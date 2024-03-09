The Best Crossbow of 2024

Our Top Picks

In the world of archery, finding the right crossbow can be as tricky as hitting a bullseye at 100 yards. To help you out with this strenuous task, we've researched and reviewed many options, looking at durability, accuracy, and value for money. Whether you're experienced or just starting, we've picked the best crossbows to meet different needs and preferences. Check out our top choices below to find your ideal crossbow.

1 TenPoint Crossbow TenPoint Crossbow View on Amazon Double your stealth and accuracy while hunting with the help of this crossbow. It offers a powerful 390 FPS speed for quick and precise shots and comes with a Pro-View 400 Scope to help you aim better and hit your target. The ACUslide feature makes drawing the bow smooth and easy. With durable Polymer Scope Struts and three Pro Elite 400 Carbon Arrows included, this crossbow is ready for accurate and reliable shooting. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightest ACUslide bow ever ✙ Includes Pro-View 400 Scope ✙ Comes with three arrows – Moss green might fade

2 Killer Instinct Crossbow Killer Instinct Crossbow View on Amazon Whether you want to hunt an agile rabbit or big, tough deer, this crossbow can get the job done efficiently. It features a lightweight and compact design, firing arrows at an impressive speed of 405 feet per second. The 4x32 IR-W scope helps you aim accurately. It comes with a rope cocker, string suppressors, and a 3-bolt quiver for easy use, reducing noise and vibration. You’ll also get three 20\" bolts, field tips, and a stick of rail lube to keep everything running smoothly. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes comprehensive accessory package ✙ Powerful and accurate crossbow ✙ Compact and lightweight design – Assembly instructions may be a bit unclear

3 BARNETT Crossbow BARNETT Crossbow View on Amazon Reduce the strain on your arm and increase your precision by using this crossbow during your hunting excursions. It has a sleek, step-through riser that looks great and works efficiently. It weighs just 6.6 pounds, making it easy to carry and handle, even in tight spots. It shoots arrows at 375 feet per second, giving you strong impact and accuracy. Additionally, the crank cocking device helps keep the string aligned. The set includes two 22\" headhunter arrows, a lightweight quiver, and a multi-reticle scope for accurate aiming. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High velocity and power ✙ Easy to use ✙ Crank cocking device included – May be heavy for some

4 Bear Archery Crossbow Bear Archery Crossbow View on Amazon If you want to exert absolute power with each shot, this crossbow is the perfect choice for you. It features an adjustable fore-end grip, stirrup, and cheek piece for a comfortable and precise shooting experience. It can shoot arrows at a speed of 400 feet per second. The set includes a scope for better accuracy, a quiver for your bolts, and a cocking rope to help with loading. Rail lube is also provided to keep your crossbow in good shape and ensure it lasts longer. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ready to Shoot Package ✙ Includes Scope ✙ Quiver ✙ and Bolts ✙ Comes with Cocking Rope – Not suitable for beginners

FAQ

Q: What are the main parts of a Crossbow and their functions?

A: The main parts of a crossbow are the stock, which houses the trigger mechanism, the limbs that produce the power to launch the bolt, the string which propels the bolt, and the bolt itself which is the projectile.

Q: How to aim and shoot a Crossbow accurately?

A: Aiming and shooting a Crossbow accurately requires proper stance, grip, and focus. The crossbow should be held steady, the sight should be aligned with the target, and the trigger should be squeezed gently while maintaining focus on the target.

Q: What are the legal restrictions on using a Crossbow?

A: Legal restrictions on using a Crossbow vary by location. Some areas require a permit or license, while others may have restrictions on hunting with a crossbow. It's always important to check local laws and regulations.

Q: How far can a Crossbow shoot?

A: The shooting range of a Crossbow can vary based on its design and the strength of the shooter. On average, a crossbow can accurately shoot a target at a distance of around 60 to 80 yards.

Q: What are the safety precautions to take while using a Crossbow?

A: Safety precautions while using a Crossbow include never pointing it at anything you don't intend to shoot, always treating it as if it's loaded, keeping your fingers below the flight path, and always using the correct ammunition for your specific crossbow.

