The 7 Best Steamers For Clothes of 2024

Tired of wrestling with an iron to get those stubborn wrinkles out? A steamer for clothes might be just what you need! In this guide, we’re diving into the 7 best steamers for clothes in 2024. Whether you're after a portable option for travel or a powerful, full-size steamer for home use, we’ve got the perfect picks to make your garment care routine quick and easy. Let’s explore the top choices to keep your clothes looking fresh and wrinkle-free!

1 HiLIFE Steamer For Clothes HiLIFE Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This 100W steamer for clothes is all about making life easier with fast wrinkle removal and a solid 300ml water tank. It heats up quickly and works on any fabric, whether delicate chiffon or sturdy wool. It's built with a 360-degree design, so you can iron in any direction without worrying about spills, which is great if you're in a hurry. The single-button operation makes it easy to start steaming immediately, and the ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, even during longer ironing sessions. It’s also compact and travel-friendly, so you can pack it in your luggage for a trip or easily store it in a closet at home without taking up much space. Overall, this steamer is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a quick, effective solution for wrinkles at home or on the go. While it might not be the lightest option out there, its solid performance and ease of use make it a winner in the portable steamer category. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast heat-up time ✙ Works on all fabrics ✙ Large water tank – Slightly heavy

2 Jack & Rose Steamer For Clothes Jack & Rose Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon The 100-220V dual voltage travel steamer is an ideal choice for frequent travelers, offering portability, quick heat-up, and versatility all in one. Its compact, foldable design makes it easy to slip into luggage, so you don’t have to worry about packing a bulky iron. For international trips, the dual voltage feature ensures it works with outlets worldwide, making it perfect for globe-trotters. What sets this steamer apart is its rapid 15-second heat-up time so that you can smooth out wrinkles quickly without much waiting. The sizeable ceramic heat panel ensures even steam distribution, which is great for handling various fabrics. Plus, the 2-in-1 functionality means you can steam or iron, depending on the look you're going for. Its auto shut-off and included travel pouch make it the perfect plus-one for every adventure. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heats up in 15 seconds ✙ Even steam from ceramic panel ✙ Functions as both steamer and iron – Short steaming time per fill

3 Dupray Voila Steamer For Clothes Dupray Voila Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This handheldsteamer for clothes is a versatile tool designed for those who dread traditional ironing. It heats up in just 30 seconds with 1200W of power, delivering fast steam that smooths out wrinkles on all types of fabrics—everything from delicate silk to heavy wool. The removable water tank makes refills easy, while the steamer’s light and portable design is perfect for both home use and travel. It even works on curtains, bedding, and upholstery. One thing to watch out for is how hot the steamer can get; though it’s mostly cool to the touch, certain parts can get warm during use. Some users find it heavy after extended sessions, and the lack of a built-in hanger might be a slight inconvenience. But overall, it’s a powerful and efficient steamer that makes de-wrinkling clothes easy and satisfying. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heats up in 30 seconds ✙ Works on all fabric types ✙ Portable and easy to carry – Can get hot during use

4 Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Steamer For Clothes Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This 2-in-1 handheld steamer and iron smoothes out wrinkles quickly and easily. You can use it vertically as a steamer or horizontally as an iron, giving you flexibility depending on your needs. It heats up in 10 seconds and has four steam settings to adjust the intensity. The 8.5-ounce water tank offers about 10 minutes of continuous steam, which is excellent for quick touch-ups. Its smart sensor feature automatically stops the steam when it’s set down and starts up again when lifted—perfect for safety and convenience. It also comes with useful attachments like a delicates bonnet, creaser, silicone band, and bristle brush, ensuring you can handle light and heavy fabrics. However, some users have noticed issues with water spurting, a small water tank, and tricky removal. Despite these drawbacks, it provides strong steam output and heats up faster than most on the market. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Continuous steam for 10 minutes ✙ Smart sensor for safety ✙ Includes useful attachments – Must use distilled water

