The 7 Best Vintage Coffee Tables

Our Top Picks

A coffee table can be more than just a functional surface—it can be the centerpiece that ties your entire living room together. With their timeless designs and intricate details, vintage coffee tables bring a sense of warmth and character that’s hard to replicate. From the rustic charm of reclaimed wood to the elegance of mid-century modern pieces, a vintage coffee table adds a unique touch that sets your space apart. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best vintage coffee tables out there. Let’s check out the tables that will bring character and style to your living room to make it the perfect gathering place for family and friends.

1 SIMPLIHOME Vintage Coffee Table SIMPLIHOME Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table is made completely of metal and has the strength and durability to survive regular use. Its big diameter makes it ideal for the living room or bedroom because it offers enough surface area for décor, drinks, or light snacks. The bronze finish adds a warm, rustic feel that blends seamlessly with various decors. Plus, its hammered texture gives it a handcrafted look that mass-produced items often lack. It also doesn't need any assembling so it saves you the hassle of setup. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solid metal construction ✙ No need of assembling ✙ Easy to move around – Hollow inside

2 Best Choice Products Vintage Coffee Table Best Choice Products Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table has a wood grain finish that adds warmth and natural charm to any living space. Its tapered legs and clean, rectangular shape are typical of mid-century design. This makes it ideal for anybody looking to add a stylish yet nostalgic touch to their house. It has an open storage shelf which adds more practicality without compromising on style. It's a fine pick for anyone wishing to add a bit of aesthetic with storage to their living area in the form of a coffee table. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Holds weight well ✙ Design includes storage space ✙ Quick shipping – Corners are not round

3 mopio Vintage Coffee Table mopio Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table has a fluted trim that adds a farmhouse twist. It seems both refined and rustic, which gives it a textured appeal that distinguishes it from other mid-century designs. One of the best things about it is the closed storage compartment, which has plenty of room to hide things like books, games, and electronics. This helps keep the sitting area look clean. Also, its rounded corners contribute to a safer environment by reducing the risk of injuries, particularly in homes with children. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Clear labeling of all parts ✙ Hidden storage ✙ Reasonable weight – Messy unpacking experience

4 DS-HOMEPORT Vintage Coffee Table DS-HOMEPORT Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table has a circular tabletop that is roomy enough to hold daily necessities, serve coffee, or showcase decorative things. It has gold metal legs that provide both stability and a luxurious feel. It's great for people who want to add a touch of class without making the room look too fancy. Its small size and round shape make it suitable for places that aren't very big. This makes it easy to move around and set up in different ways. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes an Allen wrench for assembly ✙ Additional shelf at the bottom ✙ Well-packaged – Particle board construction

5 Safavieh Vintage Coffee Table Safavieh Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table goes well with country, coastal, or traditional decor styles. Unlike the other tables on the list, this one values style and ease over extra features, and it focuses on design rather than extra storage. It's made of pine wood, which makes it strong and durable, so it will last for years to come. It has a more rustic, lived-in look that fits in with traditional homes. It stands out for its ability to add warmth and character without overwhelming the space. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made from real wood ✙ Matches various styles ✙ No need for additional tools – Uneven assembly can lead to slight wobbling

6 SAYGOER Vintage Coffee Table SAYGOER Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table is small and oval-shaped. It's form is classic and simple, just like mid-century modern furniture. This table looks warm and natural thanks to the walnut oak finish, and its oval shape adds a softer touch. The compact size makes it ideal for apartments or as an accent piece, rather than a central coffee table in a large living room. It's a fine addition to any living space that needs a subtle, stylish accent. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Available in multiple colors ✙ Budget-friendly ✙ Minimalist design – Top surface can be scratched easily

7 Signature Design by Ashley Vintage Coffee Table Signature Design by Ashley Vintage Coffee Table View on Amazon This vintage coffee table is a unique mix of cottage and country styles. It has an antique white finish and a brown tabletop that stands out and gives your living room a touch of French country charm. The scalloped apron detailing and turned legs add more to its traditional look. Plus, the two-tone design of this table makes it versatile, so it can go with a lot of different color schemes and types of decor. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Neutral color palette ✙ Includes a base for further customization ✙ Complements both casual and formal settings – Color may be darker in person

FAQ

Q: Are vintage coffee tables durable?

A: Yes, vintage coffee tables are generally durable, especially those made from solid wood or metal. The quality of materials like oak, walnut, and reclaimed wood ensures they can withstand daily use, including holding heavy items like books or decorative pieces. Some vintage-style tables may have a distressed finish, which not only adds charm but also helps mask small scratches and wear. However, it’s best to avoid placing extremely hot or wet items directly on the table without protection, as this can cause damage to the finish over time.

Q: How do I incorporate a vintage coffee table into modern decor?

A: To incorporate a vintage coffee table into modern decor, consider pairing it with clean, neutral furniture to create a balance between old and new. A vintage table with a distressed wood finish or metal accents can add warmth and character to a sleek, minimalist space. Use decorative items like books, candles, or a simple tray to tie in other elements of your room’s design. Mixing textures—like a soft rug beneath a rustic table—can also create a cohesive look that blends vintage charm with modern elegance.

Q: Can vintage coffee tables be used outdoors?

A: Vintage coffee tables are generally designed for indoor use, as materials like wood and metal can be sensitive to moisture and extreme weather. However, if you want to use a vintage-style table outdoors, make sure it's placed in a covered area, like a patio, to protect it from rain and direct sunlight. You can also apply a weather-resistant sealant to a wooden table for added protection. Keep in mind that constant exposure to outdoor conditions may cause fading or damage to the finish, so some maintenance may be required.

Q: How do I protect the finish of a vintage coffee table?

A: To protect the finish of your vintage coffee table, use coasters for drinks and placemats for hot or wet items to prevent stains and damage. Furniture wax or polish can help maintain a wooden table’s shine and add a protective layer. For tables with a distressed or reclaimed finish, minor scratches may blend in with the design, but using a soft cloth to clean and avoid harsh chemicals is key. If your table has a glass top, use a gentle glass cleaner, and avoid abrasive scrubbing to keep it looking clear and scratch-free.

Q: Can I customize a vintage coffee table to better match my decor?

A: Yes, you can customize a vintage coffee table to better fit your decor. If you have a wooden table, you can refinish or repaint it to match your room’s color scheme—lightening the finish can give it a more modern touch, while darker stains add a rustic feel. You could also add new hardware to any drawers or change out metal accents for a different finish. Adding a glass top is another way to protect the table and give it a different look without altering the original finish permanently.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.