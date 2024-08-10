The Best Evaporative Air Coolers of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Let’s face it—summer heat can be brutal, and cranking up the AC all day isn't always the most budget-friendly (or environmentally-friendly) option. That's where evaporative air coolers come in, saving the day! If you haven't heard of them before, think of these coolers as the perfect mix between a fan and an air conditioner, they provide that refreshing chill while using way less energy, and they're much easier on your wallet too. The best part? They’re portable, versatile, and some even come with cool features like remote controls, timers, and wide oscillation for maximum cooling coverage. Ready to find your perfect match and beat the heat with style? Let's dive in!

1 Grelife Evaporative Air Cooler Grelife Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon Feel the cool like never before with this amazing evaporative air cooler. Featuring 3-in-1 functionality, this one’s your ultimate summer companion. This versatile unit works as a fan, humidifier, and cooler all at once. Plus, it also boasts 3 adjustable speeds and modes allowing you to easily tailor your cooling experience. It also comes with 4 ice packs to enjoy that crisp, cool breeze whenever you need it. The included remote control and 12-hour timer lets you control your comfort with total convenience – all from the comfort of your couch! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 functionality ✙ Adjustable cooling settings ✙ Remote control for ease of use – Not suitable for large spaces

2 Hessaire Evaporative Air Cooler Hessaire Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon This evaporative air cooler is your go-to for keeping cool in large outdoor spaces. Its durable design makes it easy to wheel around to wherever you need it – from your backyard BBQ to the porch on those extra-hot afternoons. With a powerful fan that cools up to 500 sq. ft., and two adjustable speeds, it's a simple and effective solution for fighting the heat. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large coverage area ✙ Adjustable louvers ✙ Powerful airflow with energy efficiency – Pump continues running when the reservoir is empty

3 Dreo Evaporative Air Cooler Dreo Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon Relax in peace with this evaporative air cooler, which is here to provide a breeze that cools and comforts. This machine is designed with a crossflow impeller wheel for quiet operation. The 40\" tower cooler is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or even that patio that needs a little extra chill. With 3 modes and 4 adjustable speeds, you’re in control of the comfort. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Ensures quiet cooling ✙ Humidified air for more comfortable breathing ✙ 80° oscillation for wide coverage – Limited water tank access

4 TEMEIKE Evaporative Air Cooler TEMEIKE Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon This evaporative air cooler gives you four ways to stay cool. It’s a fan, humidifier, air cooler, and sleep aid all in one machine. This one’s designed for dry climates, like those hot Southwestern summers. If you can’t find an option that caters to your cooling needs, this cooler won’t disappoint you. It’s your answer to a more comfortable, hydrated air. With four modes and three speeds, you can customize the perfect breeze for any situation. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile 4-in-1 functionality ✙ Operates at only 65W energy ✙ Versatile cooling options – Ideal for personal or small room use

5 VAGKRI Evaporative Air Cooler VAGKRI Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon Big spaces? No problem! This evaporative air cooler is here to keep those large areas cool and breezy. It boasts a 12-gallon tank and a powerful 3000 CFM output, and can handle up to 950 square feet. This makes it perfect for both outdoor and indoor settings. It’s easy to use too: whether you fill the tank manually or hook up a garden hose, you’ll enjoy continuous, refreshing cooling without the fuss. Plus, the 120° oscillation ensures that cool air reaches every corner. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Acts as a fan ✙ cooler ✙ and humidifier ✙ Handles spaces up to 950 sq. ft. ✙ User-friendly controls – Slightly bulky

6 KEGIAN Evaporative Air Cooler KEGIAN Evaporative Air Cooler View on Amazon This evaporative air cooler guarantees powerful cooling for large spaces. When it comes to cooling down large areas, it delivers incredible power with maximum efficiency. With a coverage of up to 970 square feet, it’s ideal for outdoor patios, garages, or even commercial spaces. The 10.6-gallon water tank, paired with continuous auto-fill, means long-lasting cooling without the hassle of constant refills. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Consumes 70% less energy ✙ Features upgraded evaporative cooling pads ✙ Easy top-fill setup – Large size may be cumbersome in smaller spaces

Q: Are evaporative air coolers effective in humid climates?

A: Evaporative air coolers are most effective in dry climates, as they work by evaporating water to cool the air, which also adds humidity. In humid climates, the air already holds a lot of moisture, which means the cooler can't effectively absorb more moisture. As a result, the cooling effect is significantly reduced in high-humidity areas. For those living in very humid regions, a traditional air conditioner might be a better option, as it can cool and dehumidify the air more effectively.

Q: How does an evaporative air cooler compare to an air conditioner in terms of energy consumption?

A: Evaporative air coolers consume significantly less energy compared to traditional air conditioners. Most evaporative coolers use a simple mechanism that involves water evaporation to cool the air, which requires far less power than the compressors used in air conditioners. On average, they use about 70-90% less electricity, making them a more eco-friendly and cost-effective choice, particularly for moderate cooling needs. However, they might not cool a space to the same degree as an air conditioner, especially in very high temperatures or humid climates.

Q: Can evaporative air coolers be used indoors safely?

A: Yes, evaporative air coolers can be used safely indoors, but it's important to ensure proper ventilation. Since these coolers work by adding moisture to the air, running them in a closed space could lead to increased humidity, which may cause discomfort or even promote mold growth over time. To use an evaporative cooler indoors effectively, it's best to keep a window or door slightly open to allow air circulation and maintain a comfortable humidity level.

Q: How do I maintain an evaporative air cooler for optimal performance?

A: To keep an evaporative air cooler running efficiently, regular maintenance is key. You should clean the cooling pads periodically to remove mineral buildup, especially if you use hard water. The water tank should be emptied and cleaned to prevent algae and mold growth. Also, it's advisable to check the fan and water pump for any blockages or wear. If the cooler has a water filter, it should be cleaned or replaced as needed to maintain optimal air quality and cooling performance.

Q: Do evaporative air coolers improve air quality?

A: Evaporative air coolers can improve air quality to some extent. As air passes through the wet cooling pads, dust and small particles get trapped, which can result in cleaner air circulating through your space. Additionally, because they add moisture, they can help alleviate some issues related to dry air, such as dry skin, throat irritation, and static electricity. However, they are not as effective as dedicated air purifiers, and people with severe allergies or respiratory issues may still need an air purifier alongside the cooler.

