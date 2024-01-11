The 7 Best Treadmills For Small Spaces

Our Top Picks

There are plenty of reasons why someone might be unable to make it to the gym, such as an injury, being overweight, bad weather, or just a busy schedule. That’s where treadmills for small spaces come in. Whether you’re in a tiny apartment or need a treadmill for a small office, a treadmill like this can provide tremendous health benefits—all while being compact enough to tuck away when not in use. In this guide, we’ve listed seven of the best treadmills for small spaces, each with unique benefits for different needs and body types. Just scroll down to find the one that’s perfect for you!

1 LifePro Treadmill for Small Space LifePro Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon Working out is essential, but not everyone wants a treadmill as a permanent fixture in their house. If you're one of those people, then this treadmill will fit perfectly into your home. It is one of the smallest ones out there, folds easily, and slides away under the bed or into a closet when you’re done using it. Despite its small size, it provides some serious benefits, such as an adjustable incline that engages more muscles as you walk and even improves your metabolism. You can also adjust the speed from 0.5 to 3 mph, so you can exercise at your own pace while catching up on work or watching TV. And the built-in wheels make it easier to move around and tuck away once you're done with your daily exercise. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact and portable ✙ Adjustable incline feature ✙ Comes with wheels – Belt requires occasional adjustments

2 REDLIRO Treadmill for Small Space REDLIRO Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon The excitement of getting new fitness equipment can quickly fade when you realize you have to figure out the complicated assembly. Luckily, this treadmill arrives almost ready to go. All you have to do is set it up, plug it in, and you’re minutes away from your first run! But don't let the compact size fool you.This treadmill gives your calves and glutes a challenging workout using its 6% incline feature, all while reducing the strain on your knees and joints to keep them protected from injury. This is perfect for heavier individuals and those with weak joints that need extra care. It has an longer running area, which allows you to take natural strides without worrying about tripping or falling. And since it’s handrail-free, it fits perfectly under a desk for when you want to walk while working on your computer. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Space-saving design ✙ 2-1 remote control ✙ Installation-free setup – Does not include a handrail

3 Bifanuo Treadmill for Small Space Bifanuo Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon If you live with other people or share walls with neighbors, a noisy treadmill can make working out at home almost impossible, especially if you work out early in the morning or at night. Thankfully, this treadmill is designed to operate quietly, so you can enjoy your early-morning jog or late-night walk without hearing about it from your roommate or neighbours. But the motor on this treadmill isn't just quiet, it's also super powerful at 2.25 HP and has a weight capacity of 265 lbs. And the belt on this treadmill is even more impressive, featuring five layers of anti-slip and shock absorbent material that is gentle on your knees. Plus, it has an LED display that tracks your speed, distance, time, and calories burned in real time as you workout! Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet motor ✙ Features LED display ✙ Easy to move – Takes some time to get used to the narrow walking area

4 Sperax Treadmill for Small Space Sperax Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon Yes, finding a compact treadmill with a higher weight capacity can be a challenge, but it's not one we can't overcome. This treadmill is built to handle up to 300 lbs and provides stable support for bigger individuals without taking up half your living room. It has a quiet yet powerful motor that keeps the workout noise at a minimum, which is perfect for shared spaces. The convenient remote and LED display make it really easy to track your speed, distance, time, and calories, so you know exactly how hard you need to work to reach those summer body goals. Plus, you can adjust the speed from a slow walk to a speedy jog. This makes it easy to slowly build up to full speed, rather than going full force and risking injury. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High weight capacity ✙ Low noise motor ✙ Adjustable belt – Batteries not included for remote

5 UREVO Treadmill for Small Space UREVO Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon Finding a treadmill that fits your space is great, but staying motivated while working out at home can be really difficult. That's why this treadmill comes with 12 HIIT preset programs designed to keep you excited about exercise by switching things up each time you hop on. You can select any of the preset workouts using the built-in LCD screen that also tracks your progress and display the speed, time, distance, and calories burned to keep you on top of your goals. And not only is this treadmill easily foldable, it's also wide enough to be used by every member of your household, even pets! Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features 12 HIIT modes ✙ Built-in LCD display ✙ Foldable design – Arm support can be a bit low for taller users

6 AoraPulse Treadmill for Small Space AoraPulse Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon Your workout mood changes from day to day, and this treadmill’s speed settings let you adapt as you go. It lets you change the speed instantly using the simple buttons on the display, and the speed can go up to 6.2 MPH, which is higher than standard treadmills made for small spaces. Not only that, but the motor is also more powerful than most treadmills this size at 3.0 HP. The multi-layer belt, which is fully ant-slip and shock-absorbing, runs quietly while keeping your feet and knees comfortable. Plus, it includes thoughtful features like a tablet holder, cup holder, and a safety key, so you can feel safe and keep everything you need within reach during your workout. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Speed up to 6.2 MPH ✙ Emergency stop button ✙ Includes cup holders – Makes a bit of noise

7 YPOO Treadmill for Small Space YPOO Treadmill for Small Space View on Amazon Imagine having a personal trainer, workout buddy, and fitness tracker all in one convenient app that you can use while working out. This treadmill doesn’t just fit into your space; it comes with a companion app that makes your workout easier by letting you follow along to workout videos, tracks your progress in real-time, and even connects you with other users on the app! It’s designed to adapt to your pace, so you can fold the handlebar down whenever you need more space to walk slowly, and bring it back up once you're ready for a more intense run. And with its 8% manual incline, you can really step up the intensity and burn up to 60% more calories than you would on a flat surface. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Connects to an app on your phone ✙ Adjustable manual incline ✙ Supports intense workouts – May feel cramped for taller users

FAQ

Q: How does the incline feature work on small-space treadmills?

A: The incline feature on small-space treadmills is typically adjusted manually, though some models may offer automated inclines. To change the incline, you usually adjust the treadmill’s feet or use a simple lever to set it at a slight upward angle. This feature adds extra intensity to your workout, making it feel like you’re walking uphill. Although compact treadmills may not offer steep inclines, even a slight incline helps improve calorie burn and engage more muscles.

Q: What’s the difference in power and speed options on small-space treadmills?

A: Small-space treadmills often have lower power and speed settings than full-size models, which is ideal for home workouts. These treadmills usually come with motors ranging between 1.5 to 2.5 horsepower, offering speeds from about 0.5 to 6 mph. This range is well-suited for walking, light jogging, and moderate-intensity workouts. If you’re looking for high-speed running, some compact treadmills might fall short, but they’re perfect for general fitness.

Q: How loud are small-space treadmills?

A: Small-space treadmills are designed to be relatively quiet, especially those with motors under 3 horsepower. You can expect a soft hum or mild noise, comparable to a fan, during use. However, noise levels may vary depending on the motor, belt type, and weight capacity. Features like shock absorption and sturdy construction can also help reduce noise.

Q: What safety features do compact treadmills typically include?

A: Compact treadmills often come with essential safety features to ensure a safe workout. Many include an emergency stop or safety key that clips to your clothing—if pulled, the treadmill immediately stops to prevent falls. Some models have a gradual start-stop function that helps you ease in and out of your workout safely. Additionally, features like non-slip running belts and sturdy handrails provide stability.

Q: Are compact treadmills durable?

A: Yes, compact treadmills are generally durable if used within their design limits, such as speed and weight capacity. They’re made from high-quality materials like steel frames and reinforced belts that withstand regular use. Some models even come with multi-layer, shock-absorbing belts to reduce wear over time. To ensure longevity, follow the maintenance tips provided by the manufacturer, such as regular lubrication of the belt.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.