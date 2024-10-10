The Best Chair and Ottoman Sets of 2024

Our Top Picks

Chair and ottoman sets are all about finding a sweet spot of comfort without taking over the whole room. Maybe you’re trying to make a small apartment feel cozier, create a comfy little reading nook, or just need extra seating that won’t crowd your place—whatever the reason, a chair with an ottoman is a fantastic choice. In this guide, I’ll help you sort through some of the top options, focusing on what really matters, like how comfy they are, how long they’ll last, and how great they’ll look, so you can pick the one that suits you best.

1 Welnow Chair and Ottoman Set Welnow Chair and Ottoman Set View on Amazon This chair and ottoman set is as comfortable as it gets. It comes with soft and fluffy PP cotton filling and polyester fabric that is supportive without flattening over time. It's also pretty ergonomic with a curved backrest that perfectly supports the spine. The side storage pocket is another unique feature that provides a convenient place to keep books, magazines, or remote controls. Moreover, it can support up to 400 pounds, thanks to its powder-coated steel frame. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Side pocket for storage ✙ Fluffy filling ✙ Steel frame – A bit narrow for larger people

2 COLAMY Chair and Ottoman Set COLAMY Chair and Ottoman Set View on Amazon This chair and ottoman set doesn't just look luxurious, it feels like it too. The chair comes in a beige barrel-style design, characterized by rounded armrests and a curved backrest, that is both modern and ergonomic. It's supported by solid wooden legs which is a nice contrast to the otherwise beige color. Both the chair and ottoman are upholstered in soft and fluffy sherpa fabric, which gives the set an inviting look. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comfortable Sherpa material ✙ Barrel-style chair ✙ Modern design – Requires airing out after unpacking

3 Yaheetech Chair and Ottoman Set Yaheetech Chair and Ottoman Set View on Amazon If you need something that's skin-friendly and breathable, this is the set to go for. The chair and ottoman are upholstered in linen fabric, which is skin-friendly, breathable, and quickly absorbs sweat to keep the user cool and fresh, even on hot days. They also feature soft and plush foam that is supportive while maintaining a cozy feel. Like our previous pick, this chair also features a barrel style that's designed to relieve fatigue and tiredness. Plus, they come equipped with protective foot pads on the legs, which prevent scratches and damage to the floor. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Letter print ✙ Skin-friendly ✙ Barrel style chair – Smaller than you'd expect

4 COLAMY Chair and Ottoman Set COLAMY Chair and Ottoman Set View on Amazon Most chair and ottoman sets are small space space-friendly, but if you're really short on space, this set goes up a notch with its efficient design. Both the ottoman and the chair in this set have a streamlined design that allows the ottoman to be stored under the chair when not in use. Aside from its efficient design, the set also doesn't disappoint in terms of aesthetics with clean lines, soft fabric, and neutral color that provide a modern and minimalistic look. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sherpa upholstery is cozy ✙ Includes storage ottoman ✙ Modern design fits any decor – Attracts and shows pet fur easily

5 Living&Giving Chair and Ottoman Set Living&Giving Chair and Ottoman Set View on Amazon Modern designs are great, but nothing beats the timeless beauty of a vintage piece. Take this chair and ottoman set, for example. It features a classic riveting process with brass studs, which adds a vintage, nostalgic touch to the space. The chair features a tufted backrest with deep button detailing. It also has a relatively high backrest that contributes to an overall sense of grandeur, although it might not be as space-friendly as some of our other picks. Both the chair and ottoman are also upholstered in neutral beige fabric and supported by tapered wooden legs, finished in a dark stain. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Vintage design ✙ Brass studs ✙ Tufted backrest – Cushioning is a bit too firm

FAQ

Q: Are chair and ottoman sets safe for all flooring types?

A: Chair and ottoman sets are generally safe for most flooring types, but there are a few things to keep in mind to avoid any issues. For hardwood or laminate floors, it’s a good idea to use furniture pads under the legs to prevent scratches. Rugs can also help protect your floor and keep the set from sliding around. If you have carpet, chair, and ottoman sets are usually fine without any extra precautions, though heavier pieces might leave indentations. To avoid this, try to move or rotate the set occasionally.

Q: What features of a chair and ottoman offer the best back support?

A: For the best back support in a chair and ottoman, look for a few key features. A chair with a high backrest is great for supporting your entire back, from your lower back to your shoulders. Lumbar support is another important feature—it helps maintain the natural curve of your lower spine, reducing strain. Firm cushions that don’t sink in too much are also ideal because they help keep your posture steady. When it comes to the ottoman, having one that’s at the right height to let your legs rest comfortably can reduce pressure on your lower back, adding to the overall support.

Q: What’s the benefit of a swivel chair over a stationary one?

A: A swivel chair has some great benefits over a stationary one, especially when it comes to flexibility and convenience. With a swivel chair, you can easily rotate to face different directions without getting up, which is super handy if you need to grab something or talk to someone in another part of the room. This makes it great for home offices, living rooms, or anywhere you need a bit of extra movement. It also means less strain on your body because you’re not constantly twisting or reaching.

Q: Do most chair and ottoman sets come with removable cushion covers?

A: Not all chair and ottoman sets come with removable cushion covers, but many do, and it’s definitely a feature worth looking for. Removable covers make cleaning so much easier—just unzip them and throw them in the wash instead of having to spot-clean or worry about stains setting in. If you have kids or pets or just want to keep your furniture looking fresh, this can be a huge benefit.

Q: What's the best ottoman height for comfort and posture?

A: The best ottoman height for comfort and good posture is usually about the same height as your chair seat or just slightly lower. When your feet rest on the ottoman, your legs should form a comfortable, natural angle, ideally around 90 degrees. If the ottoman is too high, it can cause your knees to bend awkwardly, which may lead to discomfort. If it’s too low, your legs might dangle, which isn’t ideal either.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.