The Best 3 Piece Luggage Set of 2024

We've all experienced the frustration of packing for a trip and realizing our luggage just won't cut it. Imagine a 3 piece luggage set that meets all your travel needs, whether it's for a quick overnight stay or a long vacation. Picking the right luggage is important, so we tried out several sets to see how durable, easy to move, and spacious they are. And yes, we made sure they look good too. Check out our top choices below that fit different travel needs and budgets. We hope you find the right set for you!

1 NZBZ 3Piece Luggage Set NZBZ 3Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon Tired of lugging around the same old black and brown luggage for years? This chic 3-piece luggage set is here to change your travel vibes for good! Featuring 14-inch, 20-inch, and 28-inch suitcases, it is made with sturdy and lightweight ABS material. It has a TSA lock for added security and 360-degree silent spinner wheels for easy movement through crowded airports. The aluminum alloy rod can be adjusted, and the interior is fully lined with multiple pockets, simplifying packing and unpacking. Plus, it comes in many different colors to choose from. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Chic design ✙ Features TSA lock ✙ Includes three different sizes – Higher price point

2 Bioworld 3 Piece Luggage Set Bioworld 3 Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon Make your family trips not only more organized but also a lot more fun with this 3-piece luggage set. It is built to handle tough trips, thanks to its durable hard-sided material. The 360-degree wheels make it easy to move around, so your arm doesn't get tired. The handles can be pulled out for easy use, and inside, there's a big space with a divider to help you pack neatly. Plus, there's a mesh pocket, perfect for keeping small items and travel essentials secure. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cute design ✙ Lightweight ✙ Perfect for families – Not suitable for heavy-duty

3 Coolife 3 Piece Luggage Set Coolife 3 Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon Traveling is a breeze with this 3 piece luggage set, thanks to its many excellent features. It features a tough hardshell exterior that protects your belongings during rough trips. The 360-degree spinner wheels make it easy to move through crowded airports. The aluminum handle is comfortable to hold and helps with easy carrying. Each suitcase has a TSA lock for added security. Inside, the bags are lined and have pockets to help keep your stuff organized. The set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch suitcase, a larger 28-inch suitcase, and comes in countless different shades. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes in countless different colors ✙ Hardshell for durable protection ✙ TSA-approved lock – The biggest bag may be too big according to some airline requirements

4 Coolife 3 Piece Luggage Set Coolife 3 Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon This 3-piece luggage set not only gives you the standard 20”, 24”, and 28” suitcases but also includes a weekend travel bag and a toiletry bag, giving you more bang for your buck than any other set on this list. It also comes with a TSA-approved lock that keeps your belongings safe while traveling. The tough hardshell design ensures durability, protecting your items from any bumps along the way. The spinner wheels make it easy to move around, allowing you to glide through different terrains with ease. Plus, the set is lightweight, which means it won't slow you down, making your travel experience smoother and less stressful. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes spinner wheels ✙ Reinforced grip handles ✙ Comes with a weekender travel bag and a toiletry bag ✙ – Not expandable

5 Karl Home 3 Piece Luggage Set Karl Home 3 Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon This 3 piece luggage set is designed to meet all your travel needs while being more budget-friendly than most other sets on this list. It is made from strong ABS material, which keeps it lightweight and durable. The spinner wheels make it easy to move through busy places like airports and hotels. The set includes three sizes: 20\", 24\", and 28\", giving you lots of space for your things. Each suitcase has a TSA lock for added security. The handle is comfortable to hold and makes it easy to maneuver. Additionally, it comes in a variety of bright colors. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight ABS material ✙ Waterproof exterior ✙ Adjustable telescopic handle – Limited internal organization

6 Wrangler 3 Piece Luggage Set Wrangler 3 Piece Luggage Set View on Amazon This 3 piece luggage set is unlike any other on this list with a built-in cup holder, phone holder, and USB port. But that's not all - each piece features 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to move around smoothly, while the hard-shell design keeps your items protected. You'll find a fully lined interior with a zippered divider and straps to keep everything organized inside each suitcase. Moreover, if you need more space, the luggage can expand to give you up to 25% extra room for packing. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes USB port ✙ Built-in cup holder ✙ Includes phone holder – May be a bit heavy

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of buying a 3 piece luggage set?

A: A 3 piece luggage set offers convenience and flexibility as it comes with bags of different sizes to cater to diverse travel needs. They often have a cohesive design, making it easier to identify your luggage, and can be a cost-effective option compared to buying each piece separately.

Q: How to choose the best 3 piece luggage set for my travel needs?

A: When choosing a 3 piece luggage set, consider factors such as the material, durability, wheel design, and storage capacity. Your choice should also depend on your travel frequency, the duration of your trips, and your packing habits.

Q: Is a hard or soft 3 piece luggage set better?

A: The choice between a hard or soft 3 piece luggage set largely depends on your personal preference and travel needs. Hard luggage sets are typically more durable and offer better protection, while soft luggage sets are more flexible and often have external pockets for extra storage.

Q: How does the size of each bag in a 3 piece luggage set vary?

A: A standard 3 piece luggage set usually includes a small carry-on suitcase, a medium suitcase, and a large suitcase. The exact dimensions can vary by brand, but they are designed to cater to different travel durations and requirements.

Q: Can I carry all the bags from a 3 piece luggage set on a plane?

A: Typically, you can take the smallest bag from your 3 piece luggage set as a carry-on, provided it meets the airline's size restrictions. The larger suitcases would need to be checked in due to their size. Always check your airline's luggage policy beforehand to avoid any inconvenience.

