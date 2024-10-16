The Best Led Strip Lights of 2024 to Bring Your Space to Life

Our Top Picks

From gamers to DIY enthusiasts wanting to brighten up a walk-in closet, LED strip lights offer an affordable and easy way to enhance spaces where you spend a lot of time. You can choose smart options that dim for a cozy living room ambiance, waterproof sets perfect for decks, patios, or pools, and lights that sync to your music for unforgettable summer rooftop dance parties. No matter your goal, installing these lights is a weekend project anyone can tackle. Read on for our top recommendations to bring your spaces to life.

1 LETIANPAI LED Strip Lights LETIANPAI LED Strip Lights View on Amazon This is the highest performer in our test, running away with the top spot across nearly every metric. We like them for their robust construction and the WiFi-linked app.These high-density strips deliver bright 6500K dimmable white light, making them perfect for bedrooms, cabinets, and bookshelves. Control the ambiance easily with the included remote or intuitive app, allowing you to adjust brightness and set timers. Installation is straightforward thanks to the adhesive backing, designed to fit on dry, flat surfaces. These lights provide uniform illumination with no visible dark spots, and the flexible, cuttable design makes them versatile enough for any home or commercial project. The energy-efficient technology reduces power usage while delivering long-lasting performance, ensuring minimal maintenance and a sustainable lighting solution. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Advanced remote control options ✙ High-density for enhanced brightness ✙ Seamless app integration – Limited to indoor use

2 AILBTON LED Strip Lights AILBTON LED Strip Lights View on Amazon If your lighting project might face water exposure, you can't go wrong with these Waterproof LED Strip Lights. Designed with high-quality 3528 LEDs, they offer smooth and even illumination, and their impressive IP-68 waterproof rating ensures they can withstand all kinds of weather. These lights are built to handle more water than most, making them ideal for outdoor use, whether on balconies, decks, or around pools. The 300ft Outdoor LED Strip Lights feature a self-adhesive back for easy installation. With Bluetooth app control and a music sync function, you can effortlessly adjust colors and lighting patterns to fit any occasion. The low-voltage adapter ensures safety, while the long-lasting, durable design means these lights are made to last. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ IP68 waterproof rating ✙ Music sync feature ✙ Low-voltage safety – Waterproofing needs to be resealed if cut

3 Govee LED Strip Lights Govee LED Strip Lights View on Amazon Whether you’re looking to add some accent lighting to your kitchen, bedroom, or workspace, these 65.6ft RGBIC LED strip lights couldn’t be easier to install. Using Bluetooth, you can control the lights through the app, offering segmented control that lets you light up different sections with multiple colors. Choose from 64 preset scenes or create your own unique lighting effects, perfect for any mood or occasion. The built-in music sync feature adds a fun touch, allowing the lights to dance along to the beat of your favorite tunes. While not compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, it’s a simple and powerful option for upgrading your space. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ RGBIC color effects ✙ segmented control ✙ upgraded music sync – Cannot be cut

4 Segrass LED Light Strip Segrass LED Light Strip View on Amazon Perfect for living rooms, large bedrooms, or spaces that need a lot of coverage, these strip lights include two rolls of 66-foot-long strips. You can easily customize the colors using an app on your phone or the classic remote control. Plus, the music sync feature lets you match the lights to your favorite tunes, adding an exciting element to any gathering. Illuminate your space with the LED Neon Lights Strip, boasting a total length of 132 feet across two 66-foot rolls. Operating at DC 24V, this RGB neon light strip delivers vibrant, customizable lighting. It’s waterproof and flexible, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor decor. The easy installation and adaptability allow for creative setups that enhance any environment. Whether brightening a bedroom or adding flair to an outdoor space, this light strip makes a statement with its bright and colorful glow. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smart app control ✙ Music synchronization ✙ Flexible and bright – Requires power source connection

