The Best Countertop Ovens of 2024

Looking to make cooking easier without heating up the whole kitchen? A countertop oven might be exactly what you need. These little electronic gadgets can bake, broil, toast, and even air fry, depending on the model. Whether you're tight on space or just want something that gets the job done faster, countertop ovens are a great solution. But with so many choices out there, figuring out which one’s worth it can be a headache. Don’t stress—we’ve reviewed some of the top countertop ovens to help you find the perfect one for your kitchen.

1 VAL CUCINA Countertop Oven VAL CUCINA Countertop Oven View on Amazon Ready to ditch your traditional oven for something sleeker? This countertop oven is perfect if you want a compact cooking solution that doesn’t compromise on functionality. What really makes it stand out is the versatility it brings to the kitchen. Whether you’re toasting, baking, or broiling, it handles all tasks with ease. The even heat distribution ensures no cold spots so your food is always perfectly cooked. If you’re short on kitchen space, this oven is a lifesaver due to its compact design. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heats food evenly ✙ Compact and saves space ✙ Easy-to-use controls – Smaller interior space

2 Nuwave Bravo Countertop Oven Nuwave Bravo Countertop Oven View on Amazon If you’re after a countertop oven that practically does it all, this one might just steal the spotlight. Its ability to air fry, bake, broil, and toast means it’s like having multiple appliances in one compact device. What’s particularly appealing is its smart cooking technology that helps you set precise temperatures, so there’s no second-guessing. It’s great for anyone who wants versatility in their kitchen without the bulk of many appliances taking up space. Also, the digital controls make it super easy to use! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precise temperature control ✙ Versatile cooking functions ✙ Digital easy-to-read display – Buttons are not intuitive

3 Breville Air Fryer Countertop Oven Breville Air Fryer Countertop Oven View on Amazon Meet the countertop oven that feels like it’s part of a pro chef’s kitchen arsenal. This oven does more than your standard toaster oven—it’s packed with 13 pre-set cooking functions to handle anything from air frying to roasting. The standout here is how spacious it is, perfect for cooking for a crowd without hogging all your counter space. It even handles multi-rack cooking, so if you’re big on family dinners or meal prep, this oven is a dream come true. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fits large meals like a turkey ✙ 13 versatile cooking functions ✙ Precise Element IQ technology – Costs more than other options

4 Emeril Countertop Oven Emeril Countertop Oven View on Amazon Feeling inspired to cook like a celebrity chef? This countertop oven brings that professional touch right into your kitchen. Known for its 10-in-1 versatility, this appliance is an absolute powerhouse—whether you want to dehydrate fruit or bake pizza, it’s got you covered. The combination of convection and air frying adds extra crisp to your meals and gives you restaurant-quality results at home. Plus, its rotisserie feature? A game-changer for home cooks looking to upgrade their kitchen game. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Rotisserie function ✙ 10-in-1 cooking versatility ✙ Crisp convection results – May require more counter space

5 Ninja Digital Countertop Oven Ninja Digital Countertop Oven View on Amazon If you're on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice quality then this countertop oven is your answer. It’s a cheaper option than many others, but it still packs a punch with its air frying and baking functions. Not to mention the slim design saves precious counter space while the flip-up feature allows for easy storage. Whether you’re making quick snacks or a full meal, this little oven gets it done fast without heating up your whole kitchen. And you get to eat healthy each time! Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Budget-friendly option ✙ Eight versatile cooking functions ✙ Extra-wide interior – Can be a little loud during air frying mode

6 Cuisinart Countertop Oven Cuisinart Countertop Oven View on Amazon Looking for a countertop oven that gets the job done without too many frills? This Cuisinart oven excels in simplicity while still offering multiple cooking functions like air frying, baking, and broiling. What’s really nice is its intuitive controls—you won’t find yourself fumbling with confusing settings here. The even heat distribution ensures your meals come out perfectly cooked each time and makes it a great fit for everyday use in any kitchen. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Intuitive user-friendly controls ✙ Reliable heat distribution ✙ Multiple cooking functions – Basic design

7 Ninja Foodi XL Countertop Oven Ninja Foodi XL Countertop Oven View on Amazon For those who love to cook but hate cluttered counters, this 10-in-1 countertop oven is a must-have. It’s perfect for big families or anyone who wants to air fry, roast, bake, and more—all in one go. The XL capacity makes it easy to cook multiple dishes at once, while the convection feature delivers speedy, even results. Whether you’re whipping up a quick snack or preparing a full family meal, this powerhouse oven handles it all without taking up too much space. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Extra-large capacity ✙ Multiple cooking functions ✙ Convection for faster cooking – May take longer to preheat

Q: What can I cook in a countertop oven?

A: Countertop ovens are incredibly versatile and can handle most of the tasks a full-sized oven does. You can bake cookies, pizza, or even roast chicken. Many models have multiple functions, like toasting, broiling, and sometimes even air frying or dehydrating. The only real limitation is the size, so while you can roast a chicken, it might not fit a large turkey or a big casserole dish. They're perfect for quick meals, side dishes, or small batch baking. Plus, they heat up faster than regular ovens, so they’re a great choice for everyday cooking without using too much energy.

Q: How energy-efficient are countertop ovens compared to traditional ovens?

A: Countertop ovens are generally more energy-efficient than full-sized ovens because they require less power and heat up faster. Most countertop ovens use between 1,200 and 1,800 watts, depending on the model and features, while a traditional oven can use up to 5,000 watts. Their smaller size means they heat up quickly, reducing cooking time and energy consumption. Plus, because they don't require preheating for many recipes, you save additional energy. If you frequently cook smaller meals, using a countertop oven instead of a conventional oven can lower your electricity usage and save on your energy bills.

Q: Can I replace my full-sized oven with a countertop oven?

A: It depends on your cooking habits. A countertop oven can handle most tasks like baking, toasting, roasting, and broiling, making it a great alternative for small kitchens or people who don't cook large meals often. However, if you regularly prepare large dishes, like a big roast or multiple trays of cookies, a countertop oven might not have the capacity to meet your needs. For small households or those who cook in smaller batches, though, a countertop oven could easily replace a traditional oven. They're also great as a supplemental appliance if you need extra cooking space during the holidays.

Q: How do I clean and maintain a countertop oven?

A: Cleaning a countertop oven is simple but important to keep it running efficiently. Always unplug the oven and let it cool before cleaning. Remove the racks and crumb tray, and wash them with warm, soapy water. For the interior, wipe down the walls and heating elements with a damp cloth and mild detergent—avoid using abrasive cleaners, as they can damage the surfaces. Some models have a non-stick interior, making cleaning easier. For glass doors, use a glass cleaner or vinegar solution. Regular cleaning, especially of the crumb tray, helps prevent smoke and keeps the oven running smoothly.

Q: Are countertop ovens safe to use?

A: Yes, countertop ovens are safe to use when you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. They typically come with safety features like auto shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheat protection. Make sure the oven is placed on a stable, heat-resistant surface with enough ventilation around it to prevent overheating. It’s also important to avoid placing anything on top of the oven while it’s in use, as it can get hot. Using proper cookware, like oven-safe trays or dishes, ensures that you don't damage the appliance or cause accidents. Always supervise cooking and unplug the oven when it's not in use.

