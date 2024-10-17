The Best Food Storage Containers of 2024 to Keep Food Fresher, Longer

Our Top Picks

Has your container drawer become a chaotic mess of mismatched lids and bases? A full set of durable, stackable, and leakproof food storage containers is your answer for leftovers, lunches, and meal prep. We’ve done the homework to find the best options out there. These are the kind of containers you’ll want to keep close, even when it comes to sharing leftovers.

1 Fullstar Food Storage Containers Fullstar Food Storage Containers View on Amazon These are our top pick for standard, everyday storage containers. Not only are they airtight and leakproof, but they’re also BPA-free, ensuring your food stays safe. Best of all, this set is stylish enough to take along to your next picnic or potluck, doubling as prep bowls when you cook. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe. Featuring 24 containers and matching lids, this collection offers practical solutions for meal prep and organization. The variety of sizes accommodates different portions, making them perfect for everything from lunches to leftovers. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Airtight leakproof design ✙ Versatile sizes included ✙ BPA-free durable material – May stain over time

2 Chef's Path Food Storage Containers Chef View on Amazon This massive 28-piece storage set includes seven different container sizes, ranging from half a cup to 12 cups. Made from BPA-free plastic, these versatile containers are safe for the microwave and freezer, plus they’re dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning. With their stackable design, they easily accommodate everything from sandwiches for lunch to leftovers and meal prep for busy family dinners. This set also comes with 14 airtight food containers, ensuring efficient kitchen organization. Each container features a black gasket that provides a secure seal to prevent leaks and spills, maintaining food freshness. Labels, a marker, and measuring spoons enhance the convenience, making it easy to identify contents and portion meals. This collection not only maximizes pantry space but also keeps your kitchen tidy and organized. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Airtight watertight seal ✙ Versatile size options ✙ Includes bonus labels and spoons – You might need more than one set to store all your stuff

3 FineDine Food Storage Containers FineDine Food Storage Containers View on Amazon Our pick for the best glass food storage containers? These versatile glass containers come in various sizes and feature strong snap-on latches for a secure seal. They excel in keeping your meals fresh and are freezer-safe, making them perfect for batch cooking. When it’s time to reheat leftovers, the oven-safe borosilicate glass simplifies the process. This 24-piece set provides an organized solution for meal prep and leftovers, crafted from durable glass that’s both leak-proof and dishwasher safe. The sleek gray design effortlessly complements modern kitchens, while their stackable nature helps maximize space in your cupboards and fridge. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium borosilicate glass ✙ Airtight freshness ✙ Microwave & oven safe – Might seem heavy to some users

4 Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers View on Amazon Brilliant for several reasons, these clear plastic containers are perfect for taking on the go. Their lightweight, durable design ensures they won’t weigh you down, and the tight-sealing lids snap securely to keep your food safe. The best part? You can microwave leftovers without any splatter thanks to the built-in vents that make reheating a breeze. With 24 pieces, this set is versatile and perfect for everything from meal prep to fridge storage. Their stackable design saves precious space, and the transparent material means you can easily spot what’s inside without opening them. Ideal for busy kitchens, these containers are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe, offering all the convenience you need. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Built-in microwave vents ✙ leak-proof airtight seal ✙ crystal-clear Triton plastic – Lids may be cumbersome to store

5 Pyrex Food Storage Containers Pyrex Food Storage Containers View on Amazon When it comes to affordable, durable glass kitchenware, this set really stands out. With a collection of versatile round and rectangular containers, it’s perfect for meal prep, storing leftovers, or organizing your fridge. Made from tempered glass, you get the kind of durability that resists stains and odors, while still being safe for the oven, microwave, and freezer. And the lids? BPA-free plastic that fits snugly to keep your food fresh and avoid any spills. What sets this design apart is how smooth and easy to clean it is, with no annoying ridges. It's practical, simple to use, and built to last—perfect for busy households. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Tempered glass durability ✙ snug lid fit ✙ stain and odor resistance – Heavy

6 JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers View on Amazon These containers offer a perfect balance between style and practicality, making meal prep easier while keeping food fresh. They're freezer-safe, which is great for anyone looking to store leftovers or prepared meals. Users love how sturdy they feel and that the lids create a tight, leakproof seal, preventing spills and locking in freshness. Plus, the clear glass design allows you to see what’s inside without opening them. The stackable design helps you save space in the fridge or pantry, making them a smart choice for organizing your kitchen. Whether you're prepping meals or just storing leftovers, this set delivers in both form and function. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Borosilicate glass durability ✙ Airtight silicone seals ✙ Freezer-to-oven safety. – Containers are fairly heavy

7 Vtopmart Food Storage Containers Vtopmart Food Storage Containers View on Amazon These airtight storage containers do more than just extend the shelf life of food; they bring order to chaotic pantries. You can finally ditch the mess of mismatched bags and boxes with this pantry set. These large containers are perfect for flour, sugar, dried pasta, and even pet food—keeping everything fresh and spill-free. Made from BPA-free plastic, they come with secure snap-on lids, and are both freezer and fridge-friendly. They also include 24 labels, making it easy to keep your kitchen organized and clutter-free. Practical, reliable, and space-saving, they simplify any kitchen setup. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stackable space-saving design ✙ Airtight seal with silicone gasket ✙ Reusable BPA-free plastic – Not suitable for liquids

FAQ

Q: Should you put hot food into a glass storage container?

A: It’s advisable to wait until food cools down a bit before placing it in glass containers. Sudden temperature changes can cause glass to shatter. Allowing the food to cool slightly ensures safe storage and prevents damage to the container.

Q: Are glass or plastic food storage containers better?

A: Glass containers generally outperform plastic in terms of versatility and odor resistance. Glass can withstand higher temperatures and doesn’t retain stains or smells, while plastic is typically lighter and more affordable. Consider your needs when choosing between the two.

Q: Is it better to store food in glass or plastic?

A: Both materials serve their purpose, but glass is more durable over time. If you plan to store food long-term, glass is preferable since it degrades slower than plastic.

Q: Can you microwave plastic food storage containers?

A: Most plastic containers labeled microwave-safe can be used in the microwave, but always check the manufacturer’s guidelines. Such containers have passed rigorous FDA protocols to ensure safety for heating food.

Q: How long should you keep plastic food storage containers?

A: It’s wise to inspect plastic containers every six months to a year for damage. Stains or scratches can compromise food safety. Replace any containers showing significant wear and tear.

Article Contributors

JPost Advisor Team

The Jpost Shopping team offers expert picks and insights, helping you find lifestyle-enhancing products. Independent of the newsroom and reader-supported, our team of writers and product enthusiasts also use AI to ensure product dimensions, availability, and pricing are accurate.