The Best 7 Pet Vacuums on Amazon in 2024

Our Top Picks

Life with pets is quite something, isn't it? From cuddles and playtime to the constant battle with fur, it's all part of the package. Fortunately, managing pet fur doesn't have to be a hassle anymore with a pet vacuum. This handy device is designed to handle pet hair, dander, and other messes our pets leave behind. We've carefully reviewed several options to bring you the best pet vacuums available. These choices are more than just regular vacuums; they're powerful, efficient tools you need for a fur-free home. We've selected our top picks from various well-known brands, perfect for every home. Explore our top picks below.

1 BISSELL Pet Vacuum BISSELL Pet Vacuum View on Amazon BISSELL is one of the best when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and this pet vacuum from BISSELL tops our list not only for being a top-notch brand but also for its ability to handle even the toughest messes. With its powerful pet hair pick-up capabilities, this vacuum can tackle the most stubborn pet hair and dander, leaving your home clean and fresh. The swivel steering feature allows for easy maneuverability, making it a breeze to clean those hard-to-reach areas. The specialized pet tools, including the pet hair corner tool and the pet turbo eraser tool, are brilliant for many reasons, as they effectively remove pet hair from furniture, stairs, and other upholstery. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful pet hair pick up ✙ Specialized pet tools ✙ Large capacity dirt tank – Cord is too short

2 Shark Rotator Pet Vacuum Shark Rotator Pet Vacuum View on Amazon It is not easy to clean hard-to-reach areas or tight spaces, but this pet vacuum from Shark makes it a breeze thanks to its extendable hose and swivel steering. With its powerful, self-cleaning brushroll and advanced odor neutralization technology, this vacuum is designed to make cleaning up after your furry friends easier than ever before. Its PowerFins HairPro feature is particularly impressive, as it allows you to effortlessly capture more pet hair and debris with each pass. Whether you're dealing with pesky pet hair, stubborn stains, or unpleasant odors, this vacuum is up to the task. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful suction ✙ Self-cleaning brushroll ✙ Effective odor neutralization – Small dust bin requires frequent emptying

3 Eureka PowerSpeed Pet Vacuum Eureka PowerSpeed Pet Vacuum View on Amazon This pet vacuum comes with five adjustable heights and a detachable handle, and the best thing is that it does not cost you an arm and a leg. With a powerful motor and multiple accessories, this vacuum is designed to tackle even the toughest pet hair and debris on both carpet and hard floors. The pet turbo tool is specifically designed to lift pet hair and dander from upholstery, stairs, and other hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, the extra-large dust cup means less time spent emptying and more time cleaning. And with five height settings, you can easily adjust the vacuum to suit your cleaning needs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Five adjustable height ✙ Detachable handle ✙ Extra-large dust cup – Vacuum is a bit noisy

4 Hoover MAXLife Pet Vacuum Hoover MAXLife Pet Vacuum View on Amazon Your text is well-written but needs a few minor grammatical adjustments for clarity and flow. Here's the revised version: If you’re tired of battling pet dander, dust, and pollen in your home, this pet vacuum is your new best friend. Thanks to its AllergenBlock Technology, it captures 97% of those pesky particles, keeping your air fresh and clean. With its MAXLife technology, this bagless upright vacuum cleaner provides strong suction power that lasts, ensuring a thorough clean every time. It is designed to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease, so you don't have to switch between different cleaning tools. The included pet turbo tool is perfect for removing pet hair from furniture and upholstery. With its lightweight and compact design, this pet vacuum is easy to maneuver around your home and store away when not in use. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Easy to switch between floors ✙ 12 Feet extended cleaning reach ✙ Easy to switch between floors – Tilt engagement button is difficult to use

5 BLACK+DECKER Pet Vacuum BLACK+DECKER Pet Vacuum View on Amazon This pet vacuum is not just budget-friendly but also comes without a cord – it is highly portable, rechargeable, and perfect for keeping up with your pet's hair and other messes. The AdvancedClean+ technology ensures powerful suction, making it ideal for picking up pet hair and dander from various surfaces. We found this to be especially effective on upholstery and carpets, where pet hair tends to accumulate. It's also worth noting that this pet vacuum comes with a washable filter, so you won't have to constantly buy replacements. We appreciate the included crevice tool and upholstery brush, which make it infinitely more versatile for tackling different cleaning tasks. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cordless convenience ✙ Powerful suction ✙ Easy to clean – Short battery life

6 Vacmaster Pet Vacuum Vacmaster Pet Vacuum View on Amazon As the last gem on our list, this budget-friendly upright vacuum effortlessly cleans carpets, hard floors, pet hair, sofas, and curtains, all while capturing the tiniest dust and dander with its washable foam filter. Its 13-inch cleaning path ensures efficient and thorough cleaning, while the 20-foot cord provides ample reach without the hassle of constantly switching outlets. We were very pleased with the power of this vacuum, as it effortlessly lifted pet hair from both carpets and hard floors. The vacuum also features a durable construction and a sleek white and blue design. Additionally, the vacuum's bagless design eliminates the need for constant bag replacements, saving you time and money in the long run. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bagless design ✙ Suitable for all floors ✙ Quick dust release – Settings can be confusing

7 Dyson Ball Pet Vacuum Dyson Ball Pet Vacuum View on Amazon If you've got a big house full of pets and don't mind spending a bit more for top-notch performance, this pet vacuum is worth every penny. It offers three cleaning modes, so you can easily switch up your approach to handle any mess. Additionally, we love that it features Radial Root Cyclone technology, which ensures that even the tiniest particles are captured and trapped in the bin. This function doesn't disappoint, especially if you have furry companions who shed a lot. The self-adjusting cleaner head also adapts to different floor types. Even more importantly, the hygienic bin emptying mechanism eliminates the need to touch the dirt, providing extra peace of mind. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Made for larger homes with pets ✙ De-tangling technology ✙ 3 Cleaning models – Relatively pricey

FAQ

Q: Can pet vacuums remove pet odors?

A: Pet vacuums primarily focus on removing pet hair, dander, and debris rather than eliminating pet odors. While some models may have features or attachments designed to help reduce odors, thorough odor removal typically requires specialized products like air purifiers or pet-specific odor eliminators.

Q: Do pet vacuums require frequent filter changes?

A: Pet vacuums often require regular maintenance of their filters to maintain optimal performance. Depending on the model and usage, filters may need cleaning or replacing periodically to ensure effective suction and filtration. Washable filters are convenient options that can be reused after cleaning, while others may need replacing every few months.

Q: Can pet vacuums pick up pet hair from hardwood floors?

A: Yes, many pet vacuums are designed to clean pet hair from hardwood floors, as well as carpets and other surfaces. Look for models with hardwood floor attachments or specialized brush rolls for optimal performance.

Q: Can pet vacuums help reduce pet dander and allergens in my home?

A: Yes, many pet vacuums are designed to capture pet dander, allergens, and other particles that can cause allergies and respiratory problems. Look for vacuums with HEPA filters or other advanced filtration systems for the best results.

Q: Are pet vacuums safe to use around pets?

A: Yes, pet vacuums are generally safe to use around pets. They're designed with features to minimize noise and have pet-friendly attachments for gentle cleaning. Introducing pets gradually to the vacuum's sound and movement helps reduce any initial anxiety. Always ensure pets are comfortable during use to maintain a stress-free cleaning experience.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.