The Best Area Rugs of 2024 to Upgrade Your Living Space

Our Top Picks

We all know that a chic area rug can make or break your space, adding instant color, texture and coziness. But not only that, the best area rugs make interiors feel warmer, homier and more personal — they may even encourage your kids to hop on the floor and play a game, or double as a comfortable bed for the family pet. When shopping for an area rug, consider factors like size, material, style, and quality. Thankfully, we’ve done the legwork for you. We've rounded up top-rated rugs from the best places to buy online, so you're sure to find the perfect fit for your space.

1 Safavieh Area Rug Safavieh Area Rug View on Amazon This rug stood out for its stylish design, easy maintenance, and impressive durability, making it our favorite out of all the area rugs we listed. The Moroccan-inspired 8' x 10' shag rug features a sophisticated ivory and brown pattern, perfect for high-traffic spaces like the living room or bedroom. Its 2-inch thick pile offers a plush, cozy feel underfoot, while the non-shedding synthetic fibers ensure stress-free upkeep. Buyers love its soft texture and tassel details, which add a chic touch to any decor. This rug blends practicality with modern aesthetics effortlessly. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-shedding fibers ✙ Plush 2-inch pile ✙ Easy maintenance – Might arrive with temporary creases which require time to flatten

2 JONATHAN Y Area Rug JONATHAN Y Area Rug View on Amazon Need a rug that can handle the demands of a busy home? This washable option combines durability and style with its Moroccan-inspired vintage diamond design, blending bohemian and southwestern elements for a sophisticated touch. Measuring 8 x 10 feet, it’s ideal for living rooms or bedrooms and features a low-pile, power-loomed construction that resists shedding and stains, making it perfect for homes with pets or high-traffic areas. The cream and gray tones complement any decor, while its durable fibers retain their look over time. Easy to maintain with regular vacuuming and spot cleaning, this rug offers a soft yet practical surface that adds character and reliability to your space. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Low pile design ✙ Pet-friendly fibers ✙ Stain-resistant material – Slides – bunches – and folds extremely easily

3 Soalmost Area Rug Soalmost Area Rug View on Amazon If you’re after an affordable vintage-style rug that combines charm and practicality, this washable 8x10 area rug might be exactly what you need. The vintage beige tone brings a touch of elegance to living rooms, bedrooms, or dining areas, while its soft texture makes any space feel cozy. Designed with a non-slip backing, it stays securely in place, making it a safe option for busy households. The stain-resistant fabric means spills and messes are easy to handle, and because it’s machine washable, upkeep is refreshingly simple. This rug holds its beauty even after multiple washes, which makes it a great choice for areas that see daily activity. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Non-slip backing ✙ Stain-resistant surface ✙ Versatile color options – Not the best for households with pets

4 Loloi Layla Area Rug Loloi Layla Area Rug View on Amazon Showcasing beautiful shades like charcoal, and olive green, this collection combines vintage-inspired designs with modern appeal. The power-loomed polyester construction creates a soft, low-pile texture that’s durable enough for high-traffic areas like living rooms, bedrooms, or home offices. Buyers rave about how easy it is to maintain—vacuuming and spot cleaning are all it takes to keep this rug looking fresh. Its non-shedding quality ensures the rug will hold up through daily use without losing its charm. The Olive/Charcoal color palette provides a versatile foundation for a variety of decor styles, effortlessly blending traditional, Moroccan, boho, and Persian influences. Although it may have some creases upon arrival, these flatten out over time. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Distressed vintage design ✙ Versatile for all spaces ✙ Durable and non-shedding – May arrive with creases

5 Ophanie Area Rug Ophanie Area Rug View on Amazon This 8x10 area rug is a dream to sink your feet into. The thick, shaggy texture feels luxurious underfoot, creating a cozy and inviting space. With its high pile, it’s not just soft but also durable, making it ideal for high-traffic areas like living rooms and bedrooms. The soothing grey color complements any room, offering a modern aesthetic while maintaining a comforting atmosphere. This rug is a perfect match for nurseries or dorm rooms, providing both style and comfort. It’s designed to withstand everyday use without shedding, so you can enjoy it for years to come. Easy to maintain, this rug requires minimal effort to keep clean, making it a practical yet stylish choice for any home. Whether you’re outfitting a kids' room or sprucing up your living space, this rug adds a plush touch that’s both practical and beautiful. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ultra-soft texture ✙ Non-slip bottom ✙ Durable and safe materials – May shed a bit

6 Livabliss Area Rug Livabliss Area Rug View on Amazon If you want to make a statement in a neutral space, this rug might just be the perfect piece for you. The intricate geometric design features warm colors that add character and detail to your home. Measuring 5'3\" x 7'3\", it offers a plush and cozy feel underfoot, making it a great way to bring warmth and style into any room. The versatile beige color blends seamlessly with a range of decor styles, from modern to traditional. Its thick, shaggy texture is both inviting and durable, ideal for high-traffic areas. Buyers appreciate its softness and easy maintenance, with many noting that it resists shedding and staining. The Moroccan-inspired design adds a touch of elegance that sets it apart from other rugs. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable polypropylene fibers ✙ Moroccan-inspired design ✙ Kid and pet-friendly – May shed a bit

7 Gertmenian Area Rug Gertmenian Area Rug View on Amazon This rug showcases a stunning floral pattern that adds a touch of elegance and luxury to any room. Its substantial pile and soft texture create a high-end feel, making it stand out in both look and comfort. While it’s on the thinner side, this works to your advantage, especially if you have pets. The low pile helps prevent dirt and pet dander from sinking into the fibers, keeping your space cleaner for longer. The ultra-thin construction also allows for easy placement in areas with doors or low-clearance furniture. Its non-slip backing ensures stability on various floor types, making it a safe and practical addition to high-traffic areas. Easy to maintain, this rug is an ideal choice for those who value both style and function in their home décor. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vibrant detailed patterns ✙ Non-slip latex backing ✙ Easy to clean – Ripples and wrinkles

FAQ

Q: How often should I vacuum my area rug?

A: To maintain your rug’s cleanliness and longevity, vacuum it at least once a week. Regular vacuuming helps remove surface dirt and dust, preventing it from settling deep into the fibers, which makes deep cleaning much easier when necessary. Rugs in high-traffic areas may require more frequent vacuuming, while rugs in less-used spaces may need less attention.

Q: Can I clean my area rug without a professional service?

A: Yes, you can clean your area rug at home. Regular cleaning can be done by vacuuming and spot cleaning with a mild detergent solution for stains. For deeper cleaning, use a carpet shampoo or rent a rug cleaning machine, but always check the manufacturer’s care instructions to ensure the cleaning method is safe for your rug's material.

Q: What size area rug should I get for my living room?

A: The right rug size depends on the layout and size of your living room. As a general rule, an 8x10 or 9x12 rug works well for most living rooms, leaving 6 inches to 2 feet between the rug and the walls. You should also ensure there is about 30 to 36 inches of space around large furniture pieces for a balanced look.

Q: How can I prevent my area rug from curling or shifting?

A: To keep your area rug from curling or moving, use a non-slip rug pad underneath. These pads help keep the rug in place and reduce wear on the floor. For a budget-friendly solution, adhesive corner anchors can secure the edges and prevent them from lifting.

Q: Is it okay to place an area rug under heavy furniture?

A: Yes, you can place an area rug under heavy furniture, but it’s important to consider the size of the rug and furniture arrangement. Ideally, the rug should extend beyond the edges of the furniture to create balance, or at least have the front legs of the furniture on it. However, if the furniture is too heavy, it could cause the rug to lose its shape over time.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.