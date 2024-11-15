The Best Garage Heaters of 2024 to Warm Up Chilly Spaces

Our Top Picks

A garage heater uses warm air to heat your garage like your HVAC system warms the rest of your house, making the space usable during colder months. With several types to choose from, you can find heaters powered by electricity, propane, or natural gas, available in freestanding and wall-mounted models. Each option has its strengths, from energy-efficient electric units to powerful gas heaters that kick into action on the coldest days. Whether you're fixing up cars, organizing, or tackling DIY projects, the right garage heater keeps your space comfortable and productive. Here’s a rundown of the best options out there.

1 TEMPWARE Garage Heaters TEMPWARE Garage Heaters View on Amazon This ceiling-mounted heater provides reliable warmth for large spaces. It evenly distributes heat with its fan-forced design. The heater offers two heat levels, reaching up to 7,500 watts, making it perfect for bigger areas during colder months. Adjusting the thermostat is simple, and the heater also features an ECO mode and a 12-hour timer with auto-shutoff for energy efficiency. Constructed from heavy-duty steel, it’s durable and built to last. The bold blue color gives it a stylish touch. This heater is a great choice for steady and comfortable warmth. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Heavy duty steel body ✙ Eco friendly timer ✙ Wide area circulation – Short cord length

2 InoKraft Garage Heaters InoKraft Garage Heaters View on Amazon This 7,500-watt heater is designed to bring reliable warmth to larger spaces like garages and workshops, covering up to 750 square feet with ease. Its fan-forced system spreads heat efficiently, while a digital thermostat allows you to set and hold precise temperatures between 40°F and 95°F. Installation involves hard-wiring, best handled by a professional for safe setup. Mounted on the wall or ceiling, it saves valuable floor space, and features like a remote control and 12-hour timer make adjustments simple. Safety features, including automatic overheat protection, keep operation worry-free, while ECO mode adapts to room temperature for smart energy use. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Digital thermostat control ✙ Energy saving ECO mode ✙ 5 angle adjustable louvers – Complex installation process

3 Mr. Heater Garage Heaters Mr. Heater Garage Heaters View on Amazon This 50,000 BTU natural gas unit heater offers efficient warmth for large spaces like garages and workshops. It operates with a built-in electric high-velocity fan that draws in cool air, passes it over a heat exchanger, and releases warm air into the surrounding area. It’s designed for easy installation, with minimal clearance requirements and convenient access for gas and thermostat connections. The unit can be vented both vertically and horizontally to suit different setups. With spark ignition and a reliable self-diagnostic control module, it ensures long-lasting performance. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High heat output ✙ Compact mounting clearance ✙ Reliable self diagnostics – Noisy fan operation

4 Shinic Dual Pack Ceiling-Mounted Electric Garage Heaters Shinic Dual Pack Ceiling-Mounted Electric Garage Heaters View on Amazon It heats large spaces evenly with two heat settings. The fan-forced design spreads warmth across the room. It also includes a halogen work light to help you see clearly. The ceiling mount saves valuable floor space. This heater is built to last with strong construction and safety features. It provides consistent heat and reliable performance, making it a solid choice for heating larger areas. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Radiant quartz heating ✙ Halogen work light ✙ Adjustable heating angle – Limited heat range

5 BILT HARD Garage Heaters BILT HARD Garage Heaters View on Amazon This 8,500W electric heater is designed to efficiently heat areas up to 1,500 square feet. With fan-forced circulation and adjustable louvers, it ensures even heat distribution. The built-in thermostat maintains the temperature while overheat protection adds safety. The heater includes a remote control for easy adjustments. It requires professional installation due to its hardwiring setup but offers solid performance and reliability for larger spaces like workshops and garages. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Efficient heat distribution ✙ Timer function ✙ Digital display control – Requires professional installation

6 Comfort Zone Garage Heaters Comfort Zone Garage Heaters View on Amazon This 10,000-watt ceiling heater is perfect for large spaces like garages or workshops. It uses a fan to spread heat evenly across the room. The louvers can be adjusted to control the airflow direction. You can set the temperature using the digital thermostat, and it comes with a remote for easy control. It also has a 12-hour timer for convenience. The heater is made from durable steel and has an enclosed motor, making it ideal for tough environments. Safety features like overheat protection add extra peace of mind. Installation requires a professional to hardwire it into the system. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Precise temperature control ✙ Robust and durable build ✙ Safe and reliable operation – Heavy and bulky

7 GiveBest Electric Wall Heater with WiFi GiveBest Electric Wall Heater with WiFi View on Amazon This electric wall heater offers convenient dual-use options with both wall-mounting and floor placement. It provides efficient heating for medium-sized rooms with its 1500W power, and the eco mode helps save energy by adjusting heat output based on the set temperature. You can control the heater remotely via WiFi or the included remote control for easy adjustments from anywhere. Safety features like overheat protection and tip-over prevention make it a great option for homes with children or pets. However, the front surface can get quite warm, and the thermostat may occasionally need recalibration. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safe Overheat Protection ✙ WiFi & Remote Control ✙ Floor or Wall Mounted – Thermostat may overheat

8 DR. INFRARED Garage Heaters DR. INFRARED Garage Heaters View on Amazon This infrared heater offers clean, odorless heat with three adjustable settings, ideal for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Its weather-resistant, durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, and it can be mounted on walls or ceilings for flexible placement. It quickly warms smaller spaces, creating a comfortable atmosphere in minutes. Still, it may not be as effective in larger or open areas, where heating might take longer. Additionally, the remote control can experience occasional delays in responsiveness. Despite these minor issues, it remains a dependable and efficient heating solution for various environments. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile indoor/outdoor use ✙ Clean and instant heat ✙ Durable weatherproof design – Slower heat up time

FAQ

Q: What type of heater is best for a garage?

A: The ideal heater for a garage depends on size and climate. For larger spaces, gas or propane heaters are best due to their high heat output, while electric heaters work well for smaller garages and are easier to install and maintain.

Q: How do I calculate the right size heater for my garage?

A: The size of the heater depends on the garage’s square footage and climate. A general rule is to provide 10 watts of heating for every square foot. For instance, a 2-car garage would need a 3,000-watt electric heater or an 18,000 BTU gas heater.

Q: What are the benefits of infrared garage heaters?

A: Infrared heaters are efficient because they heat objects directly rather than the air, providing instant warmth. They're low-maintenance, odorless, and energy-efficient but may be costlier to run than gas heaters, depending on electricity costs.

Q: Can a propane heater be used in a garage?

A: Yes, propane heaters are effective in garages, especially in colder climates. However, they require proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide build-up and should be rated for indoor use if used in an enclosed garage.

Q: What safety features should I look for in a garage heater?

A: Key safety features include tip-over protection, overheat protection, and automatic shut-off mechanisms. These are especially important when using heaters in spaces with combustible materials. Ensure the heater is ETL-listed or UL-listed for safety.

