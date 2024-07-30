The Best Chlorine Dispensers to Keep Your Pool Clean

Our Top Picks

Installing a pool is a one-time task, but keeping it clean is a constant struggle. Pools constantly accumulate bacteria, forming algae and inviting other elements you do not want to be swimming with. So, how does one keep a pool clean? It's simple; use a pool chlorine dispenser. These unassuming yet ingenious devices slowly release chlorine into your pool so it stays clean whenever you need to take a dip. Many dispensers come with additional perks like night lights and floaties. Check out our favorite pool chlorine dispensers below. They'll make your life so much easier.

1 U.S. Pool Supply Chlorine Dispenser U.S. Pool Supply Chlorine Dispenser View on Amazon Despite its relatively unassuming design, this chlorine dispenser has a lot to offer. It comes with dual 100°F thermometers on each side that allow users to monitor pool water temperature easily. The dispenser also features a pop-up refill indicator, which provides a convenient visual cue when it's time to add more chlorine tablets. This model is designed to hold both 3\" and 4\" tablets to accommodate different pool sizes and needs. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity holds 3\" ✙ 4\" tablets ✙ Pop-up refill indicator ✙ Thermometers on each side – A little large

2 Swimline Penguin Pool Chlorine Dispenser Swimline Penguin Pool Chlorine Dispenser View on Amazon Unlike standard dispensers, this chlorine pool dispenser offers a larger capacity, holding up to 2 pounds of 3-inch chlorine tablets. This makes it far more suitable for larger pools that small dispensers may not be able to handle. The dispenser's adjustable flow rate provides precise control over chlorine release. Plus, it's made of heavy-duty materials that make it highly durable and a reliable choice for pool water quality. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large capacity dispenser ✙ Compatible with both bromine and chlorine ✙ Adjustable flow rate – Top closure could be tighter

3 FineBud Solar Pool Chlorine Floater FineBud Solar Pool Chlorine Floater View on Amazon If you're throwing a pool party, this is the dispenser to get. It comes with a unique feature of colorful lights that add a fun touch to your pool while also keeping it clean. Speaking of keeping things clean, the dispenser also comes with a button control function to adjust the release of clean, so you can adjust the amount based on the size of your pool. And the best part is that this small device is solar-powered and energy-efficient, so you don't need to worry about batteries or cords. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solar-powered ✙ Colorful lights ✙ Adjustable release – Lights only activate in complete darkness

4 FineBud Pool Chlorine Dispenser FineBud Pool Chlorine Dispenser View on Amazon Having lights scattered around the pool isn't for everyone. That's why this dispenser contains the lights in a gorgeous little ball that nevertheless lets out a glow that will take your breath away. In terms of practical features, the dispenser is capable of holding up to 4x3\" chlorine tablets. Despite the seemingly complex ball of lights, it's also pretty easy to open for quick and effortless access and refills. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Colorful solar ball lights ✙ Easy opening tablet holder ✙ Anti-sinking design – Large chlorine tablet opening

5 Doli Yearning Pool Chlorine Dispenser Doli Yearning Pool Chlorine Dispenser View on Amazon This is likely the most adorable and easy-to-use dispenser on our list. It comes with an adorable little yellow duck floaty wearing a scuba mask attached to the top. The dispenser, like others on our list, is adjustable in terms of chlorine release. All you have to do is rotate it to your preference; whether you want it open, partially open, or closed. Additionally, the floating dispenser is made from durable ABS material that is designed to stand the test of time. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ ABS material ✙ Cute duck design ✙ Easy to use – Color may fade over time in sunny climates

6 Uekars Inflatable Flamingo Pool Chlorine Dispenser Uekars Inflatable Flamingo Pool Chlorine Dispenser View on Amazon Speaking of water-loving animals, this is another pool chlorine dispenser that comes attached with an adorable figure on top. Only this time, it's a vibrantly pink flamingo. But that's not all - the flamingo recharges throughout the day through solar energy and glows in the dark at night. The dispenser also has some practical features, being made of durable ABS material. It also has a foldable design that makes it easy to put away when it's not in use. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Cute flamingo night light ✙ Solar-powered ✙ Foldable design – Initial delay in lighting

FAQ

Q: What are the differences between floating and inline chlorine dispensers?

A: Floating and inline chlorine dispensers serve the same purpose but work differently. A floating chlorine dispenser drifts on the pool's surface, slowly releasing chlorine as it moves with the water. It's easy to use and perfect for smaller pools. Inline chlorine dispensers, on the other hand, are installed directly into the pool's plumbing system. They provide a steady, controlled release of chlorine, ideal for larger pools or those with heavy usage.

Q: Can I use pool chlorine dispensers in saltwater pools?

A: While saltwater pools generally use a salt chlorinator system to produce chlorine, a chlorine dispenser can still be useful for occasional boosts or balancing. Just make sure the dispenser's materials are resistant to salt corrosion, as some may degrade faster in saltwater.

Q: What should I do if my chlorine dispenser's lid or bottom comes off easily?

A: If your chlorine dispenser's lid or bottom comes off easily, first check if it's securely closed and locked. Some models may require a twist or snap to ensure a proper seal. If it still comes loose, inspect for any damage or wear on the locking mechanisms. You might need to replace worn-out parts or consider using a rubber band for a temporary fix. If the problem persists, it may be best to replace the dispenser to avoid chlorine spills.

Q: Can I use alternative chemicals or sanitizers in my chlorine dispenser?

A: It's generally not recommended to use alternative chemicals or sanitizers in a chlorine dispenser. These dispensers are specifically designed for chlorine tablets, and using other chemicals can cause unwanted reactions or damage the dispenser. Different sanitizers may also require different dosing and release mechanisms.

Q: What should I do if my chlorine dispenser starts to sink or doesn't float properly?

A: If your chlorine dispenser starts to sink or doesn't float properly, first check if it's overloaded with chlorine tablets, as this can cause it to sink. Make sure the dispenser isn't taking on water, which can happen if there are cracks or if it's improperly sealed. Empty the dispenser and inspect it for damage or any leaks. If it's still an issue, you may need to replace it with a new one to ensure proper chlorine distribution.