5 Rowenta Pure Force Steamer For Clothes Rowenta Pure Force Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This high-powered 1875W steamer for clothes is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their garment and home care routine. Its ability to seamlessly transition between vertical steaming and horizontal ironing makes it a versatile tool that works on everything from garments to drapes. The XL soleplate is 40% larger than standard steamers, producing 300% more steam, so you’ll get through wrinkles quickly and precisely. It offers five steam settings to handle any type of fabric, and the continuous steam mode means you can glide through your work without constant stops. Despite its robust power, it’s 24% lighter than similar models, with a long 8.5-foot cord that gives you freedom of movement. It’s a solid investment for anyone who needs a reliable steamer. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 5 steam settings for all fabrics ✙ XL soleplate for faster ironing ✙ Lightweight with a long cord – Small water tank needs frequent refills

6 SALAV GS18-DJ Standing Steamer For Clothes SALAV GS18-DJ Standing Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This 1500W steamer for clothes is a reliable tool for anyone with lots of garments to manage, especially for resellers who need quick, consistent results. It heats up fast and produces continuous steam for over 60 minutes thanks to its large 1.8-liter water tank, which is perfect for handling multiple outfits in one go. The steam reaches over 200°F, smoothing out wrinkles on various fabrics, from delicate cotton blends to thick linens. It also comes with a foldable, adjustable hanger and a telescopic pole for easy storage. While the steamer is lightweight and compact, making it great for long sessions, some users have experienced issues like water spitting during warm-up and occasional malfunctions. The hose is designed to keep the steam at the right temperature, and the included descaler packet helps prevent mineral buildup. However, be cautious about burning your fingers, and expect to use a lot of distilled water during extended use. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable hanger fits all garments ✙ Compact for easy storage ✙ 60 minutes of continuous use – No auto-shutoff when water runs out

7 Noanul Steamer For Clothes Noanul Steamer For Clothes View on Amazon This portable handheld garment steamer heats up in just 15 seconds and delivers continuous steam, leaving clothes looking crisp and polished. Its compact design allows for easy maneuvering around buttons, seams, and collars, and it even functions like an iron with a pivoting head for horizontal steaming. One of the standout features is the inclusion of a thermal glove, offering extra protection while handling hot steam off this steamer for clothes. The steamer is simple to use with its anti-spill, leak-free removable water tank and long power cord for flexibility. Its portability, 3-year warranty, and travel-friendly size make it a reliable addition to your garment care routine. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heats up in 15 seconds ✙ Includes thermal glove for safety ✙ Steams both vertically and horizontally – Button design can be confusing

Q: How does a steamer for clothes compare to an iron?

A: A clothes steamer is generally faster and easier to use, especially if you’re dealing with delicate fabrics or items that are tricky to iron, like dresses or suits. Unlike an iron, which requires direct contact with the fabric, a steamer releases wrinkles using gentle steam, reducing the chance of burning or scorching your clothes. Plus, you can use it on items hanging up, so there’s no need to pull out an ironing board. Steamers are also great for freshening up garments between washes, giving them a clean, wrinkle-free look without much effort.

Q: Can I use a steamer for clothes on all fabric types?

A: For the most part, yes! Steamers are safe for a wide range of fabrics, including delicate materials like silk, wool, and polyester. They’re gentler than irons, which makes them perfect for fabrics that might be damaged by high heat. Just be sure to double-check the care label on your clothes to confirm whether steaming is recommended for that particular fabric, especially for more sensitive or structured materials.

Q: How long does it take for a steamer for clothes to heat up?

A: One of the great things about clothes steamers is how quickly they heat up. Most models are ready to go in just 1-2 minutes, making them super convenient for quick touch-ups before heading out the door. Some high-powered steamers can even be ready in under 30 seconds, which is a huge time-saver if you're in a rush.

Q: Is a steamer for clothes effective on heavy fabrics like denim or curtains?

A: Yes, steamers can handle heavier fabrics like denim and curtains, but you’ll need a bit more patience. These materials take longer to penetrate with steam compared to lighter fabrics like cotton or silk. For best results, let the steamer run a bit longer on tough fabrics, and keep the head close to the fabric for deeper wrinkle removal.

Q: What are the benefits of using a handheld steamer for clothes when traveling?

A: A handheld steamer is a lifesaver for travelers. It’s compact, lightweight, and easy to pack, making it perfect for keeping your clothes looking fresh on the go. No need to worry about finding an iron or ironing board in your hotel room. Just plug it in, and within minutes you can remove wrinkles from your clothes, so you’re always ready for business meetings, dinners, or sightseeing without looking crumpled. Plus, steamers are versatile enough to be used on more than just clothes—you can refresh drapes and upholstery and even sanitize surfaces!

