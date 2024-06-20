The Best Cooling Pillows of 2024

Our Top Picks

When warm, stuffy nights make it hard to sleep, a cooling pillow can be your best friend. We all know how crucial a good night’s rest is, and the right pillow can be a game-changer. But when it gets hot, not just any pillow will do. That’s where cooling pillows come in, offering the perfect mix of comfort and coolness. We’ve done the homework for you, reviewing a bunch of cooling pillows to find the best ones out there. Check out our top picks and find your perfect pillow for a refreshing, restful sleep.

1 Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Pillow Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Pillow View on Amazon This set of pillows is made with a down alternative gel that offers exceptional cooling properties, making it ideal for back, stomach, and side sleepers alike. The hypoallergenic materials resist dust mites, mold, and mildew, for a healthier sleeping environment for those with allergies or respiratory issues. These pillows promise a restful sleep with their plush yet supportive design. The 250-thread count cover filled with soft down alternative ensures superior comfort. If you tend to overheat at night, these pillows' breathability can offer much-needed relief, making them ideal for those who suffer from night sweats. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Solid and not bulky ✙ Maintains original shape after use ✙ Great for neck-pain relief – May be a little too firm

2 Sleepavo Cooling Pillow Sleepavo Cooling Pillow View on Amazon Designed with gel-cooling memory foam, this pack of two queen-size pillows offers the perfect solution for a comfortable and sweat-free sleep. The adjustable design allows you to customize the level of firmness to your liking, providing the necessary support for your neck and shoulders. The shredded memory foam filling enhances breathability, preventing any uncomfortable heat buildup. Whether you are a back, side, or stomach sleeper, these pillows adapt to your sleeping position for an optimal sleeping experience. The pliable memory foam conforms to the shape of your head and body, keeping the spinal column in your neck and back aligned properly. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Filling can be manipulated to liking ✙ Provides plush moulding support ✙ Comes with washable covers – Strong smell which may need to be aired out

3 QUTOOL Cooling Pillow QUTOOL Cooling Pillow View on Amazon This cooling pillow is perhaps most well known for its ability to bounce back to its original shape and we're all here for it! Made with shredded memory foam infused with cooling gel, this pillow offers the ultimate blend of comfort and support. The adjustable design allows you to customize the loft and firmness to your liking, ensuring perfect head and neck support. With a washable and removable cover, maintaining your pillow’s freshness and cleanliness is effortless. It features cooling technology, which has a double-sided cover for cooling and a soft touch. One side is made from cooling ice silky fabric, while the other side is composed of 35% bamboo rayon and 65% polyester. This dual design keeps the pillow in place and provides an ice-cold, silky-soft surface, reducing body heat during the night. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ideal for side-sleepers ✙ Excellent quilting quality ✙ Foam can be removed and added – May have an unpleasant initial odor

4 SUPA MODERN Cooling Pillow SUPA MODERN Cooling Pillow View on Amazon This cooling pillow set is designed with shredded memory foam that adjusts to your sleeping position, providing optimal support for side, back, and stomach sleepers. The adjustable design allows you to customize the loft and firmness to your liking, however, it may require some time to get right. A zipper on the side of the pillow lets you easily add or remove the filling to achieve your perfect comfort level. The hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant materials make these pillows ideal for those with allergies, ensuring a cleaner and healthier sleep environment. The 3D breathable design enhances your sleep quality by dividing the force from your head and neck into multiple directions, perfectly fitting your body curve and improving your breathing and sleep quality significantly. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Contours head and neck ✙ Great for sensitive skin ✙ Stays cool throughout the night – Adjusting the filling may require trial and error

5 Flanhorest Cooling Pillow for Hot Sleepers Flanhorest Cooling Pillow for Hot Sleepers View on Amazon This is the ultimate solution for hot sleepers—a cooling pillow that will transform your sleep experience. Made with bamboo fabric and shredded memory foam infused with cooling gel, this pillow is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. It's perfect for those suffering from neck and shoulder pain, this adjustable pillow provides exceptional support. The cooling gel infusion also keeps you sweat-free, while the bamboo fabric offers a soft, hypoallergenic sleeping surface. The gel-shredded memory foam gives just the right amount of support while remaining soft enough for a cozy night’s sleep. And if the pillow feels too firm or high, simply remove some of the filling to get it just right. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Upkeep their shape through multiple uses ✙ Comes with extra stuffing ✙ Comfortable firmness – May not stay cool for too long

6 Utopia Bedding Cooling Pillow Utopia Bedding Cooling Pillow View on Amazon These pillows are crafted with premium quality materials and feature a gusseted design that ensures the fill stays in place, providing unwavering support throughout the night. No more flipping the pillow over to find the cool side—the cooling feature keeps the temperature regulated, so you stay comfortably cool all night long! Caring for this pillow set is also simple—spot clean or hand wash the fabric to keep your pillows fresh and clean. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extremely fluffy ✙ Easy to unwrap from compressed packaging ✙ Provides ample head and neck support – May be a little high

7 MZOIMZO Cooling Pillow MZOIMZO Cooling Pillow View on Amazon We're ending our list with another game-changer of a cooling pillow. Imagine drifting off into a refreshing and cool sleep, thanks to the cooling feature—ideal for those hot summer nights. Coming in a set of two, you can keep one as a backup or share the comfort with a companion. These pillows are filled with hypoallergenic, down alternative filling, perfect for those with allergies or sensitive skin. They offer the perfect balance of softness and support, ensuring a luxurious and relaxing sleeping experience every night. The breathable and skin-friendly microfiber fabric cover provides a smooth and soft surface, while the piping along the edge creates a neatly tailored look. With their down alternative fill, these pillows offer a plush, comfortable feel—great for allergy sufferers. You'll fall asleep fast and wake up feeling fully recharged, ready to take on the day. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Do not flatten out ✙ Just the right softness and firmness ✙ Provides ample amount of support – May not be as thick

FAQ

Q: How do cooling pillows maintain their temperature regulation throughout the night?

A: Cooling pillows are made with materials such as gel-infused memory foam, phase-change materials, and breathable fabrics to regulate temperature. Gel-infused memory foam absorbs and dissipates heat, while phase-change materials adjust to your body temperature by absorbing heat and then releasing it as needed.

Q: Can cooling pillows help with night sweats and hot flashes?

A: Yes, cooling pillows can be particularly beneficial for individuals who experience night sweats and hot flashes. The cooling technology in these pillows helps to wick away moisture and keep the head and neck area cool, providing relief from the discomfort associated with excessive heat.

Q: How long do the cooling effects of a cooling pillow last, and do they diminish over time?

A: The cooling effects of a cooling pillow can last for several years, depending on the quality of the materials and construction. Over time, the cooling properties may diminish slightly due to regular use and washing.

Q: Are cooling pillows suitable for all sleeping positions?

A: Yes, cooling pillows are designed to accommodate all sleeping positions, including back, side, and stomach sleepers. However, the type of cooling pillow that works best may vary depending on your preferred sleeping position.

Q: How do you properly care for and clean a cooling pillow?

A: Proper care and cleaning of a cooling pillow depend on the materials used. Generally, it's best to follow the manufacturer’s specific instructions. Most cooling pillows have removable and washable covers, which should be washed regularly to maintain hygiene.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.