The Best Automated Lawnmowers of 2024

Keeping your lawn looking great is a lot of work, but what if you could just sit back and let a robot handle it? Automated lawnmowers are making that dream a reality. These smart devices cut your grass, navigate obstacles, and even charge themselves when the battery runs low. Sounds pretty cool, right? But with so many models out there, it can be tough figuring out which one’s the best fit for your yard. That’s why we’ve put together this review guide. We’ll break down the best automated lawnmowers available, so you can choose the one that makes lawn care effortless. Let’s get started!

1 Mammotion LUBA Automated Lawnmower Mammotion LUBA Automated Lawnmower View on Amazon Keeping your lawn perfectly maintained without lifting a finger? That's a dream, right? Well, this automated lawnmower makes that dream a reality with its all-wheel drive. This powerhouse navigates tough terrains effortlessly and cuts grass on steep hills and in hard-to-reach areas with ease. Its powerful ability to handle slopes of up to 75% makes it a true game-changer for uneven yards. Plus, the precision cutting and GPS-guided path planning add an extra layer of intelligence. It’s all about less manual work and more time enjoying your perfectly trimmed lawn. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Intelligent GPS navigation ✙ Precise edge cutting ✙ All-wheel drive traction – Higher price point

2 Husqvarna Automated Lawnmower Husqvarna Automated Lawnmower View on Amazon If you think your lawn is a challenge, think again! This automower brings advanced technology right into your backyard. This model has a capacity for managing expansive lawns up to 0.8 acres, which means it's perfect for large garden spaces. It uses smart sensors to detect obstacles and adjusts its path without missing a beat. With its quiet operation, you could even mow at night and keep your weekends noise-free. It's packed with smart home compatibility features that allows control via a mobile app and adds a little extra convenience to your daily routine. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Perfect for large lawns ✙ Quiet nighttime operation ✙ Smart home compatibility – No rain sensor

3 NAVIMOW Automatic Lawnmower NAVIMOW Automatic Lawnmower View on Amazon This automated lawnmower proves that tech gadgets can be both fun and functional. It uses no boundary wires and relies instead on its GPS virtual boundary. This means that you don't need to bury wires around the garden which makes setup much more convenient. It handles all the twists and turns of complex garden designs smoothly. The app control feature means you can adjust settings right from your phone, even from your couch! It’s perfect for anyone who values innovation, ease of use, and hates doing extra work around the garden. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smooth handling of obstacles ✙ Easy app control ✙ Smart GPS virtual boundaries – Needs strong GPS signal

4 WORX Landroid L Automated Lawnmower WORX Landroid L Automated Lawnmower View on Amazon Got a yard with tight corners and lots of narrow pathways? This automated lawnmower has got you covered. This model has patented AIA (Artificial Intelligence Algorithm) technology that helps it navigate through tricky spots that others would find difficult. It also has the power to adapt its schedule based on your yard’s growth rate, so it knows when it’s time for a trim. The modular design means you can add additional accessories easily, which gives you flexibility. Perfect for hands-off lawn care with some tech flair. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adaptive mowing schedule ✙ Modular add-on options ✙ Works in narrow pathways – Requires regular cleaning

5 LawnMaster OcuMow Automated Lawnmower LawnMaster OcuMow Automated Lawnmower View on Amazon If you’re searching for a robot lawnmower that does a good job without emptying your wallet, then this one is a solid choice. It’s a budget-friendly alternative that still comes packed with essential features including a multi-zone mowing capability. You can let it handle different sections of your yard without any manual intervention. The intuitive navigation system ensures it won’t miss spots, and it operates quietly, so your neighbors won’t even know it’s running. This is the most economical option on the list but still gets the job done efficiently. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Handles multiple lawn zones ✙ Quiet mowing operation ✙ User-friendly controls – Lacks app integration

Q: How does an automated lawnmower navigate the yard?

A: Automated lawnmowers use a combination of boundary wires, sensors, and sometimes GPS to navigate your yard. The boundary wire is installed around the perimeter of your lawn, guiding the mower and keeping it within the set area. Built-in sensors help the mower detect obstacles like trees, garden beds, or even pets, allowing it to change direction safely. Some higher-end models use GPS to map the lawn, creating a more efficient mowing path. This technology ensures your lawn is evenly cut without you needing to worry about it getting stuck or missing patches.

Q: Are automated lawnmowers safe for kids and pets?

A: Yes, automated lawnmowers are designed with safety in mind. Most models come with sensors that detect obstacles, so if a pet or child is in the way, the mower will stop or change direction. The blades are positioned underneath the mower, reducing the risk of accidental contact. Additionally, many mowers have a lift sensor—if the mower is lifted or tilted, the blades will stop immediately. For extra safety, it’s recommended to run the mower during times when children and pets are not playing in the yard, just to avoid any unexpected situations.

Q: How well do automated lawnmowers handle different types of terrain?

A: Automated lawnmowers are capable of handling a variety of terrains, though their effectiveness depends on the model. Most can manage gentle slopes up to 20-30 degrees, while more advanced models can tackle steeper gradients. They can handle uneven ground, but if your yard has large holes or very rough patches, the mower may struggle. Wet or muddy conditions can also affect traction, so it’s best to use the mower when the lawn is relatively dry. For yards with lots of obstacles, look for a model with good terrain adaptability and responsive sensors for smooth navigation.

Q: How often does an automated lawnmower need to be charged, and how long does it take?

A: The frequency of charging depends on the size of your lawn and the mower's battery capacity. Typically, automated lawnmowers can run for about 60-120 minutes on a full charge, which is enough to cover most small to medium-sized lawns. When the battery runs low, the mower automatically returns to its charging station. Charging usually takes around 60-90 minutes, depending on the model. If you have a larger lawn, the mower may need multiple charging cycles to complete the job. The automated charging process ensures minimal effort from you, making lawn care almost entirely hands-free.

Q: Can an automated lawnmower handle thick or tall grass?

A: Automated lawnmowers are designed to handle regular lawn maintenance, so they work best when the grass is kept at a manageable height. If the grass is very thick or tall (more than 4-5 inches), it may struggle to cut it effectively and could get bogged down. For overgrown lawns, it’s a good idea to use a traditional mower first to bring the height down, then let the automated mower maintain it regularly. Most models can be set to cut a small amount frequently, which promotes a healthier lawn and keeps the grass at an even, well-maintained length.

