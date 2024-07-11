The Best Gas Pressure Washer of 2024 for Quick and Powerful Cleaning

Our Top Picks

Pressure washers use water to remove grime from your patio, furniture, driveway, fence, and other surfaces. If you want a clean outdoor space without paying for professional services, a gas pressure washer typically offers more power at a better price than an electric model.

But finding the best gas pressure washer for your needs comes down to several factors. Consider the size and type of job, your budget, the material of the surface you're cleaning, and the mobility you need. To help you choose the right one, we’ve reviewed the top models available.

1 PowerSmart Gas Pressure Washer PowerSmart Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon The electric pressure washer is our choice for the best overall pressure washer. It packs ample power for most cleaning tasks, offers a dependable warranty, and features large wheels that make it easy to move around. With a built-in soap dispenser, it’s ideal for jobs like washing patio furniture or cars, letting you soap up and rinse effortlessly. Delivering 3200 PSI at 2.5 GPM with a reliable 208cc engine, it provides effective, versatile cleaning for various surfaces. Its five quick-connect nozzles allow you to adjust from gentle rinsing to tougher grime. The 25-foot hose, ergonomic spray gun, and wand add extra reach and comfort, while the sturdy frame and efficient axial cam pump ensure it’s built to last, making this a solid choice for consistent performance across all types of cleaning needs. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful 208cc engine ✙ Durable steel frame ✙ Easy soap application – The hose tends to kink

2 Suyncll Gas Pressure Washer Suyncll Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon Not every task calls for the power of this commercial-level gas-powered pressure washer, but if you need to blast away graffiti from concrete or brick or clean stains from driveways or walkways, you’ll appreciate this beast. With a maximum pressure of 4,200 psi and a flow rate of 4.0 gpm, it’s the highest on our list, though you can dial down the pressure when needed. We used it to clean a concrete patio, house sidings, and even outdoor furniture. In each case, dirt, grime, and stains disappeared almost instantly. Powered by a 212CC engine, it delivers 2.8 gallons per minute, making it perfect for patios, gardens, and vehicles. The 25-foot hose and five adjustable nozzles add to its versatility, while the commercial-grade performance meets EPA, CARB, and ETL standards. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium pressure ✙ Durable steel frame ✙ Versatile nozzles – Tricky to assemble

3 SIMPSON Gas Pressure Washer SIMPSON Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon If you’re looking for a gas model that packs a mean punch, this pressure washer is a great choice. It offers a powerful 4400 PSI and 4.0 GPM, driven by a dependable CRX 420cc engine. This makes it ideal for both residential and commercial cleaning tasks. Whether you're cleaning a driveway or prepping for a paint job, the impressive pressure ensures fast and thorough results. The 3/8-inch x 50-foot Monster Hose allows for extended reach, so you can cover a larger area without losing pressure. Plus, the included spray gun, extension wand, and five quick-connect nozzle tips give you the flexibility to tackle various jobs with ease. Its durable steel frame and premium tires make it easy to maneuver across different surfaces, while the user-friendly design keeps the operation simple. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-pressure performance ✙ Durable steel frame ✙ Long hose reach – No onboard soap tank

4 Westinghouse Gas Pressure Washer Westinghouse Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon Even though this electric pressure washer is more eco-friendly than a gas-powered version, some gas washers are better for the environment than others. This model is CARB-compliant, so it meets current emission standards and reduces harmful emissions, toxins, and particulates. With a 3,400 PSI and 2.6 GPM flow rate, it has the power to clean tough grime from cars, fences, driveways, patios, and outdoor furniture. Its onboard soap tank makes it easy to switch between cleaning solutions, while the spray gun and wand give you flexibility. The included five nozzles allow you to customize your cleaning for different surfaces. It’s also user-friendly, with a large fuel tank and minimal assembly required, which makes it a great choice for home maintenance. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Powerful 3400 PSI ✙ Onboard soap tank ✙ Durable steel frame – Higher vibration than other models

