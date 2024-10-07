The Best Concrete Sealer of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Concrete is an incredibly versatile and durable material, but even the toughest surfaces need a little extra protection to keep them looking their best. That's where concrete sealers come in. This premium product helps you preserve the pristine look of a newly paved driveway, add a glossy finish to your patio, or shield your garage floor from stains and moisture. Indeed, investing in a high-quality concrete sealer is a smart move. So, if you’ve been confused about finding the right concrete sealer for your project, we’re here to save the day. From high gloss finishes to natural, breathable sealers, we’ve got you covered with the best options for any project. Let’s get started.

1 Ghostshield Concrete Sealer, Siloxa-Tek 8500 Ultra Concentrate Ghostshield Concrete Sealer, Siloxa-Tek 8500 Ultra Concentrate View on Amazon Our first concrete sealer stands out for its exceptional penetrating power and versatility. This water-based silane/siloxane sealer is engineered to significantly reduce water and moisture intrusion without altering the aesthetics of your concrete, brick, pavers, or stone surfaces. With a low VOC formula, it's 100% breathable and non-film forming. Siloxa-Tek 8500 offers robust protection against surface damage from chlorides and deicing salts, mitigating issues like cracking, spalling, and pitting. It's designed for both commercial and residential applications, providing long-lasting defense against freeze-thaw cycles and other environmental hazards. The sealer is UV stable, ensuring it won’t break down under direct sunlight, and maintains a non-slick surface profile for safety. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High penetration with 6x higher actives ✙ Water and salt repellent ✙ UV stable and resistant to breakdown – Longer application process with a roller compared to spraying

2 Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, AR350 Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, AR350 View on Amazon Our next top recommendation is an excellent choice for anyone looking to revive and protect their concrete surfaces. This professional-grade concrete sealer is available in three formulations to suit your specific needs and delivers a beautiful low gloss wet look that darkens and enhances dull, faded surfaces. Armor AR350 is designed to provide a durable, non-yellowing surface film that shields your concrete from damage caused by surface abrasion, road salts, water absorption, and harsh weather conditions. Its UV resistance ensures it won't yellow over time, and its breathable nature allows the substrate to properly breathe, preventing moisture from getting trapped below the surface. It offers protection and enhancement that can last for up to 1-3 years before requiring a recoat. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Provides a low gloss wet look ✙ UV resistant and breathable ✙ Made with high-quality resins – Takes a long time to dry – with a lingering smell initially

3 Ghostshield Concrete Sealer, Cryli-Tek 5505-5 Ghostshield Concrete Sealer, Cryli-Tek 5505-5 View on Amazon Next up, we have this professional-grade sealer that stands out for its high solids, breathable formula that delivers a stunning high gloss wet look. Cryli-Tek 5505 provides exceptional protection against surface damage such as cracking, spalling, pitting, and staining. Its advanced, supercharged UV stable resins are non-yellowing and self-cross-linking, ensuring a significantly longer service life. Also, you don't need a primer for this concrete sealer. It forms a tenacious bond to any concrete, paver, or natural stone surface, whether previously sealed with a water-based or solvent-based acrylic. It’s the toughest in its class, offering a longer-lasting high gloss wet-look finish that’s simple to recoat and provides robust protection for years. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable and resilient ✙ Lasts up to 3x longer with advanced UV resins ✙ Breathable and solvent-based formula – Initial coat may require more product due to absorption

4 Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, WB25 Water-Based Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, WB25 Water-Based View on Amazon This versatile concrete sealer is ideal for both new and fully cured concrete, providing a high gloss finish that revitalizes dull and faded surfaces. Armor WB25 meets the rigorous standards of ASTM C1315 and ASTM C309, ensuring top-notch performance and reliability. Its water-based formula is UV resistant, non-yellowing, and breathable, allowing the concrete to cure properly and reducing the risk of damage from water absorption and surface abrasion. One of the standout features of Armor WB25 is its ease of application. It goes on smoothly without any odor and dries quickly, making the sealing process straightforward and efficient. With just two coats, it delivers an impressive high gloss finish that transforms the look of your concrete surfaces. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ UV resistant ✙ non-yellowing ✙ and breathable ✙ Easy application with no odor ✙ Provides a high gloss finish – Make take longer to cure and seal completely

5 Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, AR500 High-Gloss Solvent-Based Foundation Armor Concrete Sealer, AR500 High-Gloss Solvent-Based View on Amazon Here’s another solvent-based concrete sealer that stands out with its high gloss wet look, perfect for enhancing and darkening dull, faded surfaces. If you’re looking for a sealer that provides a durable, wet look finish, Armor AR500 is a fantastic choice. Available in three VOC formulations, this sealer ensures flexibility for different application needs. It delivers a robust, non-yellowing surface film that protects your concrete and pavers from damage caused by surface abrasion, road salts, water absorption, and harsh weather. The UV-resistant and breathable nature of Armor AR500 means it won’t trap moisture and will allow the substrate to breathe properly. The professional-grade formula, made from high-quality, non-recycled US-manufactured resins, ensures long-lasting protection and shine, with a lifespan of up to 1-3 years before needing a recoat. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Durable ✙ non-yellowing surface film ✙ Easy to apply with roller or sprayer ✙ Long-lasting protection – Strong fumes – especially when used indoors

