The Best Grill Caddy of 2024: Reviewed

The backyard barbecue is a cornerstone of summer activities. But, let's be real, juggling all those grilling tools, sauces, and seasonings can turn your serene grilling station into a chaotic mess. Enter the grill caddy, a BBQ enthusiast's companion that keeps all your essentials organized, within arm's reach, and ready for action. We've weeded through the market of grill caddies, assessing their build quality, storage space, and user-friendliness, to bring you a curated selection of the best ones out there. Whether you're a weekend griller or a seasoned pitmaster, our top picks are sure to meet your needs and help keep your summer grilling endeavors smooth and stress-free. So, let's dive in and find your new grill sidekick.

1 Grillman Grill Caddy Grillman Grill Caddy View on Amazon This multifunctional grill caddy is designed to make your grilling experience even better. Say goodbye to the hassle of juggling multiple grilling tools and condiments - with this griddle caddy, everything you need is at your fingertips! The sturdy construction of this caddy ensures that it can hold all of your grilling essentials, from spatulas and tongs to seasonings and sauces. This caddy's spacious design means you'll never have to worry about running out of space for your grilling accessories. Plus, with its sleek and stylish design, this griddle caddy is the perfect addition to any outdoor cooking setup. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient grill accessory ✙ Holds condiments and utensils ✙ Great gift for grill enthusiasts – Side pockets could be more durable

2 Bowerish Grill Caddy Bowerish Grill Caddy View on Amazon Crafted from distressed wood, this organizer is perfect for keeping your essential outdoor grill caddy in one convenient place. With a sturdy iron handle and a classic bottle opener, this utensil holder is the ultimate companion for picnics, barbecues, and outdoor gatherings. The paper towel holder and three utensil holders make it easy to keep everything you need close at hand, while the distressed wood finish adds a touch of rustic charm to any outdoor space. Whether you're grilling up burgers for the family or hosting a backyard bash, this grill accessory is the perfect way to stay organized and stylish while enjoying the great outdoors. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy iron handle ✙ Paper towel holder ✙ Classic bottle opener – Some find the wood soft

3 Jbbtool Grill Caddy Jbbtool Grill Caddy View on Amazon This durable and versatile grill caddy offers a wide range of features that make it a must-have for anyone who loves outdoor cooking. With its convenient paper towel holder, you'll never have to worry about messy spills or greasy hands while preparing your favorite dishes. The caddy also includes ample space for plates, utensils, and condiments, making it the perfect storage solution for any picnic or barbecue. Its easy-to-carry design makes it the ideal choice for patio use, while its sturdy construction ensures that it can withstand even the toughest outdoor conditions. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Multiple uses ✙ Convenient paper towel holder ✙ Compact and portable – Tends to wobble slightly

4 Lelocle Grill Caddy Lelocle Grill Caddy View on Amazon With its adjustable compartment storage, you can easily store condiments, utensils, and other grilling essentials in one convenient location. The sturdy and thick design ensures that your items stay secure and won't shift during transport, while the easy-carry handle makes it a breeze to take with you on the go. The quick assemble feature means you can spend more time grilling and less time fumbling with complicated storage solutions. The caddy even comes equipped with three hooks, allowing you to hang additional items like spatulas and tongs. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to your grilling setup, making it the perfect accessory for any grill master. Don't settle for a cluttered and disorganized grilling experience - upgrade to this grill caddy and enjoy the convenience and ease it provides. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Adjustable compartments ✙ Sturdy and thick ✙ Easy to carry – No color options

5 Omaia Grill Caddy Omaia Grill Caddy View on Amazon This cleverly designed condiment caddy is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and campers alike. With its convenient paper towel holder, you can keep your hands clean and wipe up spills effortlessly. The sturdy wood handle provides a comfortable grip, ensuring that you can transport your grill caddy with ease. The two hooks are perfect for hanging utensils or oven mitts, keeping everything you need within reach while you cook up a storm. We were very pleased with the durability of this grill accessory; it's made of high-quality steel that can withstand the elements. Additionally, the design is incredibly accurate and efficient, making it ideal for camping trips and outdoor gatherings. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Convenient outdoor caddy ✙ Paper towel holder included ✙ Sturdy and durable design – Hooks may not fit all utensils

6 Mossime Griddle Caddy Mossime Griddle Caddy View on Amazon This innovative grill caddy is designed to maximize your grilling experience by providing efficient space-saving solutions. With its magnetic tool holder and paper towel holder, this griddle caddy allows you to keep all your essential grilling tools and accessories within arm's reach, eliminating the hassle of searching for them. The magnetic feature ensures that your tools stay securely in place, even during the most intense grilling sessions. The paper towel holder adds convenience and cleanliness to your grilling setup, allowing you to quickly and easily clean up any messes. Made specifically for Blackstone 28\" and 36\" griddles, this caddy is a perfect fit and seamlessly integrates into your grilling station. The durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, while the sleek design adds a touch of style to your outdoor cooking area. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Space-saving design ✙ Magnetic tool holder ✙ Paper towel holder – Some find it to be small

7 Rusfol Griddle Caddy Rusfol Griddle Caddy View on Amazon With its easy installation that's free from drilling, this grill caddy is a solid choice for anyone who wants to keep their griddle accessories organized and within reach. The magnetic BBQ utensil strip allows you to conveniently store your grilling tools, while the paper towel holder keeps your towels easily accessible for quick clean-ups. We were very pleased with how this accessory can actually hold all your grilling essentials, making it ideal for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. Additionally, the stainless steel construction ensures durability, and the magnetic strip is strong enough to hold even heavy utensils. We recommend it for anyone who wants to maximize their griddle space and have all their tools at their fingertips. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Space-saving design ✙ Easy to install ✙ Magnetic utensil strip – Magnetic strip could be more sturdy

Q: What is a Grill caddy used for?

A: The grill caddy is the perfect accessory for any barbecue lover. This handy caddy lets you store and organize your paper towels, utensils, and condiments in one convenient place.

Q: Is the grill caddy compatible with all types of grills?

A: The grill caddy is designed to be compatible with most types of grills, including gas, charcoal, and electric grills. However, it is always recommended to check the dimensions of your grill before purchasing.

Q: What features should I look for in a good grill caddy?

A: Look for durability, ample storage, portability, ease of cleaning, and hooks for utensils.

Q: Can a grill caddy withstand outdoor conditions?

A: Yes, most are made from weather-resistant materials like stainless steel or heavy-duty plastic.

Q: How do I clean and maintain my grill caddy?

A: Wipe with a damp cloth and mild soap, dry thoroughly, and check periodically for wear.

