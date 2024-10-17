The Best Bathroom Exhaust Fan of 2024 to Eliminate Mold and Odor

Our Top Picks

Exhaust fans are designed to remove humid, stale, or smoky air from areas around your home and replace it with fresh air from the outdoors. While they’re most commonly installed in bathrooms, kitchens, and attics, they’re also great for laundry rooms, garages, and workshops. These versatile units mount on the ceiling or wall to expel air through existing ductwork or vents, or they can be placed directly in a window frame, just like an air conditioner. In addition to enhancing comfort, the right exhaust fan can help prevent costly mold and mildew problems down the line. We’ve researched the options to help you find the best bathroom exhaust fans available.

1 Panasonic Bathroom Exhaust Fan Panasonic Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon Of all the fans on this list, this is best suited for large bathrooms. It excels at removing unhealthy air and exceeds industry standards. This versatile ceiling fan adjusts airflow based on your bathroom's size or moisture levels. You can toggle between 50, 80, or 110 cubic feet per minute. This makes it perfect for standard-sized bathrooms or larger spaces that need a boost. Plus, it’s UL Listed for safe placement above shower enclosures. The installation process is straightforward, thanks to the Flex-Z Fast bracket. Its compact design fits snugly in the ceiling without being obtrusive. The durable construction ensures longevity, making it a solid choice for anyone seeking a reliable and efficient ventilation solution. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Revolutionary ECM motor ✙ Pick-A-Flow airflow selector ✙ Low-profile installation design – Doesn’t have a built-in heater

2 OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan OREiN Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon We love this bathroom fan with bluetooth speaker, but it’s definitely designed for a specific bathroom vision. This fan stands out with its impressive built-in Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to play music from your smartphone while preventing odor and humidity buildup. The color-changing LED light offers seven options to create the perfect atmosphere, and the installation is straightforward with fast brackets for easy mounting. Operating at 110-160 CFM and just 1 sone, it efficiently removes moisture without disturbing your peace. Plus, the integrated 40W LED light provides bright illumination with adjustable color temperatures, ensuring a versatile and enjoyable experience in your bathroom. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bluetooth speaker integration ✙ Adjustable LED lighting ✙ Remote and app control – Installation might require a professional

3 Broan-NuTone Bathroom Exhaust Fan Broan-NuTone Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon Shoppers looking for a bathroom fan that will do more than simply remove moisture and odors from a bathroom may want to consider this model. With an 80 CFM rating, it can ventilate, light, and heat bathrooms up to 65 square feet. The built-in 1,500-watt heating element ensures a warm atmosphere during chilly mornings, and it supports up to 100-watt bulbs for bright illumination. The included four-function wall switch allows users to turn on a 7-watt night light, perfect for relaxing baths or those late-night trips to the bathroom. Operating at just 3.5 sones, this fan runs quietly, providing comfort without disruptive noise. Installation is straightforward, making it a practical choice for both professionals and DIYers. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into various bathroom décors, enhancing both functionality and style while ensuring a comfortable space. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Integrated heating feature ✙ Dual functionality ✙ Energy-efficient LED light – Extra fan power makes it louder than other bathroom fans

4 OFANKU Bathroom Exhaust Fan OFANKU Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon This bathroom exhaust fan offers a robust 150 CFM output, effectively removing moisture and odors from spaces up to 150 square feet. It features an 11-watt LED light that provides a soft glow, although it might not serve as the primary light source in larger bathrooms. With a near-silent operation rated at just 0.5 sones, it ensures a peaceful environment. This sleek unit combines efficient ventilation with bright, adjustable lighting. Operating at 130 CFM with a quiet 1.5 sones, it expertly tackles humidity and unpleasant odors. The integrated 16W LED light allows you to choose from three color temperatures—3000K, 4000K, or 5000K—tailoring the ambiance to your liking. Enjoy easy installation and energy-efficient performance while enhancing the comfort of your bathroom. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful 2-in-1 design ✙ Adjustable LED light temperatures ✙ Quiet operation at 1.5 sones – Will require additional bathroom lighting