6 BEEST Concrete Sealer, CS-9500 BEEST Concrete Sealer, CS-9500 View on Amazon This concentrated industrial water-based silane/siloxane formula repels moisture and safeguards concrete, brick, stone, and masonry with unparalleled efficiency. What sets this concrete sealer apart is its high-actives formula, which is UV stable and features smaller active particles for deeper penetration. This means it lasts 50% longer than other siloxane sealers, providing years of worry-free protection. It offers maximum coverage and performance when mixed with distilled water (1 gallon of CS-9500 to 4 gallons of water). It creates an impregnating hydrophobic water-beading effect, effectively mitigating cracks, pits, and spalls while shielding your surfaces from deicing salts. Approved by the Department of Transportation, CS-9500 protects against freeze-thaw damage, with ultra-high active particles that penetrate deep to prevent surface degradation. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-actives formula for deep penetration ✙ UV stable and low VOC ✙ Suitable for concrete ✙ brick ✙ stone ✙ and masonry – Application can be more effective with a larger roller

7 Rain Guard Water Sealers Concrete Sealer, SP-4004 Rain Guard Water Sealers Concrete Sealer, SP-4004 View on Amazon Our final recommendation is a premium solution for protecting, restoring, and extending the life of your concrete surfaces. This water-based silane/siloxane sealer is safe for indoor and outdoor use, making it a versatile choice for various applications. Formulated with Micro-Lok technology, Rain Guard SP-4004 creates a long-lasting, filmless hydrophobic barrier that defends against weathering, salt, dirt, freezing temperatures, and wind-driven rain. This durable sealer penetrates deep into the surface, inhibiting moisture damage and ensuring robust protection for years. It dries to a transparent, stain-resistant finish that won’t yellow or alter the texture and appearance of your surfaces, preserving their natural look while providing top-notch protection. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Deep penetrating silane/siloxane formula ✙ Hydrophobic barrier with Micro-Lok ✙ Transparent ✙ stain-resistant finish – May flake if applied on overly moisturized surface

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between water-based and solvent-based concrete sealers?

A: Water-based concrete sealers are typically preferred for indoor applications due to their lower odor and fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making them safer for enclosed spaces. They penetrate the concrete surface and form a protective barrier that is breathable, allowing moisture vapor to escape, which prevents issues like peeling or bubbling. Solvent-based sealers, on the other hand, often provide deeper penetration and can enhance the color of the concrete more effectively, creating a glossy finish that is highly durable. However, they emit stronger fumes and have higher VOC levels, making them more suitable for outdoor use where ventilation is not an issue. The choice between the two largely depends on the specific needs of the project, including the desired finish, environmental considerations, and the type of concrete surface.

Q: How does a concrete sealer enhance the appearance of the surface?

A: Concrete sealers enhance the appearance of the surface by creating a uniform finish that can range from matte to high gloss, depending on the type of sealer used. They bring out the natural colors and patterns in the concrete, often making the surface appear richer and more vibrant. Some sealers, particularly those that are solvent-based, can create a \"wet look\" that darkens the surface and adds a sheen. Additionally, sealers can help hide minor imperfections and provide a more polished and finished appearance, making old or faded concrete look refreshed and well-maintained.

Q: Can concrete sealers be used on surfaces other than concrete?

A: Yes, many concrete sealers are versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces including brick, stone, pavers, and even some types of tile. These sealers are particularly useful for protecting surfaces that are exposed to the elements, such as patios, driveways, and walkways. When applied to these surfaces, the sealers penetrate deeply to provide a protective barrier against moisture, stains, and environmental damage. It’s important to check the manufacturer’s recommendations to ensure the sealer is suitable for the specific material you intend to use it on.

Q: Can I apply a new sealer over an old one?

A: Applying a new sealer over an old one is possible but requires careful preparation. The existing sealer must be thoroughly cleaned to remove any dirt, grease, or contaminants that could prevent the new sealer from adhering properly. In some cases, the old sealer may need to be stripped away, especially if it is a different type or if it has degraded significantly. It’s crucial to ensure compatibility between the old and new sealers, as not all sealers bond well with each other. Consulting the manufacturer’s guidelines can provide specific instructions and recommendations for re-sealing.

Q: How do I know if my concrete needs to be sealed?

A: To determine if your concrete needs to be sealed, you can perform a simple water test. Pour a small amount of water onto the surface and observe how it behaves. If the water beads up and stays on the surface, your concrete is still well-sealed. If the water soaks into the concrete within a few minutes, it’s time to reseal. Other signs that your concrete may need sealing include a dull or faded appearance, the presence of stains or surface damage, and a rough texture. Regular inspections, particularly in high-traffic or exposed areas, can help you keep track of the condition of your concrete and maintain its protection.