5 DEWALT Gas Pressure Washer DEWALT Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon This durable gas pressure washer is the perfect choice for washing a vehicle, roof, gutters, and more. With a powerful 3,300 PSI and a 2.4 GPM output, it’s ready to tackle even the toughest grime. The 208cc engine provides consistent performance, while the durable axial cam pump ensures reliability. Buyers love its maneuverability thanks to the 10-inch tires, making it easy to move around any job site. The included spray gun and wand allow for precision cleaning, and the five quick-connect nozzles offer versatility for different tasks. Its 25-foot high-pressure hose is non-marring and abrasion-resistant, built to last through tough jobs. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Premium residential engine ✙ Thermal relief valve ✙ Non-marring flexible hose – Cord can be in the way when wheeling it from place to place

6 BILT HARD Gas Pressure Washer BILT HARD Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon This powerful pressure washer delivers 3,100 PSI with a max torque of over 6.4 foot pounds and 3,600 RPM. It also features five color-coded quick-change nozzle tips ranging from 0 degrees to 40 degrees (as well as a soap option), and comes with a 25-foot non-marring, kink-resistant hose. Powered by a 224cc 4-cycle engine, it delivers 2.5 GPM, making it an excellent choice for tough outdoor cleaning tasks. Whether you're washing a driveway, siding, or deck, the included spray gun and wand make it easy to handle. The durable 3/5\"×25' hose ensures you can reach all those hard-to-get-to spots. What stands out to users is the washer’s ability to clean deeply without hassle. It’s ideal for both home and professional use, offering reliable performance for all kinds of outdoor maintenance. Plus, it’s compliant in 49 states, so it's a versatile option for nearly any job. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Reliable performance ✙ Durable steel frame ✙ Easy portability – Has a limited warranty

7 BLUBERY Gas Pressure Washer BLUBERY Gas Pressure Washer View on Amazon Our choice for one of the best heavy-duty pressure washers is this gas pressure washer. Featuring air-filled tires, it’s built to move easily across any surface, making it simple to tackle cleaning jobs anywhere. With 2.7 GPM, it powers through tough grime and dirt, leaving surfaces spotless. The 30-foot pressure hose gives you plenty of reach, while the onboard soap tank streamlines your cleaning tasks. The five interchangeable nozzles let you adjust spray intensity for different surfaces, whether you’re cleaning a deck, driveway, or car. It’s the kind of pressure washer you can rely on for consistent, high-quality performance. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High power cleaning ✙ 30-ft hose ✙ Off-road large tires – Heavy

FAQ

Q: Can a gas pressure washer be used on delicate surfaces?

A: Yes, but caution is necessary. Gas pressure washers are powerful, so adjusting the pressure to a lower setting is important when cleaning delicate surfaces like painted wood, windows, or thin vinyl siding. Always start with the least powerful nozzle to prevent damage and test it on a small, inconspicuous area first.

Q: How often should I change the oil in a gas pressure washer?

A: It depends on the model and usage, but generally, it’s recommended to change the oil after the first 20 hours of use and every 50 hours or once a year thereafter. Always refer to the owner’s manual for the exact maintenance schedule specific to your pressure washer.

Q: What are the signs that a gas pressure washer needs maintenance?

A: If you notice a decrease in performance, unusual sounds, or difficulty starting the machine, it might be time for maintenance. Additionally, if the spray pattern is weak or uneven, check the nozzles for blockages. Regularly check for oil and fuel levels and keep the air filter clean to avoid issues.

Q: How can I extend the lifespan of my gas pressure washer?

A: To extend its lifespan, always follow the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines. This includes changing the oil regularly, cleaning the air filter, and storing the machine properly during the off-season. Additionally, use high-quality fuel and always flush out the system after each use to prevent build-up and corrosion.

Q: Can I use a gas pressure washer for cleaning my roof?

A: Yes, a gas pressure washer can be used to clean roofs, especially asphalt shingles and other durable surfaces. However, it’s crucial to use a lower pressure setting to avoid damaging the roof material or loosening shingles. You should also use a nozzle that allows for a wider spray to reduce concentrated pressure.

