The Best Indoor Fly Traps of 2024 to Keep Your Home Fly-Free

Whether it’s a swarm of flies disrupting your gathering or a pesky one buzzing around your home, we can all agree that flies are a nuisance. These winged invaders multiply quickly and can be notoriously hard to eliminate. Luckily, there are plenty of practical solutions to keep them at bay. When selecting fly traps, remember that different traps target different types of flies. For instance, fruit flies require different traps than houseflies or mosquitoes. Identifying the specific fly causing trouble allows for a more effective approach. To help, we’ve gathered the best fly traps available for indoor use, assessing their type, placement, ease of use, and overall effectiveness.

1 Katchy Indoor Fly Trap Katchy Indoor Fly Trap View on Amazon This indoor fly trap is our top recommendation against those annoying bugs that sneak into your home. No more chasing mosquitoes or swatting at fruit flies—this smart little device does the job for you. With its automatic setting, it kicks on in the dark to lure bugs with UV light, sucks them in with a fan, and traps them on a sticky board—no chemicals, no zapping. Plus, its sleek black design blends right in, so you won’t even notice it’s there (until you see how many bugs it’s caught!). Perfect for kitchens, entryways, or anywhere bugs love to hang out, this trap takes care of the problem without any effort on your part. Finally, a way to say goodbye to bugs without the fuss. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Automatic light sensor ✙ Triple trapping power ✙ Contact-free disposal – Not effective for large bugs

2 Safer Indoor Fly Trap Safer Indoor Fly Trap View on Amazon We found that this indoor fly trap works as a versatile, multi-insect solution designed to plug directly into any standard household outlet. With no chemical pesticides, it’s safe for homes with kids or pets while effectively trapping flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats. It even doubles as a subtle nightlight thanks to its UV LED attraction. What sets it apart is its compact, rotating design, allowing it to fit snugly into any outlet without taking up extra space. The included StickyTech glue cards make it easy to use and refill when needed. It’s especially effective in small spaces or light bug situations, though larger infestations may need something with a bit more capacity. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ UV LED attraction ✙ Chemical-free design ✙ 24/7 continuous catch – Not suitable for outdoor use

3 RESCUE Indoor Fly Trap RESCUE Indoor Fly Trap View on Amazon This non-toxic indoor trap for flies is the perfect solution for indoor fly control. With its innovative sticky surface, it captures flies and other flying insects without the use of harmful chemicals. The 4-pack is great for larger spaces or multiple rooms, giving you full coverage where it’s needed most. Simply hang the trap near windows, doors, or other areas where flies tend to gather, and let it do its thing. Flies are naturally drawn to the colors and patterns, and once they’re stuck, there’s no escape. It’s a hassle-free way to keep your indoor space fly-free without using any sprays or zappers. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ VisiLure technology ✙ Odor-free trap ✙ made in the USA – Caught flies will be easily visible

4 Zevo Indoor Fly Trap Zevo Indoor Fly Trap View on Amazon This flying insect trap is beloved for its curved design that keeps bugs out of sight—it looks more like a sleek night light than anything else. This trap uses a soft blue UV light to attract insects and then traps them on a sticky cartridge, which is easy to dispose of and replace once full. It's ideal for those trouble spots like kitchens, around houseplants, garages, and entryways where flies tend to gather. While it’s effective for catching smaller, lighter flies, you might need extra devices for larger infestations. But overall, this trap stands out for being reliable, mess-free, and easy to use. The twin pack, with two bases and two cartridges, is perfect for covering multiple rooms. Plus, the plug-in design makes setup a breeze, offering a chemical-free solution for keeping your space bug-free. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Blue and UV light ✙ touch-free disposal ✙ 24/7 continuous attraction – May not work for all insects

5 Kensizer Indoor Fly Trap Kensizer Indoor Fly Trap View on Amazon Near and around windows are a common insect hotspot. If this is an issue in your home, consider using these window fly traps. These transparent sticky strips can be attached directly to your windows to catch pesky flies. To use, simply peel and stick the traps near the areas where flies tend to gather. Their clear design allows them to blend seamlessly with the window, so they’re nearly invisible. Made with a specially formulated non-toxic glue, these traps are safe for children and pets and have no unpleasant odors. Each pack includes 30 disposable traps, giving you plenty to tackle those troublesome spots throughout your home. While they do an excellent job at trapping flies, you may want to consider your aesthetics; once the traps fill up, they can be a bit of an eyesore. Fortunately, they peel off easily without leaving any sticky residue behind. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ No residue left ✙ Clear and discreet ✙ Non-toxic and eco-friendly – Caught flies will be easily visible on these clear sticky traps

6 Terro Indoor Fruit Fly Trap. Terro Indoor Fruit Fly Trap. View on Amazon The fruit fly trap is specifically designed to tackle fruit fly infestations, making it the best choice for this pesky species. It works quickly, reducing fruit fly populations in just a few days. Setting it up is a breeze—just pour the included bait into the traps and place them where you see those little nuisances. The non-staining bait lures in adult fruit flies, and the apple-shaped design seamlessly blends into your kitchen, their favorite hangout. Each trap features a built-in window, so you can easily monitor how many flies have been caught and check the bait levels. With two traps included, each lasting up to 45 days, you’ll get up to 90 days of effective protection. For the best results, make sure to position the traps near fruit fly breeding areas, such as fruit bowls, trash cans, and sinks. Say goodbye to those annoying fruit flies with this clever and discreet solution! Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Fast-acting results ✙ long-lasting lure ✙ discreet apple design – Needs to be placed near breeding areas

FAQ

Q: What types of fly traps are safest for kids and pets?

A: Sticky traps are the safest option as they rely on adhesive surfaces without using electricity or chemicals. Non-toxic bait traps are also safe, while electric fly zappers pose risks to curious children and pets.

Q: Where should I place fly traps for best results?

A: While doors and windows are common placements, consider putting traps near drains, fruit baskets, food items, plants, and kitchen trash cans. Additionally, position them near entryways where flying insects might enter.

Q: How long do fly traps stay effective?

A: The effectiveness of a fly trap varies based on its type and environmental factors. Sticky traps remain useful until full or lose stickiness, while bait traps may need refreshing once the bait dries out. Electric traps require battery changes or cleaning but can last for years.

Q: Are sticky traps reusable?

A: No, sticky traps are not reusable. They should be replaced once they are full of insects or lose their adhesive quality.

Q: How often should I check and replace fly traps?

A: It’s best to check fly traps regularly. Replace sticky traps when they’re full or lose effectiveness, and refresh bait in bait traps when it dries out or expires.

