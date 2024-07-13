The 7 Top Selling Griddle Covers of 2024

Our Top Picks

Weekends are best spent cooking pancakes or burgers outside. Cleaning up afterward can be a pain, but a griddle cover makes it easy. It protects your griddle from weather and dirt, extending its lifespan and keeping your cooking surface clean. After thoroughly researching the market, we've found the best options for every type of griller, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. With the right cover, your griddle will always be ready and waiting for your next outdoor cooking adventure!

1 Grillman Griddle Cover Grillman Griddle Cover View on Amazon This heavy-duty cover is made with 600D polyester fabric with a PVC coating that ensures durability and long-lasting use. The cover is easy to put on and take off, thanks to the adjustable straps that provide a secure fit. You won't have to worry about your griddle getting damaged by rain, snow, or sun anymore. This cover is the perfect Father's Day gift for any dad who loves to BBQ and cook up a storm on his griddle. The cover not only protects your griddle but also keeps it looking clean and new. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Durable ✙ Easy to clean – 36 inches is shorter coverage for some grills

2 Amazon Basics Griddle Cover Amazon Basics Griddle Cover View on Amazon Second on the list is the 65-inch Amazon Basics griddle cover. Made with durable woven polyester fabric, this large beige cover is guaranteed to become your go-to for outdoor grilling. The quality of the material is incredibly effective in shielding grills from rain, snow, and even UV rays. The cover features adjustable straps and an elastic hem cord, which is a huge plus for keeping it securely in place during windy conditions. We also really like that it comes with air vents, which help to reduce condensation and prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. Even more importantly, the cover is easy to clean and can be wiped down with a damp cloth. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable material ✙ Water-resistant ✙ Easy to clean – Cover clips could be positioned better

3 Kingly Griddle Cover Kingly Griddle Cover View on Amazon Made from robust and tear-resistant material, this griddle cover shields your 36-inch griddle from weather damage year-round. Its waterproof and UV-resistant properties protect your griddle from sun, rain, and snow. Equipped with secure straps, it stays in place even in windy weather. Compatible with Camp Chef and similar 4-burner griddles, its sleek black design resists fading, ensuring long-lasting protection. Its large size ensures full coverage, giving you peace of mind. Upgrade your cover now for durable protection that lasts. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rip-proof material ✙ Waterproof and UV-resistant ✙ Includes straps for security – Fit might be loose to some models

4 Turtle Life BBQ Griddle Cover Turtle Life BBQ Griddle Cover View on Amazon With its heavy-duty construction and waterproof design, this cover ensures that your griddle stays safe and protected from the elements. The 46-inch size makes it suitable for most flat top griddles, and the black color adds a sleek and stylish touch to your outdoor cooking area. One of the standout features of this cover is its durability, as it is designed to resist fading for up to 2 years, keeping it looking like new. Additionally, the cover is made from high-quality materials that are built to last, providing long-lasting protection for your griddle. Whether you're a professional chef or a backyard cooking enthusiast, this griddle cover is guaranteed to become your go-to accessory for keeping your griddle in pristine condition. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy duty and waterproof ✙ No fading within 2 years ✙ Fits flat top griddles – Fabric tends to shift

5 Simple Houseware Griddle Cover Simple Houseware Griddle Cover View on Amazon Crafted from durable, weather-resistant polyester, this heavy-duty BBQ griddle cover offers thorough protection against rain, sun, wind, and snow. It is sized at 72 inches and comfortably accommodates most standard grills, shielding them from the elements. The fabric's easy-to-clean nature ensures your grill maintains its pristine appearance for years. Equipped with adjustable straps, the cover provides a secure fit, remaining in place even during windy conditions. Its hassle-free design allows for effortless application and removal, ensuring quick coverage when weather conditions change. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Large size ✙ Weather-resistant – Lightweight material

6 Classic Accessories Veranda Grill Cover Classic Accessories Veranda Grill Cover View on Amazon Crafted with durable materials, this cover is designed to keep your grill safe from rain, snow, and UV rays. The water-resistant fabric ensures that your grill stays dry even during heavy downpours, while the adjustable straps provide a snug fit and prevent the cover from blowing away in strong winds. We appreciate that it's easy to clean and can be hosed down for a quick rinse, making maintenance a breeze. Additionally, the large size of this cover allows it to fit most standard grills. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Water-resistant material ✙ Adjustable straps for secure fit ✙ Durable construction – Color seems dull

7 i Cover Griddle Cover i Cover Griddle Cover View on Amazon Made specifically for the Blackstone 36\" Griddle Cooking Station and Camp Chef, this cover is designed to keep your griddle safe and sound in any weather condition. The waterproof polyester material ensures that your griddle stays dry, even during heavy rain or snow. It's lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal for both home and travel use. It can extend the life of your griddle by protecting it from dirt, dust, and other outdoor elements. The adjustable straps and buckles ensure a tight and secure fit, so you can have the extra peace of mind knowing that your griddle is well-protected. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Waterproof ✙ Lightweight ✙ Durable – Requires regular cleaning to maintain

FAQ

Q: How do I choose a grill cover?

A: Avoid felt-lined or flannel-lined grill covers because mice and squirrels will use the fabric for nesting material. They will tear away at it, and the cover will soon enough be in tatters. Instead, look for unlined vinyl, polyester, oilcloth, or weather-proof nylon covers

Q: Do grill covers protect from rain?

A: Most grill covers of any quality when new, repel water. But the sun and weather conditions will eventually wear that protection down.

Q: How big should a grill cover be?

A: It's best to order a cover with a height slightly less than your grill's actual height. This will allow air to circulate underneath and may help prevent condensation.

Q: What are the benefits of using a griddle cover?

A: Using a griddle cover can protect your griddle from scratches, UV damage, and other environmental factors. It also keeps your griddle clean and ready to use whenever you need it.

Q: Can griddle covers be cleaned in a washing machine?

A: It depends on the specific griddle cover. Some covers can be machine-washed, while others should be cleaned by hand. Always check the care instructions on the label before washing.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.