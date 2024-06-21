The Best Inflatable Pools of 2024 Reviewed

Our Top Picks

When the sun cranks up the heat, an inflatable pool becomes your haven. Easy to set up and a blast to enjoy, it’s the perfect solution for backyard fun without the hassle of a permanent pool. With so many choices out there, we’ve narrowed down the best options. From durability to setup simplicity, we’ve done the legwork. So, relax, grab a drink, and explore our top picks below. Each promises to turn your backyard into the go-to spot. Let’s dive in and make a splash!

1 GRIP A POOL Large Blue Inflatable Pool GRIP A POOL Large Blue Inflatable Pool View on Amazon The spacious inflatable pool, measuring 90\"x60\"19\", provides abundant room for both adults and children to enjoy a refreshing swim in the backyard during the summer months. Its plush floor offers enhanced comfort, making it ideal for extended use. Constructed with durable, thick materials, it ensures longevity and worry-free enjoyment without the fear of leaks or punctures. Convenient handles enable effortless transportation, while the integrated drain simplifies emptying after use. Its lively summer blue color adds vibrancy to the outdoor area. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Sturdy and thick ✙ Large family size ✙ Convenient handles and drain – May be small for some

2 Member's Mark Elegant Family Inflatable Pool Member View on Amazon This inflatable pool, measuring 10 feet in length, is perfectly sized for families or small groups of friends like yours to enjoy. It features two inflatable seats with backrests, allowing you to sit back and relax while immersed in the cool water. Its sleek and stylish new blue color makes it an ideal addition to your backyard setting. Easy to inflate, its sturdy construction ensures years of enjoyment. Crafted from high-quality materials resistant to punctures and tears, you can spend more time in the water and less time worrying about leaks. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Elegant design ✙ Inflatable seats with backrests ✙ 10 feet long – It may take time to inflate

3 Evajoy Family Inflatable Pool Evajoy Family Inflatable Pool View on Amazon This full-sized inflatable pool with seats is the perfect addition to your backyard oasis. Measuring a spacious 88\" x 85\" x 30\", it provides ample room for your whole family to enjoy. Its standout feature is the comfortable backrest bench, allowing you to lean back and relax while soaking up the sun. Designed for children aged 3 and above, it's a fantastic choice for family fun. Constructed with durable materials, it's built to withstand hours of splashing and play. Its sturdy seats provide added comfort and stability, ensuring you have a secure and enjoyable experience. With easy setup and a convenient drain plug, this pool is a breeze for you to use and maintain. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Full-sized ✙ Built-in backrest bench ✙ Easy to inflate and deflate – Cleaning can be challenging due to size and shape

4 Intex Swim Center Inflatable Pool Intex Swim Center Inflatable Pool View on Amazon With its built-in relaxing bench, this inflatable pool offers you a place to sit back and unwind while staying cool in the water. Additionally, it features cupholders for enjoying a refreshing beverage while you swim. Its secure vinyl pool cover ensures cleanliness and protection when the pool is not in use. Constructed from durable materials, it is built to last. Easy setup and family-friendly size make it ideal for fun summer gatherings. Its round design creates a spacious swimming area, providing a safe and secure environment for children to enjoy Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Round-shape ✙ Built-in bench and cupholders ✙ Secure vinyl pool cover – The cover might not fit perfectly

5 Evajoy Inflatable Pool for Summer Water Party Evajoy Inflatable Pool for Summer Water Party View on Amazon This inflatable pool, boasting a spacious 92''×56''×20'' size, provides ample space for a refreshing dip or a lively water party. Crafted from BPA-free materials, it guarantees safety for both kids and adults. Its robust durability ensures it can endure rough play and frequent use without losing shape or integrity. With its inflatable design, setup and takedown are effortless, and it can also serve as a ball pit or sand pit. Moreover, it includes a convenient drain plug for swift water removal, and its sturdy construction guarantees no unexpected leaks or deflation. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Large-sized ✙ BPA-free material ✙ Puncture-resistant – No pump included

6 Sumbee Inflatable Pool Sumbee Inflatable Pool View on Amazon This large inflatable pool, measuring 79\" x 59\" x 20\", is perfect for you and your family. Crafted from top-quality materials, it ensures durability and lasting enjoyment. Its spacious design offers plenty of room for everyone to relax and play. Plus, it can be transformed into a fun ball pit for the kids. Setting it up is easy, giving you more time to enjoy the pool. And with its sturdy construction and leak-proof design, you can have worry-free fun, knowing the water stays inside. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Safe and soft ✙ Full-sized ✙ Easy to inflate and deflate – A bit thin for some

7 Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Canopy Evajoy Inflatable Pool with Canopy View on Amazon This inflatable pool, with its impressive dimensions of 150” x 70” x 20”, offers plenty of room for you and your family to cool off and enjoy the water. It features a built-in canopy that provides much-needed shade on sunny days, making it ideal for extended periods of play. You can adjust the canopy to different angles, customizing the amount of shade you prefer. Made from high-quality materials designed to withstand frequent use, it ensures durability and longevity. The easy-to-inflate design makes setup a breeze, and the included repair patch allows you to quickly fix any accidental punctures. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Includes sun shade canopy ✙ Easy to inflate ✙ Smooth Edges – A bit pricey

FAQ

Q: Can inflatable pools be left outside in the winter?

A: It's advisable not to keep inflatable pools outdoors in winter, as the severe cold can harm the material and compromise its integrity. Storing the pool indoors during the winter season is the optimal choice.

Q: How do I inflate an inflatable pool?

A: The majority of inflatable pools include a pump for inflation. Ensure the pool is placed on a level surface, and insert the pump nozzle into each valve, inflating the pool until it's fully inflated. Exercise caution to avoid overinflation, as this may lead to bursting.

Q: Can I put chlorine in my inflatable pool?

A: Certainly, chlorine can be employed in your inflatable pool to maintain water cleanliness and clarity. It's vital to meticulously adhere to the instructions provided on the chlorine packaging and refrain from excessive usage, as it may harm the pool material.

Q: How long do inflatable pools last?

A: The durability of an inflatable pool is influenced by several factors, including its usage, maintenance, and overall quality. Generally, with diligent care, most inflatable pools can withstand several seasons of use.

Q: How do I clean my inflatable pool?

A: For cleaning your inflatable pool, start by draining the water and then rinse the pool using a hose. Additionally, you can utilize mild soap and water for cleaning purposes, ensuring thorough rinsing afterward. Prior to storage, ensure the pool is completely dry.