5 DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights DAYBETTER LED Strip Lights View on Amazon The 16.4-ft WiFi option can be controlled through a phone app, allowing you to manage the lights from anywhere with an internet connection and a smartphone. The rubberized light strips offer enhanced durability compared to non-reinforced alternatives. In testing, this WiFi version proves to be brighter and whiter than most options on the market. However, the short power cord measures just 44 inches, which may limit installation flexibility. Additionally, if you choose to use the lights without the app, the included infrared remote has limited controls. This versatile 100ft strip offers vibrant color-changing options and seamless compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. You can easily set schedules to automate your lighting, making these lights perfect for bedrooms, parties, and kitchens while ensuring easy setup and consistent performance. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Smart home integration ✙ Voice control compatibility ✙ Music sync feature – Not voice assistant compatible

6 G GEEKEEP LED Strip Lights G GEEKEEP LED Strip Lights View on Amazon This 16.4ft waterproof neonpixel LED strip offers vibrant and dynamic lighting with addressable LEDs. You can create stunning color-chasing effects that elevate any space. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor decorations, this 12V strip comes with a remote controller for easy customization of colors and patterns. Users appreciate its versatility and effortless installation, making it perfect for parties, mood lighting, or creative projects. The strip features various modes like fading, glowing, and flashing, ensuring your lighting experience is anything but ordinary. Plus, its waterproof design allows it to withstand the elements, making it reliable year-round. With energy-efficient performance and the ability to cut the strip to your desired length, this product stands out for anyone looking to add a burst of color and creativity to their environment. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Magic chasing effects ✙ Waterproof flexibility ✙ Easy installation – Requires 12V power supply

7 Novostella LED Strip Lights Novostella LED Strip Lights View on Amazon If you want to install your home’s outdoor lighting one time and then be set for years to come, the Permanent Outdoor Lights are a smart move. Safe to operate in a wide range of temperatures and boasting an impressive IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating, these durable lights can handle tough conditions. With 100 feet of vibrant Smart RainbowColor RGB IC lights featuring 80 LED eaves, they are perfect for holidays, Christmas, and everyday use. You can control them via a WiFi app, and they’re compatible with voice commands, making operation seamless and customization easy. Users appreciate the sturdy design and straightforward installation, making them an excellent choice for creating long-lasting, colorful ambiance. Whether you’re accentuating your home or setting the stage for celebrations, these lights deliver reliable and dynamic illumination year-round. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros & Cons ✙ Dynamic rainbow effects ✙ Durable waterproof design ✙ Voice control compatibility – Requires WiFi for full features

FAQ

Q: Do LED strip lights consume a lot of electricity?

A: No, LED strip lights are highly energy-efficient and draw significantly less electricity compared to traditional lighting options. While they may not replace all the lighting in your home, they are excellent for accent lighting and enhancing the ambiance in specific areas.

Q: Can LED strip lights be cut to fit specific lengths?

A: It varies by product. Some LED strip lights are designed to be cut without damaging the circuitry, while others are not. Before attempting to cut any strip lights, it’s crucial to check the product specifications. If they can be cut, the manufacturer will indicate the designated cut lines to follow.

Q: Do LED strip lights generate heat during operation?

A: LED strip lights can become warm to the touch, but they are much cooler than traditional incandescent bulbs. This reduced heat generation not only enhances safety but also contributes to their longevity, making them a practical choice for various applications.

Q: How challenging is it to install LED strip lights?

A: Installing LED strip lights is generally straightforward and doesn’t require complex wiring. Most products are designed for plug-and-play use. The main challenges include planning the layout, cutting the strips to the appropriate length, and securely adhering them to surfaces using their peel-and-stick backing. Some users recommend using additional adhesive for better grip. Always ensure the surface is clean and dry before application for optimal adhesion.

Q: Can LED strip lights be used in outdoor settings?

A: Yes, many LED strip lights are available in waterproof designs, making them suitable for outdoor use. These strips are ideal for illuminating patios, decks, and gardens. However, always check the specifications to ensure they are rated for outdoor conditions to guarantee durability and safety.

