The Best Laundry Stations to Declutter Your Home

Managing laundry is a slippery slope. One day, it’s just a pair of dirty socks, and the next, you're staring at a big pile on your bed. To avoid this, we recommend purchasing a dedicated laundry station that keeps the laundry out of sight (and out of mind, until it's laundry day). Reviewing the market for these products, we found a large variety with multiple baskets, shelves, and even hanging racks. We shortlisted and compiled our personal favorites into a list below. Keep reading to check them out.

1 VASAGLE Laundry Station VASAGLE Laundry Station View on Amazon If there's one laundry station that ticks all our boxes, it's got to be this one. This station is designed for easy separation, with two pull-out bags that allow users to sort lights from darks or delicate items from heavier loads. Its steel tube frame and MDF panel are highly durable and capable of supporting up to 44 lbs, which is perfect for larger loads. Both of the bags come in a simple pull-out design for transport to the washing machine. Plus, the top shelf offers additional storage for laundry essentials like detergents and fabric softeners. Its slatted design also helps with ventilation to keep the laundry bags odor-free. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Two pull-out bags ✙ MDF frame ✙ Slatted design – Bags are a bit lightweight

2 Tajsoon Laundry Station Tajsoon Laundry Station View on Amazon If you're short on space, you'll appreciate the relatively compact size of this laundry station. Despite its compact size, the station combines a laundry hamper, shelf, and hanging rack for various needs like drying clothes or storing laundry essentials. And while it may not have the storage capacity of some of the other stations on our list, it's truly perfect for a small apartment. The station is also equipped with four wheels, two of which are lockable, and are easy to move between rooms or keep in place. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Compact yet versatile ✙ Lockable wheels ✙ Comes with hanging rack – Can get top-heavy

3 Raybee Laundry Station Raybee Laundry Station View on Amazon This is likely the most elaborate laundry station we've come across yet. It has a 200L (53-gallon) capacity and three separate color-coded compartments to accommodate the laundry needs of a family while also allowing for easy sorting of clothes (e.g., darks, lights, delicates). The addition of three storage shelves makes it perfect for storing laundry supplies like detergent, fabric softener, or even bathroom essentials. Plus, it comes with a sturdy, integrated hanging bar with extendable rods that can hold up to 44 lbs, perfect for hanging long clothing items such as coats or dresses. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Spacious 200L capacity ✙ Three sorting sections ✙ Adjustable hanging bar – A bit tricky to assemble

4 mDesign Laundry Station mDesign Laundry Station View on Amazon Worried about steel frames ruining your aesthetic? Not anymore. This laundry station combines a bamboo wood frame with a gorgeous herringbone-patterned fabric that'll go well with just about any interior. Beyond just looking beautiful, the station also has lots of functionality to offer, including the three shelves and top surface adding extra storage space for laundry supplies or serving as a folding station. The bamboo frame is water-resistant, and the laundry bag is made from a durable cotton/polyester blend, so you know it'll last for quite a bit of time. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Stylish bamboo design ✙ Herringbone fabric ✙ Three shelves and top surface – Not meant for heavier loads

5 Furnulem Laundry Station Furnulem Laundry Station View on Amazon If you enjoy working with lots of laundry supplies, this laundry station comes with all the space to store them. It has a three-tier shelf design for laundry essentials like detergent, dryer sheets, and other cleaning supplies. The four hooks allow you to hang frequently used items and maximize space. The station also offers two removable laundry bags, each spacious enough to hold about a week’s worth of laundry. All this sounds like it might take up a lot of space, but the station actually stands 61 inches tall and makes the most of vertical space. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Space-efficient ✙ 3-tiered shelf ✙ Four hooks – Shelves could be spaced out better

Q: Are laundry stations with pull-out hampers more convenient than fixed hampers?

A: Yes, pull-out hampers allow for easier transport of laundry between rooms without needing to carry a heavy load. The removable design is especially helpful when dealing with large or multiple loads of laundry. Fixed hampers, while still functional, don’t offer the same mobility and flexibility.

Q: Do laundry stations with hanging rods work well for drying clothes?

A: Laundry stations equipped with hanging rods are great for drying clothes, especially delicates that require air drying. The integrated rod can hold wet garments without compromising the station's structure, making it a practical addition for small spaces.

Q: How difficult is it to assemble a laundry station?

A: Most laundry stations come with clear instructions and include the necessary tools for assembly. On average, it takes about 20-30 minutes to assemble, depending on the complexity of the design. Some models feature quick-assembly components like clip-on baskets or screw-in shelves to simplify the process.

Q: Can laundry stations be used for purposes other than laundry?

A: Yes, laundry stations are highly versatile and can be used as general storage units. They’re great for organizing cleaning supplies, towels, or even household items in bedrooms, bathrooms, or storage rooms. Their multi-functional shelves and hampers make them adaptable to various needs.

Q: Can laundry stations handle moisture, and are they water-resistant?

A: Many laundry stations, especially those with fabric hampers made from polyester or other waterproof materials, are designed to resist moisture. Metal frames typically have anti-corrosive coatings, and wood components often have a water-resistant finish to handle damp laundry without damage.

