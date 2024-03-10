The Best Electric Lawn Mowers of 2024

Our Top Picks

A beautiful lawn no longer requires dealing with the noise, fumes, and upkeep of traditional gas-powered mowers. Electric lawn mowers are an excellent option for eco-conscious individuals who want a pristine, well-maintained lawn. These mowers are ideal for small to medium-sized yards and provide quiet and hassle-free operation while offering essential features. Whether you're new at lawn mowing or someone looking to reduce their carbon footprint, these lawn mowers perfectly blend performance with sustainability. We have carefully selected the best options available online for you to choose the one that suits your lawn mowing routine.

1 Wild Badger Electric Lawn Mower Wild Badger Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon Designed with the environment in mind, the electric lawn mower stands out with its commitment to zero emissions, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious users. Its cordless design and rechargeable battery make up for easy manoeuvrability, and its adjustable cutting height makes it ideal for different grass types. Moreover, it includes an energy-efficient 40V brushless motor, which is best for mowing small to medium-sized lawns, and the quiet operation ensures fuss-free mowing in noise-sensitive areas. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Zero toxic emissions ✙ Energy-efficient 40V brushless motor ✙ Adjustable cutting height – Battery time can be improved

2 Greenworks Electric Lawn Mower Greenworks Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon When you need a heavy-duty lawn mower for your large garden, with its 60V battery, this one serves the best. The powerful battery inside the electric lawn mower ensures extended runtime and power, making it ideal for all larger gardens or heavier grass. It is self-propelled with adjustable speed control, offering unmatched flexibility and customization for a seamless mowing experience. In addition, the mowing machine features SmartCut technology that helps reduce power consumption when not cutting tougher grass. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 60V powerful battery ✙ SmartCut technology ✙ Self-propelled for convenience – Heavy for sharp turns

3 EGO Power Electric Lawn Mower EGO Power Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon Are you one of the users who don’t let the dusk stop them? If yes, then this mower's integrated LED headlights allow you to keep mowing even in low-light conditions. The electric lawn mower takes durability to the next level with its water-resistant construction, offering a clear advantage for climates. It uses an arc-lithium battery, which gives it an edge in energy efficiency and quick readiness. Finally, the compact foldable design is a plus for easy storage. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 56V lithium-ion battery ✙ LED headlights ✙ Water-resistant construction – Throttle lacks adjustability

4 CRAFTSMAN Electric Lawn Mower CRAFTSMAN Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon Built for a comfortable mowing experience, the mower has an ergonomic handle that ensures a comfortable grip while reducing strain during extended mowing sessions. The single level allows height adjustment with 6 different settings, and the push-button instantly starts the electric lawn mower for quick operation. With its durable wheels and improved traction, you will not have to worry about those uneven or challenging terrains. It also has a large-capacity rear bag, reducing the need for frequent emptying. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ergonomic handle ✙ Improved traction wheels ✙ Large-capacity rear bag – Mulching could be improved

5 BLACK+DECKER Electric Lawn Mower BLACK+DECKER Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon No more accidental disconnections when you have this electric lawn mower for your lawn maintenance. The machine features a reliable cord retention system to guarantee uninterrupted power during your mowing sessions. In addition, it has a unique bike handle design to offer superior maneuverability and make tight turns and narrow spaces easy to navigate. Just as importantly, the lawn mower has a compact and easily foldable design, ensuring that you find no trouble in its storage. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Bike handle design ✙ Cord retention system ✙ Compact and foldable – Small bag capacity

6 LawnMaster Electric Lawn Mower LawnMaster Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon Are you looking for an efficient electric lawn mower for a smaller lawn? This corded mower boasts a powerful 12-amp motor to deliver top-notch grass cutting, particularly in smaller lawns. No need to wait to charge the battery with its cord retention system that provides uninterrupted power. Plus, it has a 16-inch cutting deck for maneuverability in small yards. Not only is the machine foldable and compact, but it is also lightweight for easy handling and portability. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight and portable ✙ 12-amp motor ✙ Corded design – Handles slightly long

7 PowerSmart Electric Lawn Mower PowerSmart Electric Lawn Mower View on Amazon Monitoring power usage has become easy with the real-time battery level indicator of the electric mower, which helps you plan your mowing sessions efficiently. The 40V lithium-ion battery makes the electric lawn mower a power-efficient option with extended runtime for small to medium-sized yards. Also, it is a brushless motor for a quieter mowing experience than most of the alternatives. You can adjust the lever height between 5 different positions and fold the handle for easy storage. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Battery level indicator ✙ Brushless motor ✙ Adjustable lever height – 40-minute runtime

Q: How long does the battery of a cordless electric lawn mower typically last?

A: A cordless electric lawn mower’s battery usually lasts between 30 to 60 minutes on a full charge. The runtime depends on factors like the thickness of the grass and the mower’s power setting. If your lawn is small to medium-sized, one charge should be enough to finish the job. For larger lawns, you may need an extra battery to swap out. Charging times also vary, but most batteries take about 1-2 hours to recharge fully.

Q: What safety features should I look for in an electric lawn mower?

A: When choosing an electric lawn mower, look for features that keep you safe while mowing. A blade brake is essential, as it stops the blade quickly when you release the handle. Also, a safety key can help prevent accidental starts, especially if kids are around. A sturdy flap or shield over the chute prevents rocks or other debris from flying out. If you’re using a corded mower, a cord retention clip is helpful to avoid unplugging while mowing.

Q: What is the recommended maintenance for an electric lawn mower to ensure longevity?

A: Maintaining an electric lawn mower is pretty simple. After each use, clean the underside to prevent grass buildup, as it can affect performance over time. Keep the blade sharp to ensure a clean cut, and check for any wear or damage. Store the mower in a dry place, and if it’s a cordless model, keep the battery charged to about 50% when storing for a long period to preserve its life. Occasionally inspect the cord for wear (if it’s corded) or the battery and charger for any issues.

Q: How do electric mowers handle thick, wet, or tall grass compared to gas-powered models?

A: Electric mowers can struggle a bit more with thick, wet, or tall grass compared to gas-powered models. Wet grass can be heavy and sticky, which puts more strain on the motor, making it more likely to slow down or stop. Tall grass may also require more power, so you might have to go over the same spot twice or raise the cutting height. Gas mowers generally have more power to push through tougher conditions, while electric mowers work best on regularly maintained, dry lawns to avoid overworking the motor and draining the battery quickly.

Q: Can I mow wet grass with an electric lawn mower, and is it safe?

A: It’s best not to mow wet grass with an electric lawn mower. Wet grass can clog up the mower and make it work harder, draining the battery faster or even causing it to stop. For corded electric mowers, wet conditions can pose an electrical hazard, increasing the risk of shock. Plus, mowing wet grass can leave clumps, making your lawn look messy. If possible, wait for the grass to dry to make mowing easier, safer, and more efficient.

