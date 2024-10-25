The Best Kitchen Faucets of 2024

Our Top Picks

The kitchen sink is one of the most frequently used spots in any home, which shows just how essential it is to your home and family. That’s why choosing the right kitchen faucet can make a big difference in your everyday life. So, whether you're upgrading an old kitchen or building a new one, picking the perfect faucet can make tasks like washing dishes or filling pots a lot easier. And to simplify your shopping process, we’ve narrowed down the market’s top picks in our guide below. Take a look and find the one that best suits your kitchen’s needs!

1 Kicimpro Kitchen Faucet Kicimpro Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Your kitchen faucet gets a lot of daily use, so you want to get one that lasts. This one, for example, has solid stainless steel construction and a corrosion-resistant finish. These materials help prevent rust and tarnishing, which means the faucet will look great even after years of daily use. But it’s not just about durability—this faucet has a 23-inch-long pull-out sprayer that makes washing larger dishes and reaching every corner of your sink a lot easier. It also features three water flow options, including spray and stream, for tackling everything from gentle rinsing to heavy-duty scrubbing. Plus, by using the included instructions, you can install this in a few minutes without the help of a plumber! Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Pull-down sprayer ✙ High arc for more space ✙ Stainless steel – Requires gentle cleaning to maintain its look

2 WOWOW Kitchen Faucet WOWOW Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Ever found yourself with sticky hands from cooking and wishing you didn’t have to touch the faucet to wash them? Touchless kitchen faucets such as this one let you turn the water on and off without leaving greasy handprints all over the handle and significantly reduce the spread of germs. Once you wave your hand near the sensor, this faucet responds in just 0.3 seconds, and it even shuts off automatically after three minutes of inactivity to save water. It's lead-free, rust-resistant, and comes with a reliable ceramic cartridge, so you don't have to worry about dangerous substances or any leakage caused by them. You also get three water modes and an 18-inch pull-out sprayer to clean everything as thoroughly as you need to. And if you ever want to switch back to a regular faucet mode due to low batteries or any other issues, all you have to do is press a button! Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Touchless operation ✙ Easy to install ✙ Anti-rust – Requires batteries for sensor

3 Delta Kitchen Faucet Delta Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Doing daily chores might be a relaxing activity for some, but the rest of us know we can benefit from making the whole process more efficient. And that's exactly what this kitchen faucet does by giving you multiple spray functions. It lets you switch between a steady stream and a concentrated spray for different tasks like filling pitchers or for removing stubborn food residue from plates. On top of that, its high arc and a 360-degree swivel give you additional flexibility. A strong magnet keeps the sprayer securely in place, so it goes right back into its place once you're done using it, and you won’t have to worry about it drooping over time. This faucet is also super easy to clean, thanks to its water-spot and fingerprint-resistant finish. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Magnetic docking for spray head ✙ Easy to clean ✙ Lead-free – Might cause slight splashing during dishwashing

4 Moen Kitchen Faucet Moen Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Tired of knocking over soap bottles every time you wash your hands or do the dishes? This kitchen faucet with a built-in soap dispenser solves that problem by keeping everything you need within easy reach. And it's not just about clutter—having the soap dispenser integrated into your faucet setup gives your kitchen a cleaner look that can't be achieved using anything else. The pull-down sprayer is equipped with a reflex system that makes its movement smooth, which lets you switch between tasks without fumbling or accidentally spraying yourself with water. Additionally, it gives you 50% more spray power for a faster clean, while the spot resist finish helps maintain that clean look by preventing fingerprints and water marks. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Comes with a soap dispenser ✙ 50% more spray power ✙ Spot resistant – Flow rate is slightly on the lower side

5 Delta Kitchen Faucet Delta Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Your faucet is a centerpiece in the kitchen, so it should complement your style and match the rest of your decor. This modern kitchen faucet, for example, comes in a matte black finish to match your minimal decor perfectly. But beyond just good looks, it’s built to last twice as long as the industry standard, so you won’t have to worry about fixing leaks after a few months of use. And even after frequent daily use, the magnetic docking system keeps the sprayer securely in place and prevents it from hanging down into your sink. Plus, the installation process is super easy, which makes this a stylish yet practical purchase. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Matte black finish ✙ Single-handle operation ✙ Durable – The hose is slightly shorter than others

6 FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet FORIOUS Kitchen Faucet View on Amazon Imagine a faucet that not only looks modern but also delivers a unique flow that you or your guests have never seen before. When turned horizontally, this kitchen faucet provides broader water coverage, which makes tasks like rinsing fruits and vegetables more efficient. It doesn't end there, though. This faucet lets you choose between three functions: stream for quick pot filling, sweep for powerful cleaning, and waterfall for gentle but broad rinsing. It also features a pull-out hose with a 360° rotating design that extends up to 20 inches, giving you better reach all around the sink. Plus, it's built with durable stainless steel and a seven-layer PVD finish, so you know it's not just getting by on looks! Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 3-in-1 function ✙ Brushed nickel finish ✙ Innovative waterfall design – Installation may be a bit tricky

FAQ

Q: What materials should I look for in a durable kitchen faucet?

A: When choosing a durable kitchen faucet, look for materials like solid brass, stainless steel, and zinc alloy. Brass is popular because it’s highly resistant to corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance without leaks. Stainless steel is another excellent option since it's rust-resistant, easy to clean, and can withstand high temperatures. It’s also hypoallergenic, which is great for water safety. Zinc alloy is more budget-friendly but still offers good durability and corrosion resistance. Avoid all-plastic options, as they tend to wear out more quickly.

Q: What are the advantages of pull-down and pull-out faucets?

A: Pull-down faucets have a taller arc and a spray head that pulls straight down. This design is great for deep sinks and offers easy reach for rinsing large pots, pans, and even the sink itself. It’s perfect if you often deal with big dishes. Pull-out faucets, on the other hand, have a shorter spout and a spray head that pulls out towards you. They’re ideal for kitchens with limited space above the sink or shallower sinks, offering more flexibility to direct water exactly where you need it.

Q: How do I know if a kitchen faucet is water-efficient?

A: To find out if a kitchen faucet is water-efficient, look for the WaterSense label or check the flow rate. WaterSense is an EPA certification that indicates a faucet uses no more than 1.5 gallons per minute (GPM) without sacrificing performance. This means it’s designed to reduce water usage by about 30% compared to standard faucets. Another way to gauge efficiency is by looking for faucets with built-in flow restrictors or aerators, which mix air into the water to maintain pressure while using less water.

Q: What’s the difference between a single-handle and double-handle kitchen faucet?

A: A single-handle kitchen faucet has just one lever to control both water temperature and flow, making it easier to operate with one hand. You move the lever left or right to adjust the temperature and up or down to control the flow. This design is ideal if you want a clean, modern look or if you have limited counter space. On the other hand, a double-handle faucet has separate levers for hot and cold water, offering more precise temperature control. It often suits traditional kitchen designs and may require more space for installation.

Q: How does a faucet’s finish affect its durability and maintenance?

A: The finish on a faucet plays a big role in how well the faucet stands up to daily use and how easy it is to maintain. Durable finishes like brushed nickel, stainless steel, and chrome are popular choices because they resist corrosion and tarnish over time. Stainless steel, for example, is both rust-resistant and stain-resistant, making it ideal for busy kitchens. Matte finishes and spot-resistant options help keep fingerprints and water spots at bay, so you won’t have to constantly wipe down your faucet to keep it looking clean.