5 Consciot Bathroom Exhaust Fan Consciot Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon Those looking for the quietest bathroom exhaust fans with a light may be interested in this ventilation fan. It enhances your bathroom experience with powerful performance while operating at just 1.0 sone. This fan fits perfectly in spaces of 150 square feet and up, offering flexible ventilation options with a choice between 110 and 160 CFM. The integrated 1500lm LED light brightens your bathroom and provides adjustable color temperatures of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K, so you can set the perfect ambiance. Plus, it includes a soothing nightlight option, making it easier to navigate your bathroom at night. With its sleek design and quiet operation, this fan stands out as a reliable choice for any bathroom upgrade. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Quiet operation ✙ Selectable LED color temperatures ✙ Easy installation – May require additional bathroom lighting

6 Homewerks Bathroom Exhaust Fan Homewerks Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon If you like to sing in the shower, this fan is the fixture you didn’t know you were missing. It features built-in Bluetooth speakers that deliver crisp audio up to 30 feet away. Once you install and pair your device, the speakers automatically reconnect whenever you're within range. This lets you stream your favorite music or podcasts effortlessly during your bathroom routine. But that’s not all. The fan provides up to 110 CFM of airflow, effectively handling humidity and odors in bathrooms up to 110 square feet. Operating at 1.5 sones, it runs quietly, comparable to moderate rainfall. Installation is quick and straightforward thanks to the Easy-Fit system, which includes quick-connect wiring, eliminating the need for drywall repairs or attic access. With its sleek design, this fan blends seamlessly with various decor styles, offering both functionality and a modern touch to enhance your bathroom experience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bluetooth connectivity ✙ Quiet operation ✙ Corrosion-resistant design – Might require an electrician for installation

7 iPower Bathroom Exhaust Fan iPower Bathroom Exhaust Fan View on Amazon If you’re comfortable with basic wiring and aren’t concerned about extra features, this 12-inch exhaust fan is an affordable and hassle-free choice. It's designed for easy installation, whether mounted in a window or fitted into an existing wall cutout. This exhaust fan shines in areas facing harsh conditions, thanks to its industrial-grade rustproof shutters and corrosion-resistant blades. Despite its low price, it generates impressive airflow, covering spaces up to 1,200 square feet. With a robust aluminum construction, it ensures durability for the long haul. Operating at a high speed of 1,450 RPM, it provides a powerful airflow of 2,600 CFM, making it perfect for spaces needing strong air circulation. The fan includes a power cord and speed controller, allowing for easy installation and adjustable airflow. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-speed performance ✙ Corrosion-resistant design ✙ Versatile installation options – Not convenient if you won’t be wiring it yourself

FAQ

Q: What are bathroom fans for?

A: The best bathroom fans eliminate excess moisture, odors, and pollutants. They are essential for reducing odors and moving air to combat moisture that can lead to mold growth. According to experts, bathroom fans effectively clear vapor that fogs up mirrors and shower doors. By ensuring proper ventilation in your bathroom, these fans not only enhance comfort but also improve indoor air quality, making it easier for you to breathe.

Q: How do bathroom fans work?

A: Bathroom fans operate by sucking air out of the room and venting it outside through ductwork. For optimal performance, it’s crucial to select a fan that has the right power for your bathroom size and to install it correctly. This ensures that moisture and odors are effectively removed, creating a fresher and healthier environment.

Q: Can bathroom fans run continuously?

A: While running the fan continuously can help eliminate excess humidity and airborne contaminants, it may lead to wear and tear on the motor over time. Additionally, continuous operation increases the risk of fire due to dust and lint accumulation in the grate. To keep your fan running safely, remember to clean it of debris periodically.

Q: How do I clean a bathroom exhaust fan?

A: Bathroom exhaust fans can gather a lot of dust, so cleaning them every six months is advisable. Before cleaning, ensure the power is off, either at the wall switch or the circuit panel. For the grill or vent cover, vacuuming or using a dusting pad like a Swiffer or microfiber cloth works well. You can use a damp sponge afterward, but dry cleaning first helps prevent dust from clumping. If you remove the vent cover, wash it but let it dry completely before reattaching. To clean the fan blades and motor, first remove the vent cover and vacuum any dust with a crevice tool. Use a damp cloth for any remaining dust, but handle the blades carefully, as they can be delicate.

Q: How do bathroom exhaust fans help keep a bathroom mold-free and healthy?

A: According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mold thrives in homes with moisture management issues, commonly appearing on shower walls, windowsills, and other high-moisture areas. Bathroom exhaust fans effectively pull humid air out of the bathroom and expel it outside through the home’s air ducts. When installed properly, these fans play a vital role in enhancing air quality and preventing mold growth by controlling moisture levels in the bathroom.

