust this electric tankless water heater for its reliability and performance. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Highly energy-efficient ✙ Suitable for whole-home applications ✙ Smaller than traditional tank heaters – Requires adjustment of the temperature dial in colder climates

6 Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater - RTEX-13 Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater - RTEX-13 View on Amazon We selected this electric tankless water heater for its excellent performance in providing constant and consistent hot water for smaller applications like kitchen sinks and dishwashers. With an external adjustable digital thermostatic control and an LED display, you can easily manage the water temperature with 1-degree accuracy. The durable copper immersion heating elements are field serviceable, ensuring long-term reliability. The unit is incredibly energy-efficient at 99.8%, making it a smart choice for those looking to save on energy costs. Simple installation is made possible with 1/2 NPT adapters and side compression water connections. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ External adjustable digital thermostatic control ✙ Accurate LED display ✙ Self-modulating power control – Requires regular maintenance to manage deposit buildup

7 Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater – RTEX-24 Rheem Electric Tankless Water Heater – RTEX-24 View on Amazon Lastly, on our list, we have this amazing electric tankless water heater that provides consistent and continuous hot water with ease. Featuring an ON/OFF dial control and an adjustable digital temperature display, it offers precise temperature management. The self-modulating power control ensures efficient energy use, while the impressive flow rate of up to 5.9 GPM makes it suitable for larger applications. Its compact size is a major advantage, freeing up valuable storage space where a bulky tank water heater once was. With bottom 3/4\" NPT water connections, the installation is straightforward, although it may require some effort. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ ON/OFF dial control ✙ High flow rate up to 5.9 GPM ✙ Bottom 3/4\" NPT water connections – May require manual adjustment to achieve desired hot water temperature

FAQ

Q: How does the water temperature fluctuate with an electric tankless water heater, and how can I maintain a consistent temperature?

A: Electric tankless water heaters provide hot water on demand by heating water as it passes through the unit. The temperature can fluctuate due to several factors, such as incoming water temperature, flow rate, and demand. To maintain a consistent temperature, many units use advanced technology like self-modulation and thermostatic controls, which adjust the heating elements' power to match the water flow and temperature requirements. Ensuring your unit is correctly sized for your home’s peak water usage and regularly maintaining it to prevent mineral buildup will also help in achieving stable temperatures.

Q: Can an electric tankless water heater handle multiple simultaneous hot water demands?

A: The ability of an electric tankless water heater to handle multiple simultaneous hot water demands depends on its size and power capacity. Models with higher kilowatt ratings and flow rates, such as 24kW units, are designed to manage multiple fixtures at once. However, if the demand exceeds the unit's capacity, the water temperature may drop. It's crucial to choose a unit that matches your household's hot water usage patterns, and you might need multiple units for larger homes or high-demand situations.

Q: What kind of maintenance does an electric tankless water heater require?

A: Maintaining an electric tankless water heater involves periodic descaling and cleaning to prevent mineral buildup, especially in areas with hard water. It's recommended to flush the unit at least once a year using a vinegar solution to remove calcium and lime deposits. Regularly checking and cleaning the inlet filter will ensure optimal water flow and efficiency. Additionally, inspecting the heating elements and electrical connections for any signs of wear or damage can prolong the unit's lifespan and maintain its performance.

Q: Are electric tankless water heaters suitable for colder climates?

A: Electric tankless water heaters can be used in colder climates, but the incoming water temperature must be considered when selecting a unit. In regions with very cold winters, the incoming water can be much colder, requiring the heater to work harder to reach the desired temperature. Choosing a model with a higher kilowatt rating and ensuring it has adequate capacity for your needs is essential. Some units are specifically designed to perform efficiently in cold climates, so consulting the manufacturer’s sizing guide based on your geographical location is advisable.

Q: How do electric tankless water heaters impact water conservation?

A: Electric tankless water heaters can positively impact water conservation by providing hot water quickly, reducing the time you need to run the tap and wait for hot water to arrive. This efficiency minimizes water wastage. Additionally, because they don’t store large volumes of water, there is no need to keep reheating unused water, which further conserves both water and energy. The integration of water-saving technologies, such as low-flow showerheads and faucets, can enhance these conservation benefits.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.