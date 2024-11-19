The Best Lawn Edgers of 2024: Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Those unruly edges can be an eye-sore on your turf. So what’s the best way to tame them? A lawn edger, of course! This is a fantastic tool to draw professional-looking and pristine lines alongside garden beds, patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Most of these efficient tools use a motorized blade that cuts through the trenches to create clean lines that instantly enhance the look of your outdoor space. They also come equipped with a stabilizing wheel for control. So if you have a lawn that needs some love and care, this tool is a no-brainer. To help you pick the best one, we reviewed the top choices on Amazon and hand-picked our favorite ones for this list. Ready to explore the best lawn edgers? Let’s go!

1 Wild Badger Power Lawn Edger Wild Badger Power Lawn Edger View on Amazon This lawn edger really surprised us by delivering the best combination of power, precision, and ease. These features make this one stand out, especially if you do not compromise on powerful performance. Another feature we absolutely loved is how user-friendly it is. Despite its size, it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. This lawn edger also features an ergonomic design so you can edge for hours without feeling wiped out. Expect it to deliver precision like a pro with its five depth options and a robust 9.5-inch blade. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ 31cc engine for powerhouse performance ✙ Adjustable cutting height ✙ Ergonomic design – Finding compatible replacement blades can be tough

2 BLACK+DECKER Lawn Edger BLACK+DECKER Lawn Edger View on Amazon The lawn edger’s ability to seamlessly switch between edging and trenching is what caught our eye. Apart from delivering reliable power and precision, it’s the versatility of this lawn edger that convinced us to add this to our list. This multitasking champ will help you dig neat trenches or clean up sidewalk edges like a pro – thanks to its three-position depth setting for maximum control. Plus, the transition between the two modes is as simple as it could get. It’s built tough but designed for simplicity. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Features high-torque 12-amp motor ✙ Switches between edging and trenching ✙ User-friendly design – Blade loosening may require regular tightening

3 Greenworks Lawn Edger Greenworks Lawn Edger View on Amazon This one we believe is the perfect pick for anyone who prefers a clean, quiet, and eco-conscious option. Plus, its long-lasting battery ensures your lawn care is a stress-free experience for you. With this lawn edger, get ready to ditch the gas and enjoy 60 minutes of runtime on a single full battery charge. Additionally, the brushless motor ensures reliable and powerful performance without all that additional noise. Another feature that really stood out for us is its no-tool depth adjustment. It’s a hassle-free and eco-friendly design that wouldn’t go wrong. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Long battery life ✙ Tool-free depth adjustment ✙ Brushless motor and maintenance-free – May be a little heavy

4 Ego Power+ Lawn Edger Ego Power+ Lawn Edger View on Amazon This one stands out for versatility in one powerful package. Expect seamless integration into the EGO family because this cordless and durable design really leaves a mark. The tool is not just simple to use but also easy to set up. The edger attachment instantly snaps onto the power head and is compatible with other EGO tools as well. Another convenience is its cordless setup. This lawn edger is powered by rechargeable batteries, which means you don’t have to deal with gas setups or messy cords. Plus, its water-resistant construction means it’s tough enough for any outdoor conditions. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Versatile multi-tool ✙ Hassle-free and cordless convenience ✙ Efficiently delivers precision cutting – High battery cost

5 WORX Lawn Edger WORX Lawn Edger View on Amazon Now for this price, we believe, the power-to-precision ratio this one delivers is absolutely unbeatable! This lawn edger also features an ergonomic design that ensures you are a pro when it comes to edging and trenching. This tool is an excellent choice to deliver sharp and clean edges without unnecessary effort. Its 12-Amp motor takes care of the task pretty much on its own. The customizable depth adjustment allows you to match the task, while the cutting line indicator keeps you on track. This means a flawless finish and a picture-perfect result every single time! Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Professional grade 12 Amp motor ✙ Customizable depth setting ✙ Cutting line indicator – Requires careful handling for proper alignment

6 DEWALT Lawn Edger DEWALT Lawn Edger View on Amazon Here’s another cordless design that’s a solid hit for us. Apart from providing wire-free convenience, this one also guarantees ergonomic comfort and cutting depth adjustments that make this tool ideal for regular edge maintenance. Enjoy a hassle-free experience with this reliable lawn edger. It allows you to cut up to 2 inches deep, so you effortlessly achieve a perfect and polished look around your lawn. This edger is also built to handle regular maintenance tasks efficiently – thanks to its brushless motor. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ High-efficiency brushless motor ✙ Adjustable cutting depth ✙ Cordless convenience – May require prior trimming for best results

7 CRAFTSMAN Lawn Edger CRAFTSMAN Lawn Edger View on Amazon Here’s a cordless tool that’s all about convenience and simplicity. The lightweight design makes it effortless to wheel around, while the integrated edge guide ensures smooth and polished cuts every time. Whether you’re maintaining a clean line along the driveway or sprucing up your sidewalk, this edger handles the task with ease. Plus, it’s compatible with the V20 platform, so if you’re already in the CRAFTSMAN ecosystem, battery swapping is seamless. And when you’re done? Use the VERSATRACK hook to keep it neatly organized on your wall. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Lightweight design ✙ Cordless flexibility ✙ Built-in hook for easy storage – Limited battery not suitable for large projects

FAQ

Q: Are cordless edgers as powerful as gas-powered ones?

A: Cordless edgers, powered by rechargeable batteries, have come a long way and can deliver impressive performance, especially for residential use. However, they may struggle with extremely overgrown areas compared to gas-powered models, which are generally more powerful and suited for heavy-duty tasks. Cordless models are quieter, eco-friendlier, and easier to maintain, making them ideal for regular upkeep, while gas edgers are better for large properties or neglected lawns.

Q: How often should I use a lawn edger?

A: The frequency of edging depends on how fast your grass grows and your desired level of maintenance. For most lawns, edging every 2-4 weeks is sufficient to keep things looking neat and defined. If your grass grows quickly or you love a perfectly manicured yard, you might edge more often. The key is to avoid letting grass encroach too much, as it can make the job more time-consuming.

Q: Can I use a lawn edger on wet grass?

A: It’s best to avoid using a lawn edger on wet grass. Wet conditions can make the ground slippery, increasing the risk of losing control of the tool. Additionally, wet grass tends to clump and can clog the blade or guide, leading to uneven cuts. For the cleanest results and safer operation, wait for the grass to dry before edging.

Q: How deep should I set my lawn edger blade?

A: The depth setting depends on the task and the surface you’re working on. For basic edging along sidewalks or driveways, a shallow depth of around 1 inch works well. For flower beds or thicker growth, you might need to adjust the blade to a deeper setting, such as 1.5 or 2 inches. Many edgers come with adjustable depth settings, so you can customize it to your needs.

Q: Can a lawn edger handle rocky or uneven terrain?

A: Lawn edgers work best on relatively smooth and clear surfaces. Rocks, roots, or uneven terrain can damage the blade or make it harder to control the tool. If you have areas with obstacles, it’s a good idea to clear them before edging. For rougher terrain, consider a manual edger or a model specifically designed for versatility.

